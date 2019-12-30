134% Upside To The Bristol Myers CVR

Consequently the fair value of the CVR should be even higher, around $6.75.

Since that article there has been a significant development with Liso-cell actually being submitted to the FDA.

I've previously explained why I think its fair value could be worth $6.48.

One of my better results in 2019 has been by buying into Celgene(CELG) which was being acquired by (BMY). In that transaction, Celgene shareholders received a contingent value right or CVR which has been underestimated by the market from day one. It continues to be undervalued. The right trades with the ticker (BMYRT).

This CVR entitles its owner to receive $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of

1. Ozanimod (by December 31, 2020) and

2. Liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) and

3. Bb2121 (by March 31, 2021)

The CVR will end up at $0 or $9. It will trade in between but ultimately ends up at the high or low end. November 4 I've argued this could be as worth as much as $6.48.

At the time I put Ozanimod at a 94% probability of hitting its milestone. Liso-cel should be at around 88% and bb2121 should be in that ballpark as well.

If any of the phase 3 trials that are tied to the CVR fail, there is still an off chance to gain an indication through a secondary path.

Initially, I put the probability of any of these failing and no other indication coming through at about 29%. If we don't bother too much with time value of money calculations, the CVR is worth about ~$6.48.

In the mean-time, Liso-cell went from expected to be submitted in H2 2019 to actually being submitted to the FDA.

After the December 2019 investor presentation the company highlighted progress on Liso-cell as well as bb2121. The submission is further confirmation Bristol-Myers remains confident in these therapies. Here are several of the key slides of the ASH 2019 presentation:

The broad patient population is a good sign.

Bristol-Myers actually designates both bb2121 and Liso-cel as near-term launch opportunities. I read this as the company having a high level of confidence in the odds of these therapies receiving FDA approval.

I've increased the Liso-cell odds to 90%+ after reflecting these (more recent) data points.. I now get to a combined probability of 76%+ of the right returning $9. My probabilities are based on Alacrity consulting data on success rates by therapeutic areas but slightly adjusted upwards for confidence levels and the actual submission:

Source: Alacrita Consulting

Given theprogress, discussed above, the expected value of the CVR is increased from $6.75 from $6.48.

Currently the right trades for ~$3.

There is 125% upside to what I view as a fair value level.

Admittedly, I'm ignoring the time value of money. It keeps things simpler and the latest milestone is in 2021 which is quite close. There is a decent chance. Do keep in mind the odds of this right turning into a zero are still about 24% if my estimate is correct at all.

