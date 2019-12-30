This Sell-Off Is Healthy: We May Have A 'Sell The Winners' Situation This Week, Be The Buyer

The biggest worry is the VIX which I did note on Friday. If it persists, we need to make adjustments to our model of where the market will be going.

I thought Tesla would be weak today, but I would wait for it to find a lower level than what we see today.

Look for winners that are being sold way too hard. This is because we are at a low volume and with shallow markets comes these big moves.

No way did I see this sell-off happening. That said, I consider this an opportunity to buy dislocated names.

Surprise: All the Talk of a Melt-up Over the weekend Results in a Rout to Start the Week

I fully expected a strong jump this morning, so I was wrong. That said, this is actually very healthy for the market. People need to be reminded now and again that stocks can go down as well as up. Until we see an incremental increase in the number of buyers, stocks can’t go higher when everybody who can buy has already bought. This is what we mean when a market or stock is “overbought” - the path of least resistance is down. We don’t want that unless we have some short bets going on. Let me take this moment to remind you to trim old positions to generate cash so that it's equal to 25% of your trading portfolio. I don’t want to repeat the cash management discipline, I have written about it multiple times. If you are a new reader, skim through the last two to three weeks and you’ll get the idea. Cash is the cheapest hedge.

I Believe that the Retail Investor is Coming into the Market

Also in the last few notes, I did put together a few data points that say to me that more individual investors are coming into the market and participating in single stock buying. This is not, however, the accepted wisdom. Recently there has been a surge in the talk about the melt-up (I predicted this weeks ago). More to the point, there was non-stop talk about a melt-up last week and over the weekend. So, in retrospect, it does make sense for some earlier players with outsized gains, taking profits. Now that we are in the midst of the holiday season going into the New Year, we are at low-level participation. It's very easy to move the market down. Do not let this panic you even though we are having the biggest drop in a month. Please don’t read anything into this. It would not surprise me if we close out today, or at least tomorrow at even.

Have You Noticed that All the Great Names are Selling?

The winners are being sold, and the multi-decade losing sector, energy rising. What gives?

We are seeing strength in the energy sector. However, energy is the worst performer for 2019 (and the decade). So this is a sell “the winners and buys the losers” move. I would suggest being on the other side of that trade. Just last week Amazon (AMZN) bounced above $1,900, I expect it to continue the march higher after the New Year’s celebration. Tesla (TSLA) was down. This one did not surprise me. TSLA moved too far, too fast and needs a rest. I said that if TSLA didn’t move up on the latest news that it would retreat. I would be interested if I see it settling at around $350.

What Are We Missing?

I just don’t think we are. I just think this is just a normal one- to two-day dip. Let’s wait until after Jan. 1, 2020, to see if profit taking overwhelms new buyers. There will be plenty of allocation into 401Ks, pensions, and IRAs. I think the melt-up continues and really draws in the retail investor for the climactic and penultimate rise. But that's at least three to five weeks away and much higher highs before the countervailing downside.

Traders should buy this move

The trick is to buy the bottom of this move. That may mean holding back big buying today. Most market participants aren’t paying attention, so this swing to the downside may just go further than expected. That said, I can’t imagine this lasting long. So start buying a little today, and start small as long as you don’t dip into your cash cushion.

Here are some great names that already are down hard you should consider:

Alteryx (AYX) down more than 3%.

*Trade Desk (TTD) this one is down 6%.

MongoDB (MDB) down 4%.

*Okta (OKTA) down almost 4½% After yesterday’s piece I have renewed interest.

Coupa (COUP) down 3.4%.

Roku (ROKU) down 5.22% I already got long.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) down 2%. I initiated a small position in my long term investment account.

*I'm tempted to get long, but I’m gonna wait to tomorrow and see if it has more downside. I might even wait for Jan. 2 and wait for the bounce.

