2019 Year In Review And 2020 Positioning

As we approach the end of 2019, it's time to review our overall performance and position ourselves to succeed in 2020.

Shipping Markets in 2019: Ultra Bearish Onset

Investing in shipping stocks is always a challenge- this is a violently cyclical industry with little pricing power known for historical corporate governance challenges. We ended 2018 with an exceptionally bearish backdrop as the broad market was wholly focused on the escalating US-China Trade War and the entire stock market had went through a brutal Q4-18, which slammed small cap value stocks like energy and shipping the hardest.

We realized the broad fundamentals were improving and with record-low asset valuations, record-low stock valuations, near record-low forward supply (orderbooks), positive demand shifts (changing trade lanes), and a massive regulatory scheme incoming IMO 2020), investing in shipping was a clear choice. It wasn't popular. But investing in contrarian deep value, and the shipping sector in particular, is what we do at Value Investor's Edge. After a profitable 3-year run (mid-2015 through mid-2018), Q4-18 was brutal, and there were times where our confidence as investors was a bit shaken.

As 2018 drew to a close, I decided we'd do something new for 2019. Instead of focusing on a couple top ideas, we would construct two model portfolios- one with lower/moderate risk and the other with full exposure to what we believed was a very positive market. I unveiled these two portfolios, with six unique constituents apiece, in mid-December on Value Investor's Edge. On 28 December, we brought the lists public in a Seeking Alpha report along with some 'rules of engagement' for these types of stocks:

Never, ever, (ever!) use margin Don't sell naked puts you aren't willing to buy Only buy firms where you like the underlying assets If the price dropping 10% next week would shake you out, move on Keep allocations reasonable, all of these are speculative and risky Risk/reward seems attractive to me, but major losses are possible

Bottom Line Up Front: Performance Review

Before we dive into the 2019 picks and specific lessons learned, let's review the headline performance of our Model Portfolios, as of 29 December these portfolios (with quarterly re-balancing and some slight position changes in April) returned 97% and 40%. This compares to a 24% return from the Russell 2000 (overall small-cap market) and a 26% return from the shipping ETF (SEA).

Source: Value Investor's Edge, Live Portfolio Tracker, 29 December 2019

It would be a valid point to say the market had a good year and shipping also had a great year, so we should have done well also; however, our performance easily exceeded both the industry benchmark and the entire market. This suggests success in security selection and portfolio development, and it was replicated across a portfolio of 12 names (average YTD return of 69%).

The best part of the model portfolios is that besides quarterly rebalancing and dividend reinvestment, there was very little changes to the structure. We only shifted positions once, at the end of April 2019, when we added Diamond S (DSSI) and Global Ship Lease (GSL) and we booked significant profits in Costamare (CMRE) and DHT Holdings (DHT). In the rest of this review, we will cover each of the core constituents, including both our original brief synopsis, and reflect on the particular performance. We will cover a total of 14 names to include the additions of DSSI and GSL. This review will conclude with key lessons learned as we are set to launch out Model Portfolios for 2020.

Position Review: Speculative Plays

We will begin with a review of the original six speculative plays, with original comments from our portfolio unveiling last December.

DHT Holdings (DHT) - 107% Return YTD

DHT Holdings is a VLCC pureplay. They own 27 of these tankers, each of which is capable of transporting 2M barrels of crude oil anywhere across the globe. You sure as heck couldn't tell by the stock price, but current tanker rates have been posting multi-year highs and the last time rates were this strong, DHT was trading in the range of $7-$8/sh with a smaller fleet and a weaker balance sheet. While your less informed neighbors are dumping shares in panic, our analytics show the latest two fixtures of the "DHT Europe" at $41.7k/day and the "DHT Bauhinia" at $29.8k/day... and those were for middle-aged tonnage! With quarterly averages likely in the strong-$40s, DHT trades for about 2.5x expected free cash flow. We believe they face a strong 2019-2020 as scrubber modernization forces out weaker competitors, and market rates are set to firm. This one isn't without risks as we're talking about tanker day-rates here, but there's also the chance of 50-60-70% gains in short order. Last time the markets turned like this was in late-2014. DHT had a far inferior fleet back then and the stock did over 60% in 6-7 weeks. Could she double in weeks on a Jan-effect this time around? I've seen much crazier.

