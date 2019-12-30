Consider Following Weiss Into CAI International

CAI International, a global transportation company leasing shipping containers and railcars as well as providing logistics services, is in the eye of Weiss Asset Management.

Sometimes it's worth consideration to follow the lead of an investment firm, especially when that firm is encouraging action by the company in which it is building a position.

There's something to be said about putting your money where your mouth is. That's exactly what's happening with CAI International (CAI). A respected investment firm founded by Dr. Andrew Weiss is putting its money in play with CAI International as well as opening its mouth about the company should be doing.

Source

CAI International

CAI International is now a "global transportation company offering intermodal container leasing and sales, rail leasing and operations, and global logistics services". But, in 2015 when it began its diversification effort, CAI International was, primarily, a shipping container lessor.

In 2016, the revenue derived from leasing shipping containers decreased 8% by over $18 million. The decline was largely attributable to a weakness in global trading. However, the revenue from its diversification efforts in both rail car leasing and logistics services, more than tripled, growing from just under $29 million to $92 million. When the company reported full-year results, diversification had generated over 30% of the company's revenue - up from 11.6% in 2015.

Conditions and business improved through 2017 and 2018 as all three segments, Container Leasing, Railcar Leasing and Logistics, saw revenue increases. But, the threat of tariffs in 2019 has led to another round of weakness in global trading.

Source: Author-created from company data

Still, CAI has managed to generate increases in revenue in its Container Leasing and Logistics segments year-to-date. With its 2019 second quarter reporting in August, CAI International elected to divest its railcar fleet.

Although we continue to see improving trends in the returns and utilization of our railcars, we believe it is in the interest of our shareholders to reallocate the capital invested in our railcar fleet to other investments, including the potential repurchase of additional shares. As such, we are in dialogue with prospective acquirers regarding the sale of our railcar portfolio. We cannot provide assurance that a sale will be successfully concluded, however, we are optimistic that a sale can be completed before the end of 2019.

The reclassification of the fleet to "Assets held for sale" on the balance sheet resulted in a loss of $7.32 million.

Weiss Asset Management's Investment

From June 24th through August 22nd, Weiss Asset Management LP, acting as investment manager on behalf of BIP GP, general partner of Brookdale International Partners and on behalf of the Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund, BGO, purchased 270,590 shares of CAI International. The purchases boosted the firm's total investment to approximately $21.9 million in 987,716 shares. The shares represented approximately 5.7% of CAI's total outstanding count of 17.4 million.

Weiss' investment was based on the premise CAI's shares are undervalued.

The Reporting Persons believe the trading price of the Issuer's common stock historically has not reflected, and continues not to reflect, the Issuer's intrinsic value; in fact, the Issuer's common share price of $19.38 at the close of trading on August 22, 2019 represents an approximately 42% discount to the Issuer's $33.77 book value per common share as of June 30, 2019.

Weiss also began campaigning for CAI to review all operational and strategic alternatives.

At the Issuer's annual shareholders meeting in June 2019, and in communications thereafter, the Reporting Persons have encouraged the Issuer's management and board of directors to engage a recognized financial advisor to assist the Issuer in conducting a full review of all operational and strategic alternatives that may be available to maximize shareholder value, including, without limitation, the possibility of selling all or substantially all of the Issuer and/or its assets at a price reflecting fair value for common shareholders.

Weiss Asset Management continues accumulating shares. From November 8th through November 21st, it reported purchases of another 189,700 shares. The total investment is now approximately $28 million in nearly 1.25 million shares. Its ownership now represents 7.2% of the total outstanding count.

CAI International's Progress

In mid-September, CAI disclosed it would record an impairment to the book value of its railcar assets lowering it to approximately $283 million. When CAI reported 2019 third quarter results in late October, it had not yet sold the railcar assets. A $25.63 million impairment resulted in an asset value of $284.8 million. The impairment did impact book value but only negligibly to $33.41 per share. The company has approximately $250 million of railcar-related debt.

Although CAI initially expected to complete its railcar asset divestiture before year-end, third quarter reporting reset the projection.

At this point, we do not expect to complete a transaction by the end of the year.

The sale is, obviously, not proceeding to plan. On December 16th, the company announced it was engaging Centerview Partners as a financial advisor to "explore and evaluate strategic alternatives".

It is pertinent to recognize this is what Weiss Asset Management encouraged in August.

Credentials

Many in the market would most likely urge a company to heed the recommendations of Weiss Asset Management. The firm was founded by Dr. Andrew Weiss in 2002. He has earned due respect in the investment community and is considered to be among the top 1% of most cited economists worldwide.

In 2004, Professor Bruce Greenwald of the Columbia University Graduate School of Business narrowed his choice of investment managers to Dr. Weiss.

There's a fund called Brookdale at Weiss Asset Management [where Andrew Weiss is president and chief investment officer]. He's a guy I've known for years. My wife thinks he's crazy, so she won't let me put as much money as I want. But the fund is like up 14% this year, and it was up like 50% last year. I've known him since we started investing together in 1976, and he is a very smart guy. And if I had to pick one guy to put the money in, I would pick him. He has a terrific search strategy. He's good at valuation and he has a good valuation approach.

Furthermore, the engagement of Centerview Partners is not to be slighted. Centerview is the investment banker advising Tiffany (TIF) on the $14.5 billion offer from LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY). The investment banker also worked with 21st Century Fox (FOX) during the Disney (DIS) and Fox deal closed earlier this year.

