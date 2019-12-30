Alphabet: CFO's Continued Stock Buyback Strategy Will Boost The Stock Price, A 23% Upside

Investment thesis

In Alphabet's (GOOG) earnings conference call, CFO Ruth Porat, mentions the company's top priorities are "long-term growth", "acquisitions and investments" and "stock buybacks". This article seeks to discuss the effect of potential share buybacks on Alphabet's undervalued stock.

Share buybacks have an immediate positive impact on the stock price as it increases the fraction of ownership each shareholder holds. It also has a positive impact on both RoA and RoE. We'll demonstrate the share buybacks on Alphabet's stock.

Even though the latest share buyback was announced in July 2019, our calculations (see table 2) show that it has not yet been fully reflected in the stock price. There are also beliefs that the share repurchase program will continue and hence put further upward pressure on the stock.

Share buybacks and the P/E-ratio combined

When looking at the valuation of Alphabet, it has been consistently undervalued, as is evident by the large differential between the average P/E multiple for the industry, vis a vis, Alphabet's 29x P/E multiple. At HedgeMix, we believe that the recent pickup in share buybacks will likely be a contributing factor to boosting Alphabet's stock price and hence increase its P/E ratio towards the industry average. Our forward P/E valuation reveals a 23% upside.

Table 1: P/E multiples

LTM Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 79,2x Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) 15,7x IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) 44,7x Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) 35,5x Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 33,0x Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) 33,0x Average 40,2x Alphabet 29,0x

Source: Yahoo Finance

Catalyst

Buybacks and their effect on shareholder value

In the first half of 2019, Alphabet repurchased USD 6.6 billion of shares, representing a USD 2.4 billion increase compared to the same period last year. In July 2019, Alphabet's board of directors approved a USD 25 billion share buyback on top of their most recent authorization of USD 12.5 billion.

Moreover, the departure of Alphabet's co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin from their roles as Alphabet's CEO and President respectively will likely cement the buyback program, as Alphabet becomes more amenable to larger share buybacks according to J.P. Morgan analyst Dough Anmuth.

The immediate effect of buybacks on stock price is positive as they reduce the number of shares held by the public and increase the remaining fraction each shareholder holds. Hence, we believe that the recent news coupled with the departure of Larry Page and Sergey Brin (who are still holding on to their shares, from their managerial roles) will further entice the company to maximize shareholder value through approving share repurchases.

To illustrate the effect of buybacks on the stock price, holding all else equal and assuming that the buyback happens all at once, the effect of a USD 25 billion buyback on the price of one Google share will be an approximate 3% appreciation.

Table 2: Share Repurchase Effect

Market Cap USD 934Bn Share Price 1,355 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 689,365,031 Share Repurchase USD 25Bn Number of Shares Repurchased 18,451,955 Total Number of Shares Outstanding After Repurchase 670,913,077 Market Cap USD 934Bn Total Number of Shares Outstanding After Repurchase 670,913,077 Share Price 1,392 Source: Yahoo Finance

Generated by HedgeMix Limited

Share repurchase impact on RoA and RoE

Another positive effect of the stock buyback relates to the repurchase's impact on RoA and RoE. According to our calculations and following the USD 25 Bn repurchase, Google's RoA is expected to reach 9.9% to reflect the cash spent on buying back the shares. The decrease in shares outstanding results in a 180 basis points increase in RoE as well, which ultimately reaches 13.9%. Thus, the positive effect of share buybacks is also reflected in the returns investors can expect relative to both the company's assets and equity.

Table 3: Projected Key financials before and after Share Repurchase

Before Repurchase After Repurchase Net Income 23.672 23.672 Total Assets 263.044 238.044 Total Equity 194.969 169.969 RoA 9,0% 9,9% RoE 12,1% 13,9%

Source: Alphabet 10-K report; Company disclosure

Alphabet has mounting cash levels, which currently stand at USD 16.03 billion as of September 2019, according to their latest 10-Q report. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is another company that has historically had a large cash surplus. To put matters into perspective, both Apple and Alphabet have kept historically high cash balances, with Apple maintaining a dominant position over the years. However, what separates Apple from Alphabet is how effectively it utilizes these large cash balances in its stock buyback programs.