DHT performed above our expectations, although the ramp was a bit slower initially into 2019 as the market remained skeptical of the rates and outlook we were touting. On 29 April, I took profits in DHT at $5.36 (return of 38% during 2019). DHT would go on to provide an additional total return of 51%, making this a tenuous decision as I replaced it with Global Ship Lease (GSL) at $5.56, which returned 61%, but we also shifted over Diamond S (DSSI) at $13.15, which has only returned 25%. If we average those shifts out, we dropped DHT (leaving 51% on the table) to add an average of 43%. With hindsight applied, knowing the full extent of the Fall 2019 tanker surge, DHT should have remained for the duration of 2019.

Dorian LPG (LPG) - 156% Return YTD

Dorian has one of the highest quality very large gas carrier ("VLGC") fleets in the world. They trade at one-third their tangible value with a clean balance sheet, a good management team, and minimum required capex. This NAV is easily verifiable by recent peer newbuild orders and transactions, meaning that in theory, Dorian could just liquidate entirely tomorrow and we'd have more than a double. They sit here in the riskier list because they do have hefty exposure to the spot markets, but one should know the spot markets are the strongest they've been in years, and there is lots of forward demand growth set for 2019-2020 as Chinese and Indian petroleum gas consumption is primed for growth and US exports are ready to surge.

Dorian is another pick that performed exactly as advertised! We've kept the public very appraised on this one as well, highlighting all of the improving market developments and interviewing the management team this fall.

Source: Seeking Alpha, J Mintzmyer Articles, Dorian LPG

Genco Shipping (GNK) - 41% Return YTD

Genco Shipping is a dry bulk carrier company with a rock solid balance sheet which trades underneath 50 cents on the dollar for tangible, real-time market valuations of their assets. They sold a lot of new shares in an oversubscribed and heavily lauded offering last summer at $16.50 and here the stock is, down nearly 55% even as cash flows have been solid. They have covenants that likely block a repurchase until 1 January, but I expect them to announce some initiatives soon thereafter. Do you like to buy dollars for 45-50 cents? I do.

Genco lagged the overall portfolio significantly, but still easily walloped both the overall market and the shipping ETF. Dry bulk sentiment has been poor and although Genco has generally executed well, they did miss estimates for crucial Q2 and Q3-19 reports. On the bright side, they launched a new dividend policy and added a special dividend, leading to a hefty $0.50 payout for Q3-19. We should see a similar payout for Q4-19 as well.

International Seaways (INSW) - 72% Return YTD

International Seaways is a major fan favorite. They were a spin-off from Overseas Shipholding (OSG) and are managed by Lois Zabrocky "CEO" and Jeffrey Pribor "CFO" with firm American roots and solid corporate governance. I add this factor here for investors who are more wary of the foreign firms as this one is as clean/clear and US-based as they come. They've been a sort of castaway in the markets, but they have performed to absolute perfection on the fundamentals. First time we bought at $11-$14 post spin-off crash and solid at $22.50 shortly after. Earlier in 2018, I bought in the $15s and sold around $23s. I'm gearing up for my third run with this team, and I own their baby bonds (INSW-A) in advance. They are on the riskier half of the spectrum due to their exposure to crude and product tanker markets. The balance sheet is nice though and cash flow is strong.

Seaways was a late-bloomer for the year, flat, even a bit negative, all the way through August, which offered us the opportunity to buy even more stock just prior to the monster run-up this fall. INSW was plagued by heavy sales from legacy holders Paulson & Co and BlueMountain. Paulson was in the firm as the result of a debt restructuring several years ago at legacy-OSG, so they were simply exiting non-core. BlueMountain reached the end of their investment horizon and INSW was just another mark in what was their utterly horrendous track record in shipping. Private equity is historically the dumbest money in this industry, so when they're buying it's likely time to leave, and vice-versa. For what it's worth, private equity is selling hard now in what has been called "Prexit" by industry insider Robert Bugbee.

