30-Day Charts Break Key Levels (Technically Speaking For 12/30)

What are some of the important economic lessons we've learned over the last decade?

Since it's the end of the year, get ready for 2020 stock and economic predictions. Ignore them (emphasis added):

Mr. Hickey found that the forecasts were often off by staggering amounts, especially when an accurate forecast would have mattered most. In 2008, for example, when stocks fell 38.5 percent, the median forecast was typically cheery, calling for an 11.1 percent stock market rise. That Wall Street consensus forecast was wrong by 49.6 percentage points, and it had disastrous consequences for anyone who relied on it.



The median forecast was that stocks would rise every year for the last 20 years, but they fell in six years. The consensus was wrong about the basic direction of the market 30 percent of the time.

All anyone can do is crunch numbers and give you a "best guess" about the probability that something will happen. That's it. To expect anything more is foolish.

What are some of the big economic lessons of the last decade?

The unemployment rate can fall a lot lower than most economists thought without triggering inflationary pressures.

It used to be that economists thought 5% unemployment was the lowest possible level without triggering inflation. We now know the unemployment rate can go much lower without raising inflationary pressures. Current examples include the US, the UK, China, and Japan.

Budget deficits cannot be assumed to place upward pressure on interest rates.

This has been an utterly fascinating development. I'm not sure we have a good reason as to why, although I think the globalization of savings and investment provides a lot of the primary reason why.

Mark Thoma has retired. It looks like he's also hanging up blogging. Mark Thoma started Economistsview.com a long time ago -- to my knowledge, it's been around at least 10 years and maybe longer. It was required reading during the financial crisis. It has been one of my go-to blogs for some time. He was great at linking to all the really important economic pieces. I wanted to wish him all the best and say how much I will miss his blog. It was a must-read for all of us in the economics blogsphere.

Let's turn to today's performance tables. The larger indexes had some profit-taking today. None were off majorly -- the biggest drop was a 0.74% decline int he QQQ. Note that larger-caps were the biggest losers relative to the smaller-caps. 9/10 sectors were down today. Two defensive sectors are at the top of the table but the remainder of the "top performers" were aggressive.

Over the last few weeks, I've noted that the charts were looking very positive. Today's activity takes some of the wind out of the bullish sails in the 30-day charts. The SPY broke a nearly month-long uptrend today. Prices sold off at the opening and couldn't regain lost ground. The QQQ did a little better; it did rise through resistance mid-day. But by the close, it was below its long-term trend too. Mid-caps broke trend at the end of trading on Friday and finished the move lower today. Small-caps broke trend on Friday ... ... as did the micro-caps.

These developments aren't entirely fatal as they're occurring in a shorter time-frame. But the fact that they're happening indicates that traders may be thinking about taking some more profits in a light week.