Chart 1: Cash Balance, Apple vs. Google.

Source: Finbox Financials

Apple is known for its large share repurchase programs, which have overall had a very positive effect on its share price. A quick snapshot of Apple's shares outstanding and the stock price shows that the company has been very active in repurchasing its shares and that a strong correlation exists between buybacks and price. Overall, Apple's total number of shares outstanding has been decreasing from 2016 to 2019.

Chart 2: Apple Price, Outstanding shares, Stock Buybacks

Source: AAPL DATA BY YCHARTS

On the other hand, Alphabet has maintained a fairly constant number of shares outstanding, with little repurchases occurring over the same period. Thus, we believe that as is the case with Apple, share repurchases coupled with continued financial dominance will have a very positive effect on Alphabet's undervalued stock price, allowing it to reach its fair value.

With the company undervalued and with high and idle cash balances, repurchases are considered an efficient allocation of cash, especially taking into consideration that Alphabet's financial performance has been extremely solid. Additionally, given the fact that Google does not distribute dividends, repurchases could be an alternative method of maximizing shareholder value. We, therefore, expect share buybacks for Alphabet to continue.

Chart 3: Shares outstanding (in millions)

Source: S&P Capital Intelligence

Putting Buybacks into Context

Since the passage of 'tax cuts' in late 2017, companies have been building up their cash levels, with a surge in corporate share buybacks becoming evident. In 2019, stock buybacks have remained a prevalent source of market demand, with the information technology sector representing the majority of all announced buybacks.

Chart 4: Buyback announcements in 2019 by sector

Source: Catalyst Funds

The trend in buybacks warrants the high valuations companies have been demanding, with Apple, for example, surpassing the USD 1 trillion mark, with a partial contributing factor being stock buybacks. Despite, a lack of capital injections and sluggish economic growth firms are still looking for ways to reprice their undervalued stocks and Alphabet is no exception. Buybacks represent an opportunity for firms to boost their share price, which is typically a harmless action. It is only when buybacks are coupled with accounting gimmicks and massive debt levels that they become problematic. Given that Alphabet does not seek to leverage its buybacks we believe the buybacks will only have an upward effect on the stock price.

Financials

Chart 5: Profitability

Source: Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News

As seen by chart 5, Alphabet's TTM profitability measures are all very close to their respective 5-year average. We see this as a healthy indication of both well-functioning operations and a steady demand. There is a slight decrease in margins but this is normal, especially as the world economy is slowing down, with FY2019E world GDP growth to decrease to 2.7% compared to 3.0% for FY2018.

Still, the operating margin of Alphabet, currently standing at 21.39 percent, is slightly above the industry average of 20.06 percent.

Chart 6: Management Effectiveness

Source: Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News

As expected, management effectiveness is improving. The TTM estimate is clearly above the 5-year average for both RoE, RoA, and RoI. This is plausibly a consequence of previous share buybacks.

With the help of further buybacks, we expect management effectiveness to continue its positive trend. This will be an especially welcomed trend for shareholders due to the close link to shareholder value that management effectiveness has. Return on Equity ultimately sets the roof on the dividend payout capacity of a company. Dividend payouts, in turn, are directly related to the market price of shares and frequently used as the main input for stock valuation in quantitative models such as the Dividend Discount Model.

Valuation

Forward P/E-ratio

Alphabet's P/E ratio, (currently at 29) is currently well below the forward P/E industry average. For example, Amazon and Twitter have a forward P/E-ratio of 75.7 and 37.0 respectively.

Using forward P/E multiples to value Alphabet's shares yields a fair value of USD 1,659.2, a 23% premium to its current share price of 1,351.2 (Bloomberg as of 12/21/2019).