Jumping ahead a bit here, and we'll recap in the lessons learned, but INSW provided an excellent example of how market pricing can be skewed by major holders' objectives and the efficient market hypothesis has little bearing in many of these cases. Another firm suffering from an overhang, which could potentially repeat INSW's trajectory: Diamond S.

Seaways remains a top firm, and I recently reviewed the firm and their 2020 positioning in a live call with management.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) - 28% Return YTD

Star Bulk Carriers owns the world's largest publicly-traded dry bulk fleet, and they are trading at more than a 40% discount to their asset valuations. They recently announced a $50M repurchase program, which they have been providing consistent daily updates on. Their largest hedge fund holder is Oaktree, with around 50% ownership, who recently added more than a million shares in an open-market transaction. I've covered the firm in recent reports, urging them to repurchase, and I'm glad to see they are following through even though their share price has been stagnant. This firm has considerable upside even into moderately disappointing markets, but they do have hefty spot exposure, hence why they are on this riskier list.

Star Bulk Carriers provided the worst return of all of our speculative play selections (technically DSSI lower at 25%, but also just 8 months there). The very weak dry bulk carrier sentiment is the primary causal factor as SBLK has executed on their strategy to near-perfection and they are poised to be a massive winner with IMO 2020 regulations. I recently interviewed the management team and I am very impressed with them.

2019 started extremely rough with some black swan events including the Vale (VALE) tailing dam collapse, which halted the largest global export growth factor. Furthermore, the US-China trade war caused angst in the Chinese markets and a temporary slowdown of manufacturing demand and iron ore inventories went down. Markets have stabilized, but dry bulk valuations remain weaker on balance.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) - 211% Return YTD

There is a LOT of risk on this one. Financial leverage is high, around 75% debt-to-assets. However, liquidity is strong to at least 2020, TNK trades around 70% of its asset values, and the operating leverage is so extreme that if rates continue at these levels ($40k/day or more for midsize tankers), TNK is sitting at about 0.5x cash flow. Yes - Zero-Point-Five. TNK is drowning is so much cash flow right now that they are generating over 10 cents a month. A penny every 2-3 days. Why aim for the clouds when you can aim for... Mars? If markets stabilize and Teekay is able to continue generating these levels of cash flow, we're talking about 4, 5, or even 6-bagger type returns. Or the markets suck again and she keeps going down. This one is the ultimate chili pepper! Consume in small doses.

We absolutely nailed it: cheap name with huge leverage delivers exactly as promised. Oh, and a nice stabilizing reverse split with strength at the end of the year and a comprehensive refinancing in November certainly helped!

TNK took the conservative step of declaring "no dividends" in 2020 as they focus on debt reduction. The market was surprisingly mature about this. TNK is an excellent case study in how to properly apply leverage to investments...

Position Review: Risk/Reward Picks

We'll review what I originally termed our 'Investment Candidates' to reflect the lower average risk here, but these firms are still speculative in nature.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) - 77% Return YTD (w/ Spin-Off)

Capital Product Partners offers investors access to one of the largest product tanker companies in the world via upcoming spin-off, Diamond S Shipping, which enjoys strong private equity backing and was originally founded with capital from Wilbur Ross. Investors will also retain an income-focused vehicle with strong coverage and a significant payout. I've discussed the firm in more detail in recent coverage, I believe they are worth well in excess of $4 in a normal market environment.

CPLP performed as advertised, but spin-off Diamond S (DSSI) has been a laggard primarily due to the private equity overhang (so much for "strong backing"), but also due to a lack of market awareness. CPLP has transitioned itself a lot and I shared a public update very recently, where I declared them as one of our top picks for 2020.

