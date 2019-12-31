Long Elevate Credit: Misunderstood Growth Story With Highly Credible Turnaround, >190% Upside

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Summary

Elevate Credit (ELVT) is a buy because it is a misunderstood growth story in the midst of a highly credible turnaround. Credit improvement in the last few quarters dispels notions of a broken business model and paves the path back to growth. Regulatory environment has become positive. Excess pessimism means that our well-positioned, well-capitalized and very well growing online lender will trade at 2.4x FY21e EPS, 0.7x P/B on a fat 34% ROTE. 190% upside vs -30% downside on bear case provide an asymmetrical risk/reward.

Business Background

Elevate Credit is an online unsecured lender that specializes in transforming 10% funding into >100% APR loans to 40% of Americans with poor credit worthiness. Targeted borrowers have either limited or bad credit history (500-660 FICO score) which throws a wrench in the credit models of cheaper lenders like banks. These borrowers are denied funding in times of emergency expenses (car repair, medical fees, utility payments) and must look towards alternative, specialized lenders - physical payday lenders, pawnshops and title loan providers. Emboldened by price inelasticity, tempered with high default risk of >20%, payday loans are typically priced at a mouth-watering 400-900% APR that send borrowers into an unending debt cycle.

Source: Asset-backed loans disclosures, Companies’ financials. ELVT is positioned as a cheaper alternative to traditional lenders. ELVT’s APR refers to its Elastic product

Elevate Credit is positioned in the middle between traditional lender and payday loans, driven by proprietary underwriting models and the experience of lending more than US$7.8bn in non-prime credit to more than 2.4mm non-prime customers. In fact, it aims to “elevate” borrowers by reporting successful repayment to the credit bureaus and help them build a positive credit history. Their guarantee is that the rates will go down with successful payments. Portfolio blended APR is ~120% with terminal loss rate per loan of ~20-25%. Prepayments are common with average loan duration of 8-12 months. So, portfolio turns 2-3x per year, so principal charge-off rate is 55-60%. From 2013 to 2018, ELVT has grown receivables from $73m to $630m, revenue from $72m to $790m.

Online lenders like ELVT solve the lending problem better with targeted underwriting models and data collection from originating to this slice of borrowers. To replicate ELVT’s business model, a ambitious lender must create a new credit model, originate unprofitably for 4-5 years to collect the training data for said model and navigate a regulatory landscape that is constantly shifting. Off-the-shelf credit models exist but use generic variables that are not tailored to deeply subprime consumers. Profitable online lenders like ENVA, ELVT and CURO have originated >US$5bn of loans, enjoying the virtuous effect of more data, better models, lower APR and more lending.

ELVT lends through 3 brands - Sunny, Elastic and Rise - which are line-of-credit and instalment products. UK is <10% of portfolio and is no longer a growth area. US is the main geography of interest with presence across all states. To bypass state lending restriction, ELVT partners with regional banks that are only regulated from their home state (e.g. Republic Bank in Texas but originating Elastic in California). Their product strategy is to roll out as many formats as possible to mitigate regulatory and partner risks.

Why did the stock drop -60% from Jul-18 to today? When it first IPO-ed in 2017, it was heavily marketed by then CEO, Kenneth Rees, as a fast-growing technology company on the cusp of profitability. Aggressive guidance ensues with 20-30% top-line that will drive operating leverage. Book growth was prioritized as management aggressively grew total loans by 79% from FY15 to FY18. Growth was achieved mostly in the fertile partner channel (Lending Karma, MoneyTree etc.) which costs $250-300 per loan originated. This came at the cost of deteriorating quality as mgnt didn’t want to slow growth to roll out new credit models in a new origination channel. FY17 and FY18’s performance was essentially identical. In the next 6 quarters, provision for charge-offs piled up, the promised profitability was missing and growth was subsequently curtailed in 18Q3 in favour of prudence.

