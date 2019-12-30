Camping World: Strategy Reset

Investors should expect improved numbers in 2020, though chasing the stock after a double off the recent lows isn't ideal.

The stock has a market value of only $1.3 billion when the EBITDA potential was previously $400 million.

Back at the start of 2018, Camping World Holdings (CWH) was riding high with the stock above $40. CEO Marcus Lemonis was seen as a CNBC star with his hit TV show Prophet and the grand plans of expanding the business into new areas outside of just RVs. The admitted failure of this plan has the stock back on a safer path and the stock much more investable after my previous research had suggested buying slowly into any weakness over the last year.

Huge Mistake

The company made the decision to purchase the majority of the Gander Mountain stores out of bankruptcy back in May 2017. Along with other retail store purchases, Camping World was looking to expand outside of pure RV sales with the potential of expanding the TAM.

The move was just too big of a jump as turning the Gander Outdoors locations into operating businesses while implementing new retail concepts like Uncle Dan's and Erehwon Mountain Outfitter locations was a massive undertaking for a relatively small retail operation that had only 125 Camping World retail locations in 36 states. The company had initial plans of opening 70 Gander Mountain locations.

Despite some major weakness in the RV space, both Winnebago Industries (WGO) and Thor Industries (THO) have easily outperformed the losses of Camping World since the start of 2018. Winnebago is nearly back to breakeven now while Camping World has seen nearly a 70% loss.

Data by YCharts

The company has even navigated the weakness in the industry by cutting inventories and shifting towards more used vehicle units. Used vehicle unit sales were up 14.6% with an average selling price up 9.0% offset by the weakness in new vehicle units partly due to the plan to reduce inventory levels dramatically.

If Camping World had stuck to expanding the existing RV business with normal acquisitions, the stock might even have matched the movement of Winnebago and still trade near $40.

Profit Picture

The move to expand the market opportunity crushed EBITDA. In Q3 alone, adjusted EBITDA plunged 37.5% to only $60.6 million. For the YTD period, adjusted EBITDA is down to $181.1 million from $302.2 million in 2018.

Camping World saw EBITDA problems beginning in Q4 last year with only $10.3 million of profits, down from $64.3 million in the same period in 2017. The company maxed out EBITDA profits at nearly $400 million back in 2017 when the RV market was at a peak and before the failed corporate shift.

For this reason, the stock now has a market value of only $1.3 billion after Marcus Lemonis once owned over $1.0 billion worth of stock alone when Camping World traded above $40. What an investor should look forward towards here is a company back focused on RV sales with a larger and more efficient network trading at depressed prices.

As analysts contrived on the last earnings call, Camping World expects substantial improvements to EBITDA in 2020. Not only will the company see a boost of up to $35 million from the inventory and restructuring hit at the end of 2019, but also the expectation is for leaner operations to generate a $40 million boost to adjusted EBITDA profits.

How much would you pay for a stock returning to EBITDA profits of $250 million? Or $400 million? The answer is far in excess of a market valuation of $1.3 billion.

With an enterprise value of ~$3 billion, the market is pricing the stock at about 16x EBITDA estimates of $200 million. While the market likes the EV metrics, the number isn't as valuable for companies with the debt tied up in inventories of $1.4 billion and property and equipment of another $330 million. Most of the debt could be satisfied by existing assets.

For this reason, the better view is the stock trading at 6.5x EBITDA estimates that are lower than the guidance. On the earnings call, Camping World pointed towards EBITDA improvements from having the strategical shift over providing upside in the numbers.

Data by YCharts

With 2020 revenue estimates of $4.9 billion, Camping World only needs EBITDA margins back above 8% to reach $400 million in annual EBITDA. The stock isn't going to trade below $15 in this scenario.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is far too cheap here now that Camping World has reset the business. Investors might not want to chase a stock up 100% off the lows only back a few months ago, but Camping World ultimately heads much higher in 2020 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.