Costamare (CMRE) - 128% Return YTD

Costamare is one of the largest containership owners and lessors, with clients among most of the top liner firms in the world. They have a very strong backlog with no major credit risks, and management has been steadily eating their 'own cooking' by supporting the stock via a DRIP of their majority shares. If markets normalize, this could be good for a double without much risk.

Wow! This is definitely 'one that got away' as I admittedly goofed a bit and took profits on 29 April at $5.88 after logging 4-month gains of 38%. We left another 66% on the table here. I swapped it with International Seaways (INSW) at $18.10, which also returned 60% in the past 8-months, so the bad decision wasn't so much swapping CMRE for INSW, but rather keeping an absolute (in hindsight) turd like Golar in our portfolio.

Costamare is exceptionally well-managed and I recently interviewed their CFO to discuss the market prospects for the potential for a dividend increase in 2020. Valuations look a bit stretched here, but they deserve the champagne on ice for their 2019 blowout! Arguably a very low-risk blowout as well considering the fixed nature of almost their entire fleet...

Golar LNG (GLNG) - 35% Loss YTD

Golar LNG is a full-cycle LNG business with enormous growth potential related to the secular shift towards more global LNG transport. They have been making great headway with LNG shipping rates recently hitting fresh all-time highs and their latest growth project, Tortue/Ahmeyim achieved FID last week in partnership with BP (BP) and Kosmos Energy (KOS). If prospects keep rolling forward, this could be a triple digit stock in a few years.

Golar was an absolutely abysmal investment in 2019. I was a firm believer in the company prospects, and I am still very impressed with their work in Brazil. Furthermore, if you read between the lines here, it suggests that Peter Lynch is also a shareholder now as he discusses LNG shipping and diesel truck conversion (Golar's primary push in Brazil). However, one needs to look at the bigger picture, which is one of major disappointment regarding their floating LNG ("FLNG") projects. First of all, the major Tortue project, which seemed to have a near-guaranteed follow-on option, looks to be a one-and-done. Secondly, they abandoned the Delfin and Fortuna FLNG projects. Thirdly, LNG shipping markets have been weaker and sentiment is terrible. Finally, they axed the dividend in what was the right capital allocation move, but a PR blunder in the execution.

I made a clear mistake being so bullish on Golar LNG into 2019. Thankfully the damage done by my poor stock selection here was made up by exceptional returns from my other portfolio choices.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) - 4% Loss YTD

Golar LNG Partners is the LP for aforementioned Golar. We know this company well. We loaded the wagons in 2015-2016 at $8, and she was more than a triple-bagger in a year. Even better, we called the stock fully valued in the $20s and then began warning about the distribution levels in early-2018. Sure enough, she fell off a cliff last Spring as management wisely brought the distribution to a more sustainable level. Now, we're long and strong again, and management recently doubled their repurchase from $25M to $50M. Potential upside of over 50%, maybe more, once the market regains sanity.

GMLP started off as a massive winner, surging from mid-$10s to $14s in just six weeks. I made the tragic mistake of not tossing GMLP out when I cashed in CMRE and DHT, instead holding onto what would prove to be a massive waste in opportunity cost. We didn't actually lose much money here, but when the market is up 24% and my own portfolios are up 69% on average, losing 4% is just a horrendous mistake.

Why has Golar Partners fallen? A bit due to the terrible performance of the parent, but it is primarily due to the lack of management to convey a clear strategy for forward growth and to 'defend' the distribution. When pressed during the Q2-19 conference call, management was exceedingly waffley and inspired little confidence. The Q3-19 call was much improved, but management still took a sort of 'wait and see' on the dividend. On the positive side, GMLP has secured a multi-year extension on one of their FPSOs ("Golar Igloo"), but the "Golar Spirit" FSRU remains in cold lay-up without any immediate employment prospects. They have a minor refinancing in May and a major refinancing in mid-2021. I think GMLP looks massively oversold, but it's not without reason.

