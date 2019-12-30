DBS Group Dragging As Rates And Slow Loan Growth Weigh On Near-Term Growth

DBS let another (rumored) M&A opportunity in SE Asia go by; DBS's digital-focused strategy is sound, but could be supplemented with a deal or two.

Uncertainties about the U.S.-China trade relationship appear to be pressuring loan demand in China and Hong Kong, but credit quality is stable and cost leverage has been good.

When I last wrote about DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY), I noted that “a credit loosening cycle in the U.S. and increased trade tensions could create some near-term challenges,” and those challenges have in fact materialized for this leading Singaporean bank. Still, the company has handled these challenges well and the growth outlook hasn’t been compromised all that much, particularly as credit and net interest margins have held up better than expected.

DBS Group shares have eked out a slight gain since that last piece due to the dividend (the share price is down modestly), and the shares have done about as well as OCBC (OTCPK:OVCHY) and the Singaporean market, while United Overseas (OTCPK:UOVEY) and Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFY) have both done a little better. Despite a lackluster run over the last year or so, I still believe this is a very high-quality Asian bank with good leverage to growth in China, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, and though it might take a little time for the shares to work, I think it’s still a good name to consider.

A More Benign Rate And Credit Cycle, And An Imminent Turn?

DBS benefited more than its peer Singaporean banks (UOB and OCBC) when the U.S. rate cycle was on the way up, with the bank seeing 2.5x times the level of improvement in its net interest margin than in its peers. Curiously, while the general expectation on the sell-side was that that would be mirrored by a worse-than-peer decline in NIM in this rate-lowering cycle (due in part to its large rate-sensitive CASA funding base), that hasn’t happened – which goes to show again that deposit betas really are just estimates and not guarantees.

A more resilient NIM has been helped by ongoing healthy credit. The non-performing loan ratio has been pretty steady at around 1.5%, with steadiness across the board in Singapore (NPL ratio around 2%), Hong Kong (around 0.9%), and China (around 0.8%). If it seems surprising that Singapore should have a higher NPL, keep in mind that the types of loans DBS makes varies by region – a lot of its lending to customers in Hong Kong and China is lower-risk trade financing.

While the trade war has most definitely had an impact on DBS Group, it looks like the impact has been greater on sentiment than on the numbers. Loan growth hasn’t been superb, up 4% yoy and 1% qoq in the last two quarters, but it hasn’t fallen off a cliff despite a much more cautious business environment in China, with companies reluctant to invest in capacity expansion, and the turbulent political situation in Hong Kong.

The good news is that better times may be on the way. The “Phase One” agreement between the U.S. and China seems to be a step in the right direction, and DBS management says that they believe the global economic slowdown is over. Take that with a grain or two of salt, though, as DBS management hasn’t built the best track record of macroeconomic forecasting over the years. To be clear, I generally agree with them – I think we’ll see signs of improvement in Europe early in 2020 and improvement in the U.S. a quarter or two later, but I just want to make the point that just because DBS management says it, it’s not necessarily so.

I’d also note that real-time business operating conditions remain pretty mixed for DBS Group. The bank has beat earnings expectations in the last two quarters, but primarily on the strength of the trading operations (generally regarded as a lower-quality beat). Management expects a further decline in NIM next year (7bp) with the expectation of another Fed rate cut, which leads me to wonder how/why they think global macro conditions have bottomed but the U.S. will still need another cut. Management also expects loan growth to continue along at a mid-single-digit clip, but did acknowledge that mortgage demand remains pretty soft.

Will DBS Do More In Asia?

Prior to the third quarter earnings release, financial media outlets including Bloomberg were reporting a rumor that DBS Group was preparing a bid for Bank Permata (which was majority-owned by Standard Chartered and Astra International). Nothing came of that, and in mid-December Standard Chartered announced that it and Astra were selling their controlling stakes to Bangkok Bank at a 1.77x book value multiple.

Clearly it’s moot now, but this would have been a decent move for DBS to pursue. DBS has been trying to build up its business in Indonesia, but management walked away from a chance to buy Bank Danamon about six years ago and now let Bangkok Bank buy Permata. DBS has been focusing on building a largely digital banking operation in Indonesia, and has been seeing decent loan growth, and I think you can argue that focusing on digital banking services allows DBS to cherry-pick its clientele, as digital banking customers in SE Asia have thus far tended to skew wealthier and younger.

Even so, the balance of earnings DBS generates from customers outside of Singapore, Hong Kong, and China is quite small, and investors may prefer to see an accelerated effort to build up operations in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The Outlook

Although DBS Group earnings are tracking slightly higher than I expected for this year, I’m reluctant to boost my earnings estimates on the assumption that the trading strength will endure. Instead, I’m actually lowering expectations for 2020 and 2021 on the assumption of lower NIM and slower loan growth, but I do expect a bigger turnaround in 2022/2023. All told my five-year core earnings growth rate declines only about a quarter-point, and my long-term core earnings growth rate declines about a tenth of a point (to 7.5%).

Both discounted core earnings and an ROE-driven “fair BV multiple” approach continue to suggest that DBS Group shares are undervalued, with a fair value above $90 for the ADRs. I’d also note that, although management did not raise the dividend with third quarter earnings, the yield is still quite healthy at nearly 5%.

The Bottom Line

I believe DBS Group has done alright in a “muddle through” scenario where Chinese businesses have held off on expansion/investment due to uncertainties regarding the U.S.-China trade relationship, not to mention challenges with the Singapore mortgage market and a more generalized global slowdown. While global macro drivers are still a risk, I believe the market is already pricing in a pretty conservative outlook for the shares and I think there’s a decent “get paid to wait” angle to this story now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.