Third Quarter Results

Although revenue on continuing operations has improved year-over-year, CAI International's third quarter results were clouded by its pending divestiture. It reported a GAAP loss of $0.40 per diluted share compared to earnings of $1.03 per share in the 2018 third quarter. On the year, GAAP diluted earnings per share are $0.91 compared to $2.81 for the first nine months of 2018. Had the company not actively bought back shares in 2019, the results would appear bleaker.

Excluding the loss from the Railcar Leasing segment, earnings in the third quarter were $0.74 per diluted share. This does still compare negatively to $1.06 in the 2018 third quarter. The difference is attributable to factors such as a) the trade disputes between the U.S. and China, b) slower U.S. economic growth and c) sluggish global GDP growth.

However, CAI's container utilization rate remains high at 98.6%. As well, 88% of its container fleet are under long-term leases. The company is also acutely focused on driving profitability in its Logistics segment inclusive of restructuring efforts.

Looking Forward

Besides an anticipated sale of its railcar assets, CAI International expects to see distinct events in 2020 that should drive positive results.

First, the company estimates shipping containers were not replaced at a normal pace in 2019 because of limited production.

We estimate that replacement needs alone account for approximately 40% of overall container investment. We expect 2020 to be a catch-up year for fleet replacement.

It also projects its customers will spend capital on new ships as well as the necessary modifications on existing ships to meet IMO 2020 regulations. This should drive further leasing of shipping containers and improve the top line.

In its Logistics segment, the efforts to right-size operations and focus on core customers should also improve revenue.

We are entering the traditional annual bid season, and for many accounts we are now on our second year. We believe that having proven our commitment to service, we will be able to expand many of our accounts.

On the expense side, CAI expects to refinance asset-backed notes from 2018.

Source

If rates in the ABS market remain at their current levels, we expect our funding costs for those facilities to decrease approximately 50 to 75 basis points on approximately $600 million of ABS debt, resulting in potential annual savings of $3 million to $4.5 million. Those facilities are able to be refinanced in March and September of 2020.

Finally, CAI will be able to continue to decrease its outstanding share count should market prices present opportunities. Approximately 1 million shares remain available for repurchase under the company's current plan.

Investment Considerations

News of the engagement of Centerview for the strategic alternatives review prompted a 14% spike in the share price from the $24 - $25 range to the $28 - $29 range. Still, even at $29, the company's common shares are trading at a 15% discount to book value. Interested investors could follow Weiss Asset Management's lead to accumulate shares of CAI's common.

CAI does have two preferred issues - Series A (CAI.PA) and Series B (CAI.PB). The Series A is a fixed-to-floating perpetual with a call date of April 15, 2023. It will pay 8.5% until April 15, 2023, after which it will convert to a rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.82%. The Series B is also a fixed-to-floating perpetual with a call date of August 15, 2023. It will pay 8.5% until August 15, 2023, after which it will convert to a rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.687%. Potential investors in the Series A must recognize 6 full-quarter dividend payments have already been made and 13 remain until the first call date. In the Series B, 5 full-quarter dividend payments have already been made and 14 remain until the first call date.

Because an alternatives review will responsibly include the possibility of sale of the company as a whole, it is pertinent to understand the implications of a change in control on the preferred issues. First, it must be acknowledged holders of preferred shares have no voting rights. The prospectus of both issues include like verbiage.

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, provided no Limiting Document (as defined below) may prohibit it, we may, at our option, upon not less than thirty (30) days' nor more than sixty (60) days' written notice, redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within one hundred twenty (120) days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below under "- Limited Conversion Rights Upon a Change of Control"), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above under "- Optional Redemption" or this special optional redemption right), the holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock will not have the Change of Control Conversion Right (as defined and described below under "- Limited Conversion Rights Upon a Change of Control") with respect to the shares called for redemption. If we elect to redeem any shares of the Series A Preferred Stock as described in this paragraph, we may use any available cash to pay the redemption price. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, each holder of shares of Series A Preferred Stock will have the right (unless, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, we have provided or provide irrevocable notice of our election to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock as described above under "- Optional Redemption," or "- Special Option Redemption") to convert some or all of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock held by such holder on the Change of Control Conversion Date, into the Common Stock Conversion Consideration, which is equal to the lesser of: • the quotient obtained by dividing (NYSE:I) the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share of Series A Preferred Stock plus the amount of any accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the Change of Control Conversion Date (unless the Change of Control Conversion Date is after a record date for a Series A Preferred Stock dividend payment and prior to the corresponding Dividend Payment Date, in which case no additional amount for such accumulated and unpaid dividend will be included in this sum) by (II) the Common Stock Price (such quotient, the "Conversion Rate"); and • 2.30521 shares of common stock, subject to certain adjustments described in "Description of Series A Preferred Stock - Limited Conversion Rights Upon a Change of Control."

The Series B conversion option to common stock does differ in amount.

2.00 shares of common stock, subject to certain adjustments described in "Description of Series B Preferred Stock-Limited Conversion Rights Upon a Change of Control."

In recent trading, the Series A preferred topped at $26.75 on December 20th while the Series B topped at $26.59. Obviously, both are trading at premiums to par. However, for interested investors, with both going ex-dividend on December 30th, the share prices are offering better entry points - around $26 for the Series A and less than $26 for the Series B.

Potential investors in the preferred could consider the appropriate portion of the first two dividend payments in 2020 as payback on the premium in price. It cannot be ignored the value of the preferred issues is capped at $25 while the common has potential for share price appreciation but does not pay a dividend. The conversion option for preferred to common in the event of a change in control has the potential to make this particular situation profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAI, CAI.PA, CAI.PB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.