Teekay Corporation (TK) - 59% Return YTD

Teekay Corporation has been a popular name with us for a while, but she hasn't been a strong performer as the investment timeline gets stretched to the mid/late-2020s, and market chaos has struck hard. I've recently updated our research, but I see reasonable fair value in the range of a one year triple as long as they can refinance their January 2020 debt. Debt markets are slammed shut right now, so this one is worth watching more closely.

TK performed pretty well, but it was primarily due to the combination of exceptional performance from TNK and strong underlying improvement from Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). I was too optimistic on the parent and although the debt refinancing was completed on-time, they bottom-ticked the sale of Teekay Offshore, they are struggling to divest their trio of FPSOs, and they haven't provided clear communication on their IDRs. I was clearly way too optimistic on this name and the story was far too complex.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) - 46% Return YTD

The LNG market is hot. Teekay LNG Partners controls one of the largest and most modern fleets in the world and has a contract backlog of almost $11B. They are finalizing a massive newbuild initiative, with the final ships set to be delivered in about 10 months. Once this is complete, the cash flow potential is massive, and the market is sleeping on this one. We estimate free cash flow between $200 and $300M with DCF in the $300s by 2020. Free cash flow yields (2020E) in the 25-30% range? Not a misprint. Prices could double and this name would still be a value. TGP has recently started a $100M repurchase program and has eliminated their pesky K-1 in favor of a 1099.

TGP performed beautifully in 2019. It might not seem like a massive return, as we've been skewed by some of the other beauties, but we need to consider that TGP was a very low-risk positioning due to the fixed nature of their contract business and we also need to consider that every other LNG-related name is down between 25-50% YTD. We nailed the best selection in the industry and TGP has announced they will further increase their distribution to $0.25/qtr effective Q1-2020.

I recently attended their Investor Day in New York City and had a chance to interview management on a live call with investors. CEO Mark Kremin and CFO Scott Gayton are doing a good job, but they aren't prioritizing repurchases quite as heavily as I'd like to see. They are being very prudent with maximum debt reduction instead. That's okay. We'll win a bit smaller, but much safer.

Mid-Year (End-April) Additions

I added two names on 29 April, in an exclusive update on Value Investor's Edge. These were Diamond S (DSSI), which was the product tanker spin-off from Capital Product Partners (CPLP), merged with a private equity fleet along with Global Ship Lease (GSL), which is a likely 2020 dividend story.

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) - 25% Return Since 29 April

Diamond S was my favorite product tanker play since April, as I was optimistic on the market, and believed DSSI was a more attractive way to play exposure versus comps. I am a fan of their split fleet, which includes perfectly positioned Suezmax crude carriers. I recently interviewed their CEO and CFO in a live call and I recommend a listen to that for the latest management viewpoints. I expect great things during 2020, although 2019 was admittedly a bit weak due to the heavy private equity overhang (roughly 50% sold now).

Global Ship Lease (GSL) - 61% Return Since 29 April

Global Ship Lease is a very interesting transition play in the containership sector. I've been following this one for over five years and I was extremely bearish back in 2015 before finally buying the stock in early-2019 after they had completely turned the ship around and the stock had cratered. I brought the idea fully public in October 2019, and I recommend a review of that article, which spells out the bullish thesis in more detail.

In short, I expect one more major refinancing by mid-2020, followed by a dividend program. We had a good dialogue on the Q3-19 earnings call as well which walks through the upcoming steps to unlock value.

Lessons Learned

It's easy to walk away from a blistering year of returns without applying critical thought and completing an effective debrief. We've discussed most of these ideas and positives/negatives on Value Investor's Edge and I'll try my best to hit the high points here, but sometimes learning points are much clearer from a 3rd party viewpoint. I would like to invite anyone reading this review to jump into the comments section below after finishing the rest of this and I would be very appreciative of any additional insights.

Lesson 1: Keep It Simple... Silly!