In response, sell-sides’ estimates were heavily trimmed to reflect a no growth scenario for the next 3 years. Mgnt lost credibility with its wild guidance. In addition, 14% owner Sequoia continues to dump shares in an illiquid market as it tries to exit from its IPO. Founder & CEO, Ken Rees, also left the company in 19Q2, owing to internal disagreement, adding another layer of uncertainty. The entire subprime high APR loan sector has also de-rated sharply as investors climbed up the “credit ladder” and minimize exposure to regulatory changes in an election year. In short, unclear fundamentals, weak mgnt and technical forces have aligned for this opportunity.

The case for ELVT is that both growth and regulatory concerns are overblown. Growth stalling is a conscious choice by new mgnt and is not a sign of dreary growth prospects or broken business model. In fact, credit metrics have largely improved providing real-time evidence of house-cleaning. Revenue should inflect when business further stabilizes in next 2 quarters. Regulatory environment in the US has become benign in the last 2 years and will continue for a while. “Warren” risk is also mitigated by 5-7 years long regulatory cycle, meaning incremental laws will only come online >2025-27 onwards.

At $4.50, stock is mispriced with implied valuation is 2.4x FY21 EPS, 0.7x P/TangBook and will deliver 34% ROTE and 15-20% fwd EPS growth. Misperception on business should dispel as stock re-embarks on growth path. Following that, stock should maintain a “viable-business” multiple, rerating closer to 7x P/E or >190% upside. Bear case -30% on 5x P/E, 0.7x P/TangB, creating a highly asymmetric skew. Homerun scenario if entire sector gains favour (>10x PE, >300%).

Investment Thesis

Credit turnaround in real-time; irrefutable evidence.

The loudest alarm bells are heard when a fast-growing lender experiences unexpectedly high charge-off rate. When it is growing its book quickly, lagging credit loss provisions are masked by a growing denominator of receivables. So, it is when ELVT delinquency continues to creep up in 18’s vintage that investors interpreted that the entire and future batches of apples are bad and lending economics are broken.

Recent credit metrics suggest otherwise. In the past year, mgnt has committed to rolling out new credit models for its various channels. This involves including more variables that will better detect frauds and underwrite better. Past dues (>60 days late) which are a leading indicator of principal charge-offs (someone who misses a payment is very unlikely to be current again) have improved 70 – 120 bps. Also significant in this inference is that the receivables have not increased, removing the positive effect of growth on financials.

Source: ELVT’s financials

Apart from this, the 2019 vintage is also trending better than the 2018 vintage; YTD cumulative loss rates are 2-3% lower. Again, this is highly significant because ~80% (see below) of defaults occur within 8 months of origination; 33% of which are fraudulent accounts which will never make the first payment. The other defaults are originations to weaker consumers who have experienced a decline in their highly variable wages and simply cannot make ends meet. Given loss behaviour, the bear case on ELVT’s inability to originate is largely weakened.

Source: ELVT’s Corporate Presentation

Source: Jolyon’s estimates, ELVT's presentation

2. Refreshed management is tech-focused, prudent and not growth-averse

Jason Harvison, who was previously the COO, was elected to be the CEO, taking over Ken Rees. Like Ken, Jason has a long 14-year tenure in Elevate Credit. But unlike Ken, who is responsible for the stagnated 2017 / 2018 vintage performance, Jason Harvison has exhibited a more measured attitude towards growth, having done some time in the credit underwriting division of ELVT.

In fact, from my interaction with ELVT, it was disclosed that there were philosophical disagreements in how the business should be run. Ken has lofty ambitions and thinks of ELVT as a high-growth technology company, emphasizing its disruptive narrative. The quote from Ken encapsulates perfectly the kind of ambition ELVT was being measured from:

“…We believe that we can continue to see that sort of growth for the long term, we’re already seeing sort of a billion dollars in revenue ahead of us, not too long. We’re thinking about how do we become a Fortune 500 company, how do we get to $5 billion in revenue…”

Source: LendAcademy Podcast interview with Ken Rees, Ex-CEO of ELVT

Current management on the other hand believes that the focus should first be on credit quality and the company is ultimately a balance-sheet lender. Credit models and analytical capabilities must be established before growth can be pursued. It is also this disagreement that pushed Ken out of the company in 19Q2.