The VIX is up big 8%, at 14.5 - this is the data item that gives me concern

I did see on Friday that it was elevated and I made note of it. I thought it would fall back down because it was just about hedging going into the weekend. Usually, when the VIX is at this level, the markets would be down a lot harder than this. I just didn’t think it portended a downside move today. In fact part of my melt-up scenario necessitates complacency, so the VIX needs to drop below 11. For the market to climb sharply higher. Perhaps the market is telling us something different, but I don’t want to draw a bearish conclusion on a stronger VIX from just two days.

The Economy Is Chugging Along

Research firm Edmunds estimates 17,145,333 new vehicles will be sold in total in 2019 to mark the fifth year in a row that new vehicle sales will top 17M. "The fact that new car sales have stayed this strong for this long really defies the odds, especially given that high interest rates and record prices squeezed buyers this year," says Edmunds' Jeremy Acevedo. "But if 2019 taught us anything, it's that you can't underestimate the power of a strong economy," he adds.

My take: I just think it's important to note that while everyone is bemoaning car sales, we are still at elevated sales levels. Maybe we aren’t breaking records but car sales are not a drag on the economy. The consumer is still buying SUVs, and contractors are still buying F-150s. Used car sales are going well as well.

Merger Rumor Central

These names were mentioned on CNBC as possible acquisitions: Comscore (SCOR), Docusign (DOCU) and The Meet Group (MEET). Commentators said they should outperform on acquisition rumors. Some of these names have been mentioned before, but they were brought up again today, so it needs to be noted. As far as DOCU, Adobe (ADBE) was mentioned as a possible acquirer, which makes sense. The other name that was a surprise was Microsoft (MSFT) as a possible acquirer. I think there are other names that might be a better fit like an Intuit (INTU). I also think that Bill.com (BILL) should be part of a larger system. In fact BILL and DOCU make sense together, as does Box Software (BOX) or Dropbox (BOX). These two names are about collaboration. DOCU has a strong collaboration component so I see a synergy.

Analyst Corner

Mercadolibre (MELI): Itau BBA Securities Upgrade from Underperform to Market Perform

My Take: I don’t cover foreign stocks, but I think it's interesting that Itau the big Brazilian bank is upgrading this e-commerce name from Underperform.

Lendingtree (TREE): Compass Point Upgrade from Neutral to Buy $340.00 15.5% Upside

Bausch Health Companies (BHC): Piper Jaffray Companies Boost Price Target Overweight From $30.00 to $39.00 for a 31.3% Upside

Boston Scientific (BSX): Cowen Inc Boost Price Target Outperform from $47.00 to $52.00 15.0% Upside

Eli Lilly And Co (LLY): Argus Boost Price Target as a BUY from $145.00 to $165.00 25.5% Upside

My Take: So many healthcare names to higher prices. Bausch was once the infamous Valiant Pharma. The company under CEO Joseph Papa has completely turned the company around. BSX this is the second upgrade since last week. I think that if you are looking at med-tech names, BSX now bears a “look-see.” Then we have LLY, for such a well thought of large-cap pharmaceutical company to have a PT rise of 25.5% really gets my attention. LLY has a 2¼% dividend. If you are looking to build your investment portfolio LLY should be considered.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): Nomura Initiated Coverage Buy $20.00 32.5% Upside

My Take: At this level of upside, it makes sense to keep track of this name and see if we can get some confirmation on investment or a trade.,

My Trades: I pulled the trigger on Uber Tech (UBER), and I also bought back Roku Inc. (ROKU), I am still long Lovesac (LOVE), Splunk (SPLK), and Boeing (BA)

I explained why I wanted to go long UBER in my last note. As far as ROKU I have seen in ricochet from the lower 130s up to the high 140s to 150ish. I thought it made sense to trade it. So far my new trades are in the red, as is BA. I expect some better news flow in January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: EXAS is in my long-term investment account even though it does not bear a Dividend. I also added to my trades with long calls in ROKU and UBER. I am still long CALLs in LOVE, BA, SPLK, and HUBS