This is an age-old lesson, but it certainly applies to my investment successes (and lack thereof), both in 2019, but also in previous years. We've had a very strong batting average with the commodity names, producing positive returns in 4 of the past 5 years (2018, specifically 2H-18, the sole loser for us) even when the shipping industry was strongly negative for 4 of the past 5 years (2019 the sole winner for the industry), but these returns almost always came from very simple ideas- either short a loser with hefty market exposure or go long a speculative winner with advantageous exposure. Either short/avoid a loser with a pending dividend cut or go long an income winner, which would avoid a cut or raise their payouts.

Anytime I've tried to get super fancy and 'cute,' results have been more tenuous. Investors often try to out-game the efficient market hypothesis by looking for 2nd-order or 3rd-order effects, but in a sector like shipping where the lower market caps, lower liquidity, and convoluted fund dynamics render the EMH null and void, getting too fancy is almost always just self-defeating.

This year we can review Golar LNG (GLNG), our biggest loser, as the clear example of that. Of all 14 names above, it's the only one that really takes more than about 30 seconds to describe. In fact, to really 'sell' Golar's story, it takes about 2-3 minutes to review the 3-pronged approach they take to the markets. That doesn't mean its a bad investment, but warning flags should pop-up as eyes start to glaze over. If it's not super simple, the odds are low that folks will respond to market changes and quickly rush in to buy our shares for huge gains down the road. A very similar thing happened to me with Teekay Corporation (TK). It was a good thesis on paper and in the classroom, but it didn't survive first-contact with the enemy (massive offshore collapse) and the GP/IDR thesis was too complex.

This doesn't mean I won't ever look into complex ideas or outcomes, especially if there are feasible outsized returns, but expect my model portfolios and public picks to be of the simpler variety.

Lesson 2: Multi-year Timeline = Obvious Loser

This builds off the previous lesson learned, but if something isn't likely to happen in the coming year (ideally the coming quarter or two), then it's very unlikely to be a winner. Without belaboring the point, let's look at some of our more disappointing picks: Golar (GLNG), Teekay (TK), and Navios Partners (NMM) come to mind.

Golar LNG's primary selling point was their major FLNG projects. Those take between 4-6 years to develop- yikes! The second primary selling point was their huge Golar Power infrastructure play in Brazil: multi-year timeline and the first cash flows were set for Q1-20, a full 6 quarters away from when I was heavily buying. The third point was LNG shipping where sentiment now stinks. What does the market care about? Certainly not the 90% value contained in long-term projects. No! The market only cares about the 10% that is right in its face. Efficiencies and long-term cash flow expectations are a classroom concept. If it isn't happening today or tomorrow, it doesn't matter much. It's sad (and doesn't speak well for efficient global capital allocation), but unfortunately it's true, especially in this market.

Teekay was a multi-year GP/IDR story. Too complex and a long time-line. Navios Partners actually performed really well during 2019, giving us a nice 54% return YTD. The problem was 2018. All the catalysts (refinancing, market turnaround, container developments) were in 2019. Two years is too long.

Lesson 3: Portfolio Approach is Superior

This is really common sense at the end of the day, but we proved in 2019 (and in many previous years- hence why we did portfolios for 2019) that portfolio approaches to a sector or theme are far superior than placing all the bets on a couple 'top ideas.' I often have folks join our research platform and want to know "my absolute best idea." I've been guilty of this myself.

Even when industry credibility is high and confidence is fully-backed by the underlying fundamentals, it is always better to spread across a handful of good ideas rather than to allocate to just one. Sure, some folks might have picked something miraculous like Dorian LPG (LPG) or Teekay Tankers (TNK), but the odds are we could have landed on Golar LNG (GLNG) instead, which would have turned 2019 from a year for the record books into a year of regrets.

We can get too extreme though... There's a balance. I picked two sets of six for 2019 and once again in 2020, I've picked another two sets of six names. There's no magic number, but if I'm picking 25 names out of an industry of 60 firms, there's some closet indexing going on and my odds of having particular edges goes down. Choose your own balance, but spreading out bets definitely helps, especially when dealing with speculative names like these.

Please join the discussion below, I'm eager to hear your lessons learned from 2019, as well as some positioning ideas for 2020. Happy New Year!

