Pixelworks: Darkest Before The Dawn, 170% Upside Potential

Pixelworks (PXLW) is a semiconductor supplier whose chips enhance the visual quality of mobile phones, tablets, projectors, and video streaming systems. The company’s historical business is with projectors, supplying the majority of high-end projector systems (3LCD technology). It got into the video streaming business with the acquisition of ViXS Systems in 2017. Video streaming uses chips called transcoders which switch from one type of codec (a program used to compress data for faster transmission) to another. Pixelworks gets part of its video streaming revenue from DVD players and converter boxes in Japan and the other part from so-called OTA (over the air) boxes in the US. These OTA boxes work with antennas to provide multiple streams of local channels to supplement the other non-local channels on a cord-cutter service such as SlingTV.

On the mobile front, Pixelworks’ chips enhance displays of phones (and tablets) as well as enhancing the quality of motion displayed on these devices. The company has had some success so far with players such as Asus, Black Shark, and HMD (which produces the Nokia brand phones).

On the surface there is a lot not to like about Pixelworks’ situation now. Its largest business, the projector business, is undergoing cyclical weakness, primarily from its China market which is suffering from low business confidence. In addition, Pixelworks collaborated with its largest projector customer last year to develop a new chip for its projectors. While this chip is higher margin for Pixelworks, it carries a 20% lower selling price to the customer, so this will present a revenue headwind for Pixelworks as it rolls out this year.

On the video delivery side, sales of Japanese converter boxes have slowed because of the lack of 4K content to watch in the country. Pixelworks thinks that this will turn due to the availability of 4K Olympic content (Olympics are in Japan) this summer but until then, things will be slow. The OTA business is picking up a bit with SlingTV but Pixelworks has yet to find another major customer to sell to.

Regarding mobile, the market is frustrated that Pixelworks has yet to score a major, high volume win for its Iris video enhancement chips. The promise of mobile has been the story on PXLW for the past two years and the big revenue ramp has yet to materialize. The company is finally working with a large Chinese phone maker now but will not be in the company’s first 2020 release because the company is using a new Qualcomm chipset and a new Android operating system and didn’t want to add any additional risk to the project by incorporating a Pixelworks chip. This near miss just compounded investor frustration and led to a lot of selling of the company’s stock after the last earnings release.

So given all of this bad news, what is to like with the company and its stock? To me, mobile seems more like a when rather than an if. The company has two additional programs lined up with this large Chinese phone maker (Xiaomi?) so there is a good possibility of a significant mobile revenue ramp in 2020. Pixelworks also is in deep discussions with an additional Tier-1 Chinese phone maker which could add to the ramp at the end of the year. On the video delivery front, Japanese revenue should pick up mid-year coincident with the Olympics. Also, SlingTV has been promoting its local channel strategy more heavily recently which will incrementally add to revenue.

Finally, the wild card that I have not touched on yet is Pixelworks latest initiative, a product set called True Cut. True Cut is a software solution that seeks to emulate a director’s true visual intent on all types of screens. The first customer for this solution is Youku, the Chinese video hosting service (and a subsidiary of Alibaba). Youku is using True Cut to convert its video library from SDR (standard dynamic range) to HDR (high dynamic range). To facilitate Youku’s usage, Pixelworks is offering free software to all of the phone makers in China which allows phones to view this HDR content. The revenue model for Pixelworks is to take a license fee from Youku and then charge the phone makers for models beyond the initial free round. The company is building an ecosystem in China where it can sign up additional video hosting customers with the software already in place on the phones. At the same time, the company is looking to copy this game plan in the United States. It is pursuing Disney, Amazon, HBO, Netflix, etc. to have them license the software and then proceed to enable the US phones to view the HDR experience. There is a lot of option value to this program because any success in the US is likely to be very significant.

Given the promise of True Cut and the imminent success of mobile, I think there is an extreme amount of upside in Pixelworks stock that is totally being ignored by the market. The stock currently trades at 1.6x depressed 2019E revenue, an extremely low multiple for a semiconductor company with promise. Most semiconductor companies trade at 4x revenue and above but taking a haircut to that I use a 3x multiple for my target price. This translates into a $6 stock today (it is not higher because the company is underleveraged with $22 million in net cash). If the company can grow revenue at 20% over the next three years, the price target at 3x 2022 revenue of $110 million then goes to $9.30, representing a 170% return in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.