Table 4: P/E multiple Fair value Calculation

Amazon 75.7x Twitter 37.0x IAC 29.9x Tencent 29.1x Facebook 22.5x Expedia 16.2x Average 35.1x Source: S&P Capital IQ Net Income (LTM) USD 32.6Bn Equity Value USD 1,143.8Bn Number of Shares 689,365,031 Fair Value USD 1,659.2

Generated by HedgeMix Limited

Accordingly, the board of directors' inclination to approve additional buybacks could stem from their view that Alphabet's share price is currently undervalued by the market, therefore, providing them with the opportunity to boost the stock price. As mentioned, stock buybacks increase both ROE and ROA which tend to push the stock price higher.

Despite the recent increase in gearing levels, Alphabet's debt to equity ratio remains low at 0.07 (Yahoo Finance as of September 2019). In consequence, the shift in capital structure arising from the buybacks - namely increasing leverage as a percentage of equity - should serve to adequately gear the company and therefore have no negative effects on valuation.

Upside Target

As mentioned, share buybacks have an immediate positive effect on the stock price as it increases the fraction of ownership in the company that each shareholder holds. According to our calculations, this effect is still to be fully reflected in the stock price. Furthermore, share buybacks have a positive impact on key financial ratios such as RoA and RoE. RoA and RoE of Alphabet are according to our calculations expected to increase to 9.9% and 13.9% respectively - and this is based solely on the 25 billion share buyback announced in July 2019. It's likely that share buybacks will continue to be an integral part of Alphabet's shareholder-friendly strategic actions. The departure of Alphabet's executives and the announcement of additional share buybacks is here a positive notion, as it signals their faith in current management and the direction the company is taking.

Alphabet's P/E ratio, (currently at 29) is also well below the industry average at 35. Using forward P/E multiples as valuation, this reveals a 23 percent upside for the stock with a target price of $1,659.2.

Chart 7: Alphabet, predicted values for outstanding shares

Generate by HedgeMix Limited

We have with the help of statistical software, predicted the future path of outstanding shares. The precision of the prediction is rather low as the actual outcome will depend on the future alignment of Alphabet's management. It does, however, provide insight into when the target price would be reached based on the current linear trend of share buybacks, starting in July 2019 when $25Bn in share buybacks were authorized, holding all else equal. As seen in table 5, we would reach the target price in late April 2029.

Table 5: Alphabet, predicted values for outstanding shares

Generated by HedgeMix Limited

With a current market capitalization of $934 billion, outstanding shares would have to drop to 562.9 million shares in order to meet our target price of $1659.2. This doesn't necessarily mean that investors will have to wait a decade for the stock to reach this level. It's all about expectations, and if Alphabet's buybacks continue at the current pace in the intermediate time, the stock price is likely to adjust.

Apart from the share buyback effect, there are also other factors that are likely to play in favor of Alphabet. It has great profitability performance, grazing its 5-year average.

Furthermore, Google's dominant position in the search engine industry will help it realize double-digit revenue growth according to analyst consensus. With the contribution of digital ads growing relative to total ad spend, we expect Google to continue dominating the market.

Moreover, Alphabet's non-core revenues are well diversified, and some subsidiaries can expect to be dominant players in their associated markets. Waymo and Google Cloud, in particular, are well-positioned in booming untapped industries and Alphabet can expect to capitalize on their ample growth potential.

Downside Potential

The increased antitrust inspections facing the company have limited the prospects of large acquisitions in the near future. Hence, we believe the Fitbit acquisition may not necessarily take full swing and regulators and authorities will be very focused on Alphabet's activity in the upcoming period. Therefore, they might be limited in how they can utilize their cash balance.

Thank you for reading! If you'd like to be informed of when we publish a new article, then please follow us by scrolling up and clicking the "Follow" button next to our name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.