Dynavax: Concentrating On Vaccines Could Stabilize The Investment

I'm still holding off on adding to my DVAX position, however, I believe DVAX is worthy of a buy for those debating on starting a speculative position.

Dynavax's decision to halt their oncology efforts and concentrate on vaccines destroyed my original investment thesis. Now, the stock is starting to enjoy the calmer waters of the vaccine market.

Dynavax (DVAX) has decided to ditch their oncology programs and will focus on growing the company’s vaccine business. The company has had some success in executing their commercial plan and is committed to making their flagship product, HEPLISAV-B, the standard-of-care for adult hepatitis B vaccination in the U.S. If successful, the company believes HEPLISAV-B has the potential to record about $500M gross peak sales in the United States alone. In a previous DVAX article, I mentioned that I invested in DVAX as a result of impressive SD-101 results and the potential for HEPLISAV-B to provide some revenue to fund the company’s oncology endeavor. Unfortunately, the company had a hard time finding a partner for SD-101 and has decided to cease development and dial-in on vaccines. At first, I was extremely disappointed with this decision because it scraped my original investment thesis. Sadly, the share price was so far gone, I was forced to hold my DVAX position and hope for a turnaround. Now, I am making an effort to see my DVAX position from a different angle and will create a new investment thesis.

I intend to review the company commercial numbers and how the narrowed focus will stabilize DVAX. In addition, I decide if DVAX is currently a buy, sell, or hold. Finally, I discuss how I plan to manage my DVAX position in 2020.

HEPLISAV-B Briefing

HEPLISAV-B is the only two-dose hepatitis B vaccine that has been approved by the FDA and has demonstrated higher rates of protection in head-to-head clinical studies compared to the three-dose regimen of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Engerix-B, which is the current market leader.

Unfortunately, only 30% to 55% of patients finish Engerix-B’s three-dose regimen, which is administered over six months. HEPLISAV-B offers a two-doses in a one-month regimen that has demonstrated a higher rate of seroprotection.

It is this difference that could make HEPLISAV-B the standard-of-care and take the lion's share of the hepatitis-B vaccine market.

Commercial Execution

Dynavax’s commercial execution was able to record $10.2M in net sales Q3 and encouraged the management to raise the full-year net product sales to be between $34M and $36M (Figure 1).

Figure 1: DVAX Commercial Execution (Source: DVAX)

The company commercial team has been focusing on personal promotion and marketing initiatives to increase awareness of the benefits of HEPLISAV-B. As a result, Dynavax is adding new customers, as well as additional channels inside their current customers. At the end of the third quarter, Dynavax bagged 18% market share of their target accounts, which was up from 13% in Q2.

Dynavax is also making headway within retail pharmacies where 80% of the adult hep B vaccine market resides. Dynavax has secured contracts with nine of the top ten retail pharmacy chains in the United States to purchase HEPLISAV-B. Recently, the company closed a deal with Albertsons Companies, who will offer HEPLISAV-B at more than 1,700 pharmacies across the nation.

Overall, Dynavax continues to execute on the commercial front and is recording sequential revenue growth. In addition, the company has been able to secure important retail agreements which should help the company hit the Street’s revenue estimates for 2020 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: DVAX Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Stabilizing the Investment

At this point in my DVAX journey, I am just looking for signs of a bottom in order to determine if I want to remain a shareholder or cut my losses and move my funds elsewhere. As I mentioned in my intro, I invested in DVAX because of the potential of the immune-oncology programs but that pipeline has provided more pain than profit. Now, DVAX has removed itself from the volatile oncology arena and has set its foundation in vaccines. Although vaccines are a bit boring, they are a well-established market that often accepts the new and improved product. HEPLISAV-B could be the new standard-of-care and could help grow the U.S. market (Figure 3).

Figure 3: HEPLISAV-B in the Market (Source: DVAX)

Again, we shouldn’t expect “explosive growth” or a “blockbuster drug” from HEPLISAV-B, but a steady revenue growth story is better than the rollercoaster ride the oncology programs have been. This stabilization should entice some new investors to jump onboard the steady ship and provide some hope to longstanding investors that they might see their position return to green.

Is DVAX a Buy?

Despite my reignited bullish sentiment on the ticker, I cannot say the DVAX is a buy at this point in time. I believe there are three reasons for holding off on a buy. The first reason is the stock’s performance, which recently had a notable rejection at $7.00 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: DVAX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Click on the link for a higher quality image

The stock was overbought and didn’t have enough steam to break through $7.00 and had little support on its way back down to $6.00. The fact the stock wasn’t able to break out of this long-term downtrend tells me DVAX might require a retest of lower support before it can make another run at $7.00. Investors should remain patient and wait for some confirmation before committing to a haphazard buy. I suspect DVAX will go through a period of volatility as it approaches a technical breakout and pressing the buy button too soon could cost an investor 10%-50% in value. I will wait for a retest or confirmed breakout before committing to another DVAX buy.

Another item I am waiting on is the company's decision on what they are going to do with the oncology pipeline. I believe the oncology program needs to be sold or licensed to the highest bidder. The company’s decision to wind down their oncology programs and reduce headcount should reduce OpEx. However, simply halting efforts is not enough to entice me to buy. The company has put millions of dollars into their oncology programs and years of development efforts…it is time to see some of that money return to the bank account to prevent another offering and shareholder dilution. Without an update or announcement, I will sit on my hands and wait for the company to get some of their money back.

My third reason for holding off on a buy is a potential threat from VBI Vaccines’ (VBIV) Sci-B-Vac Hep B vaccine. VBIV expects to report top-line data from their CONSTANT trial around year-end. If positive, the company expects to file for approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada around the mid-2020. Personally, I am bullish on both vaccines due to their ability to outperform Engerix-B, but the market could punish DVAX if the CONSTANT data does challenge HEPLISAV’s superiority. As a result, I am going to wait until we see VBIV’s data and how the market reacts before committing to another buy.

What’s My Plan?

Dynavax is going all-in with HEPLISAV-B, which has the potential to protect more adults from hepatitis B than the other vaccines on the market today. Dynavax management believes that they have positioned HEPLISAV-B to take advantage of this potential, which could lead to long-term commercial success. In addition, Dynavax is in a strong financial position that should be sufficient to execute their HEPLISAV-B commercial strategy and move the company towards profitability. Unfortunately, I believe my three leading reasons for holding off on a buy are strong enough to deter me from committing additional funds to my position. However, if the company is able to find a new home for the oncology pipeline and HEPLISAV-B outperforms Sci-B-Vac, I will look to add to my DVAX position once the stock breaks out of its long-term downtrend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.