C.H. Robinson Worldwide Needs To Move Ahead

The company appears to be fairly priced from a rearview mirror perspective, but future forecasts argue that its overpriced.

C.H. Robinson has recorded over 25 years of regular dividend payouts and continues a trend of growing its dividend for shareholders.

In 2019, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) saw continued Q4 2018 softening of Y/Y volume growth. In addition, supply continued to expand while new truck orders were delivered. This led to the market being oversupplied.

On top of that, CHRW has had a rough couple of months since its share price fell over 17% at the end of October. At a current price of about $76 per share, CHRW's price-to-economic book value (PEBV) is about 1.0, indicating that the market expects CHRW's NOPAT to not meaningfully grow from current levels.

This pessimism regarding the stock has some investors doubting the near future and others waiting to see if CHRW will step it up this year to produce better results. In this article, I will shed some light on the fundamentals of the company to see where the company has been in the past, which direction the fundamentals are heading, and what the near future will hold.

I'll also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if CHRW is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the company is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. For C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., the BTMA Stock Analyzer shows a score of 73/100. With this score, C.H. Robinson is considered to be a good company to invest in since 70 is the lowest good company score. CHRW has high scores for ROE, earnings per share, ability to recover from a market crash or downturn, and ROIC. It has mediocre scores for 10-year price per share. It has low scores for gross margin percent and PEG ratio. Because of CHRW's low PEG ratio, it may be an indication that the company has not experienced high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that CHRW seems to have mostly average fundamentals since many of the categories produce good scores, while some important fundamentals are lacking.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent in increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2019 where the share price declined from 2018's high. Overall, share price average has grown by about 33.61% over the past 10 years or a compound annual growth rate of 3.27%. This is a fairly low return, but it doesn't tell us the whole story for CHRW.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown somewhat consistently over the past 10 years, with a few variations. The earnings grew steadily from 2009 to 2011, then jumped quite high in 2012. Coming down from that high in 2013, earnings have continued to grow, hitting a new high in December 2018.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CHRW is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors, like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity (ROE) for CHRW has been mixed for the past several years, falling each year from 2015 to 2017, and then rising again in 2018. Despite this mixed data, ROE figures are quite positive. CHRW's five-year average ROE is very good at around 43%. For ROE, I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CHRW easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 19 Transportation companies is 45.36%.

Therefore, C.H. Robinson's 5-year average of 43.182% and current ROE of 43.99% are just about average.

Return on Invested Capital

Like C.H. Robinson's ROE, its return on invested capital (ROIC) has also been mixed, first rising from 2014 to 2015, and then falling for two years straight. ROIC rose again from 2017 to 2018, hitting 23.61%. Five-year average ROIC looks positive at 23%. For return on invested capital, I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more, and CHRW passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) for CHRW has been rising and falling for the past five years. After rising quite dramatically from 2014 to 2016, the GMP fell. Since then, the GMP has been struggling to return to its 2016 high and has been hovering around 8 percent for the past two years. CHRW's five-year GMP is poor at around 8.46%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%.

CHRW's gross margin percentage is ranked lower than 83% of the 851 companies in the transportation industry (industry median: 19.26 vs. NAS:CHRW: 8.83).

With such a low GMP, CHRW is potentially showing that it doesn't have the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. A low GMP is also an indication that the sale price of a company's services or goods is not generating a strong profit compared to its base cost.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

CHRW's current ratio of 1.87 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we like to see a current ratio of more than 1, so CHRW exceeds this criterion.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health.

The price-earnings ratio of 16.2 indicates that CHRW might be selling at a fair price when comparing CHRW's PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE ratio of CHRW has typically been between 21 and 22.5, so this indicates that CHRW could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to CHRW's average historical PE ratio range.

CHRW, currently, pays a dividend of 2.62% (or 2.62% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 41%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also, notice that CHRW has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.91% to 2.58%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend yields have increased over the past 5 years, but not consistently. Therefore, this stock may not be ideal for long-term dividend investors.

Although CHRW participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated."

In the example of CHRW, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and seems to have enough short-term cash to cover its current liabilities. Now, let's consider its borrowing capacity.

According to CapitalCube: "CHRW-US has the financial and operating capacity to borrow quickly."

Now, to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when CHRW was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2018 was a time when CHRW was buying more shares, which wouldn't make sense in regards to being financially efficient with buybacks. Therefore, it seems like CHRW has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis and is not purposely planning share buybacks with much of a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying CHRW now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's a good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with CHRW is slightly better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a moderate and stable dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years. Finally, the dividend yield is near a high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buybacks haven't been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders. Dividend yields have not been consistently increasing year-over-year.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 4.73. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, CHRW is undervalued.

If CHRW continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CHRW continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CHRW continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CHRW continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CHRW continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to CHRW's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE ratio, CHRW is undervalued.

If CHRW continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $97 per share versus its current price of about $78, this would indicate that C. H. Robinson is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, C. H. Robinson is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS.

The dividend situation is slightly better than average as the company pays a stable and moderate dividend with a yield that has increased over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued. But this valuation is connected more to how the company has performed in the past, whereas the future "overpriced" valuation forecasts that the stock will perform much worse over the next year.

Another consideration is that this stock typically performs in a much more stable, gradual, and consistent manner than the general market (S&P 500). Below, we can see how CHRW performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that CHRW wasn't really affected from the recession like the rest of the market. However, during periods of high growth, CHRW doesn't result in nearly as much growth. Hence, this stock could be beneficially hedged to invest in if you expect an upcoming recession. Also, if you're a more defensive investor, who prefers long-term stability, then this stock could be a match for you.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 9%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -5.88% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of -2.01% over this year's forecasted earnings." (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 9% growth per year. Plus, we'll add the current 2.62% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 11.62%, and this is a best case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on CHRW's past cash flow growth. During the past 5- and 10-year periods, the average cash flow growth rate was about 7.9% and 8.5%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.25%. So, we're at a total return of 10.15% to 10.75%.

But when considering next year's forecasted earnings growth of -2.01, combined with a dividend yield of 2.62%, we might expect CHRW's performance to be flat over the next year.

If considering actual past results of CHRW, which includes affected share prices and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 5- and 10-year return results.

10 Year Return Results if Invested in CHRW:

Initial Investment Date: 12/29/2009

End Date: 12/29/2019

Cost per Share: $59.51

End Date Price: $77.93

Total Dividends Received: $15.42

Total Return: 56.86%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 5%

5 Year Return Results if Invested in CHRW:

Initial Investment Date: 12/29/2014

End Date: 12/29/2019

Cost per Share: $76.39

End Date Price: $77.93

Total Dividends Received: $9.01

Total Return: 13.81%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 3%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 3% to 5%. This tells me that CHRW might realistically produce returns that are much less than the expected 9% or 10% return. Actual returns could be less than 5% and it appears that more recent return expectations could be less than past return results. Thus, I would err on a more conservative side with CHRW.

My overall analysis shows me that CHRW is not likely to provide as much growth or diversification as a low-fee S&P 500 index fund. Some investors who believe in CHRW might wish to become shareholders prior to an upcoming recession as a hedge and collect the stable dividend until the market picks back up. But for me personally, I will look for a company that offers better return potential with higher gross margins to protect long-term profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.