Knowing that the company had a history of over-promising, under-delivering, new mgnt has chosen to kitchen-sinked expectations (almost to the point of none) over-deflating the growth illusion. Typical for new management. In my view, this smells like over-conservatism with earnings beat in the last 2 quarter after mgnt has delivered while facing a deluge of credit demand that has been labelled as a “spigot” that can be turned on and off; their $800m revenue is but a pindrop in the $46bn payday loan industry (Source: NPR). CFO has also refinanced debt, reduced interest to 10.5% from 14.5% and renegotiated a ~500m excess facility for growth. Company has also announced a $10m share repurchase programme.

3. “Recession” risk is overblown.

The prudent investor’s heuristics is that the later the economic cycle, the better quality of lending one should be exposed to. In case things go bad, things don’t go belly-up. However, if we were to look at delinquency / charge-off metrics for various peers across 2007-2008, the worst deterioration was WRLD’s 220bps increased in NCO as % avg net receivables, a small dollar loan company with similar risk profile as ELVT. Dollar Financial Group (DFC, acquired 2013), a physical payday loan player had relatively stable credit performance during the GFC. Internet peers like Oportune has only slightly worst terminal loss rates for its FY07 and FY08 vintages. A simple average (not pure, apple-apple aggregation, I know) highlights the slight deterioration in credit quality.

Source: Companys’ financials, selective disclosures in different corporate presentations. Not apple-apple but we make do with what we can find.

The logic is straightforward. In downturns, banks’ liquidity evaporates while high credit quality consumer, with better stable jobs have a sudden loss in income and cannot service their debt payments. But for our deeply subprime consumers, the “sudden” loss in income is the current state of things. Most collect hourly wages and experience huge fluctuations in their income (Source: JPM “Weathering Volatility 2.0”) on a daily basis. Liquidity is non-existent which is why they are forced to borrow at high rates. So, they are in a “recession” most of the time in our definition of the word.

4. Favourable regulatory environment. If not, long regulation cycle.

There has always been a fear of tail risk from regulation in this stigmatized industry. In UK, FCA’s 2015 placed a cap on payday loan’s finance charges and basically bankrupted Wonga, the largest online lender, among other lenders and forced Enova to exit its business there (ELVT remains). Back to America, CFPB’s regulations have also tightened up on underwriting (ability-to-repay) and restrict aggressive loan collection practices. Elizabeth Warren (CFPB’s strongest advocate) is a contender for presidency and will squeeze the industry if she is elected president.

In reality, regulatory cycles in the US are highly favourable for payday loans, with 5-7 years delay before new policy comes online. Currently, the CFPB is being dismantled from within. First was interim-director, Mulvaney, appointed in 2017 who described CFPB as a “sick, sad” joke. Upon appointment he sent a memo, expressing strong disdain at previous “pushing the envelop” approach. True to his words, he effectively fired the Financial Review Committee, dropped lawsuits against payday lenders.

In 2018, his protégé Kraninger (program associate director at the Office of Management and Budget, under Mick Mulvaney,) was appointed as CFPB director whose policy guidance can be seen as conservative; her process “can be boring and sound bureaucratic”. Her very first contribution was to challenge the “ability-to-repay” provision in the payday loan sector. Effective implementation date has been pushed out to Nov-20, pending any revision.

If Warren is elected as president, her crusade against the payday lenders will likely resume but not with many hurdles. First, the CPFB 5 years appointment and can only be removed for “cause” by the president. While no precedent, we should likely see a due process that will take 1-2 years post-election.

