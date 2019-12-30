Corn: The 'Bulls' Have Strengthened

The seasonality involves a period of the likely increase in the corn price.

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Seasonality

The seasonality involves a period of the likely increase in the corn price. At least, during the previous three years, the corn futures price was growing in the period from September to June. This gives some psychological support to the market at the moment. But at the same time it must be noted that the current corn futures price is above its three-year high. So, technically, corn is definitely not cheap now.

Correlations

Traditionally, corn is strongly correlated with soybeans and wheat. Of course, the correlation levels are changeable. But the current rates of these correlations are at average levels. It means that nothing prevents corn from being influenced by its main fundamental factors.

And, there is one more detail. Corn to a greater or lesser extent is synchronized with the oil market. Here we find support - from October 3, the price of Brent oil grew by more than 19%:

Supply and Demand

The main parameters of the WASDE report published on December 10 mostly satisfied the average market expectations. But, special attention should be paid to the fact that the USDA has raised prospects for corn production in China. Therefore the global corn ending stocks forecast for 19/20 was raised:

But, let's take a closer look at the structure of the global ending stocks and the consumption in 19/20.

Almost 70% of the global corn stocks are in China, while, this country is accountable for only 25% of the global corn consumption:

At the same time China does not export much corn. Therefore, the world corn balance should be assessed without regard to the impact of this country.

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio.

In agriculture, this ratio tells us how much inventory of a crop is available for consumption. A higher supply of crops to its demand leads to a higher stock-to-use ratio, and vice versa. Therefore, in the long run there is an inverse relationship between a crop price and its stock-to-use ratio.

Now, if we consider the corn market structure based on the stock-to-use ratio excluding China, we will come to the conclusion that, the current corn futures price is actually below the balanced level:

So, fundamentally, it can be stated that the corn market is even slightly undervalued now.

Funds

The money managers bought 19,964 corn contracts last week. As a result their net short position reduced by 17% amounting to 94,837 sold corn contracts. Also, they were buying wheat and soybean:

It may be too early to say that the corn market has become bullish, but against the background of the money managers' actions, one should not expect a substantial corn price reduction in the near future.

Bottom line

So, despite the fact that the USDA has once again confirmed the excess supply of corn in the world, it cannot be argued that the corn market is bearish.

The weather risks are forcing the money managers to buy wheat and corn. I think this process will continue in the near future that will support these markets.

I must also recall that the U.S. and China will sign "phase one" trade pact at the beginning of January. Trade deal optimism is a strong support for commodity markets at the moment.

Bringing it all together, I believe that the CORN ETF could reach $15.5 per share in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.