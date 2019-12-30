Health Savings Accounts - How To Design A Portfolio

HSA investments must not be too volatile or suffer excessive drawdowns, for medical expenses can happen at any time.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) were created by the Bush administration in 2003, for people who have high deductible health insurance plans. HSAs have a double tax advantage: Firstly, you can use tax-free money for medical expenses. Secondly, when you are of retirement age, the HSA can also be treated like a traditional IRA-like retirement account.

According to Devenir Research, HSAs have become exponentially more popular – but most of the contributions are simply deposits, and not investments. This suggests that Americans aren’t taking full advantage of the tax benefits of their HSAs. So, how should we take full advantage of the investment options in an HSA?

Source: Devenir Research Mid-2019 Report

(Note that some HSA providers allow free reins over the account – allowing accountholders to own individual stocks and funds. Most notably, Fidelity’s HSA product allows this!)

Investors must balance two potentially contradictory goals: Firstly, we wish to maximize account balance at age 65 to take advantage of the retirement account features. Secondly, we may also wish to have funds on hand to pay for emergency medical expenses if our emergency funds become depleted.

Therefore, we need to be able to withdraw funds from the account at any time in the market cycle. We want to avoid a situation where we have medical expenses at the same time as when the overall stock market takes a nosedive.

Created by author with imgflip's meme generator

We ideally want a portfolio that has equity-like returns, but which also trades like a fixed-income investment and pays more income, while we simultaneously hope for some capital appreciation over time.

Stock indexes and/or Treasuries (or in any particular mix) don't provide much income. Even combining S&P 500 ETFs with bond funds in a classic asset allocation may not be satisfactory. How do we square this circle? We need to be unconventional, and use a portfolio of BDCs (business development company) and long-dated treasury ETFs. Long dated treasuries tend to go up when BDCs go down since they are a flight-to-safety asset. If we match their volatilities properly, we can dampen out many of the big drawdowns to manageable levels.

BDCs trade like junk bonds (BDCs are essentially portfolios long on junk bonds, plus leverage to pay management fees and juice returns), but sport attractive equity-like yields of 8 – 10%. BDCs tend to trade like stocks during market routs, so we need to hold another asset whose prices tend to fluctuate in the opposite direction: long-dated treasuries.

As an illustrative example, I would propose a 50/50 portfolio of BDCs and long-dated treasury ETFs. For example: 25% MAIN, 25% ARCC, 50% TLT. Why these three?

MAIN – best in class BDC with history of share price gains

ARCC – largest and most diversified BDC, trades stably

TLT – 20+ year treasury ETF with negative beta

Let’s simulate this portfolio using portfoliovisualizer.com. The settings we’ll use are month-to-month calculation, for Nov 2007 (establishment of MAIN) – Nov 2019, with annual rebalancing.

The blue line is our 50/50 portfolio, while the red line is the SPY ETF.

Created by author with portfoliovisualizer.com - backtest portfolio

This portfolio hands-down beat the S&P 500 in several ways:

The 2008 – 2009 trough drawdown for our 50/50 portfolio was just 18%, compared to 51% for the S&P 500. While possibly having to sell one's holdings during such a time is unpalatable, doing it into an 18% drawdown is far more attractive than doing it into a 51% drawdown. This portfolio hands-down beat the SPY in CAGR, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio. It achieved this with just 47% correlation to the US markets.

How should this portfolio behave in the future? The yield on this portfolio is roughly 0.5 * 9% + 0.5 * 2% = 5.5% in income, before any capital gains. Since MAIN shares have historically appreciated with the market, including MAIN also gives us some exposure to stock market behavior. However, with long-dated bond yields so low already, TLT is unlikely to return significant capital appreciation.

Created by author with imgflip's meme generator

How can I optimize this portfolio? By careful selection of ETFs and BDCs, we might make an improved version of our 50/50. Here’s an outline of how to do it:

Use the EDV or ZROZ ETFs for the long-dated treasury component. These ETFs are around 50% more volatile than TLT (50% more interest rate duration to be precise). This means that we can use a smaller EDV allocation, hence a larger BDC allocation, which would lead to superior yield. Pick the lowest risk BDCs possible. MAIN and GBDC come to mind. Both BDCs have provided share price appreciation alongside a highly satisfactory dividend.

So by using EDV or ZROZ, a 66% BDC / 34% treasury portfolio might give an extra boost to total returns. Such a portfolio would have this expected income yield before capital gains:

0.66*9% + 0.34*2% = 6.62%

A whole percentage point more! Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.