And even if this occurs, incremental laws will take 5-7 years to come into play. To enact new regulations, due processes like white paper study, consultations, recommendations have to be conducted. As a point of reference, the current CFPB regulations was kick-started in 2012, findings published in 2013, recommendations and refinements from 2015-2017, finalized in 2018 before getting another pushback to 2020. Implicitly, the regulation must also survive multiple (different?) presidencies before it sees the light of day. Hence, new policies on payday lending won’t come into effect, until at least 2025-2027.

Also, it is important to distinguish between compliance and profitability regulations. Regulations that create compliance costs as with collection and underwriting policy are actually positive for ELVT. Unlike payday lenders, the focus has always been on analytics and not aggressive collection policies. A web-based infrastructure allows ELVT to issue disclosures or change underwriting policies, as opposed to payday lenders who rely on astronomical rates and aggressive collection practices to profitably underwrite the segment. On the other hand, interest rate caps like FCA’s HCSTC in 2015 basically evaporates profit pools for the entire sector. So far, the US has trended with compliance-like regulations and are manageable.

5. Valuation – excess pessimism, sector stigma and technical selling creates opportunity

Owing to various fears, ELVT has de-rated sharply from 3.2x to 1.6x LTM P/TangBook (~$145m less $17.4m intangibles) and share price fell from $8s to $4s today. Street is baking in no-growth for the company over the next few years, giving no credit to ELVT’s ability to grow its book profitably or improve its underwriting quality with more data and better models. To reiterate, there are contrary evidence to assure us that this is not the path ELVT is on.

Source: Jolyon’s estimates, financials; main operational assumptions

In my base case, management should embark on a conservative growth path once the 2019’s vintage have matured. I baked in total loan growth of +10-15% from FY20 to FY22. Slight uplift in CAC to $230 as ELVT gets more referral from higher cost partner channels. Risk-adjusted yield remain constant as improvement in charge-offs are passed on as lower APR to consumers. As stock regains confidence, it should re-rate to a conservative 7x 21E EPS yielding a market value of $506m or implied fair >$13/share, or >190% upside.

This is triangulated with an implied P/TangB of 2.0x, 34% TangROE, 16% 1yr fwd growth. Unsecured consumer loan peers are trading at 7-18x LTM PE, 1 -5x P/TangBook, with the “higher” risk lenders commanding a lower multiple regardless of growth and profitability. So 7x 21E EPS is fairly conservative.

Source: Jolyon’s estimates

How do we lose money? Thesis breaks when recent metrics proved illusory, turnaround is non-existent and Elizabeth Warren is elected president – a highly binary event. In the bear case, I baked in 0% book growth, minimal improvement in credit quality overtime and CAC reverts to $250, the lower end of previous guidance. Elizabeth Warren is elected and sentiment around high APR lenders plunge, leading to further de-rating to 5x TTM PE as consensus baked in terminal decline scenario. The implied fair value at this price is $3.21/share or -30% downside, with implied P/TangBook of 0.6x. Expectations are far too low now such that even in draconian assumptions, stock has limited downside.

Lastly, I put on a doomsday stress-test. On top of bear case assumptions, I baked in a punitive increase in net-charge-offs to 70% in FY20e from 58% in FY19e before slowly tapering off to normal levels 55% in FY23e. This reflects the deterioration of credit (remember WRLD had +220bps of NCO). Main covenants – (a) LTV between 0.75 and 0.85 and (b) delinquency <20% and (c) first pay default <15% of principal – are not breached. Company does not go under though we might be expected to suffer a drawdown. It is suffice to show that company should survive through a downcycle.

Conclusion

The facts have changed but investors continue to shun away from ELVT. Low expectations should reverse in the next few quarters if current management continues to execute. The signposts we are looking out for are (a) reduced delinquency ratios, (b) better trending 2019 vintage and (c) guiding book growth. This should show in the next few quarters leading to a reversion of low expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.