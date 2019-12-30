Generation Income Properties Files For IPO

The firm operates as a REIT focused on acquiring net lease properties in the eastern U.S.

Quick Take

Generation Income Properties (OTCQB:GIPR) has filed to raise $17 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm acquires and operates net lease properties in the retail, office and industrial sectors in the United States.

GIPR is a tiny firm with unimpressive financial results. I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Company & Business

Tampa, Florida-based Generation was founded to acquire, develop and distribute funds from the rental of net lease properties in a variety of sectors in major metropolitan markets in the U.S., primarily concentrated in the Eastern region of the country.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman David Sobelman, who previously held various senior positions at real estate investment, brokerage, and advisory firms throughout his career. Sobelman owns 42.8% of company stock, pre-IPO. The John Robert Sierra Sr. Revocable Family Trust owns 21.7% pre-IPO and Kitty Talk, Inc. owns 9.5%, so the firm has no institutional investors with more than 5% of company stock.

The firm presently owns six properties, as detailed below:

Market

According to a market research report conducted by Rosen Consulting Group, the U.S single-tenant net lease market grew steadily over the five years ending 2018 as investor demand continues to rise.For the year ended June 30th, 2019, US employers created a total of 2.2 million new jobs for the year ended June 30th, 2019, and 2.7 million new jobs for the year ended December 31st, 2018.Data from the US Census Bureau shows that the US population has reached 327 million in July 2018, which represents an increase of 11.1 million increase over the five years ended July 1st, 2018 and an average year-over-year growth of about two million people.The Rosen Consulting Group anticipates that due to population growth and household formation, as well as job creation and wage growth, the US economy will keep growing and thus will demand for commercial real estate rentals.Unlike a gross lease that places responsibility for many expenses with the owner of the property, the net lease model ‘shifts the majority or entirety of expenses’ for property-related taxes, insurance, maintenance as well as utilities and capital expenditures, to the lessee, in addition to rent payments.

Financial Performance

Generation’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue

Increasing operating losses

Growing negative funds from operations

Increased net loss

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ 857,013 271.3% 2018 $ 296,330 344.2% 2017 $ 66,718 Operating Income (Margin) Period % Variance vs. Prior Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ (539,858) 1072.1% 2018 $ (326,986) 547.5% 2017 $ (50,499) Adjusted FFO Period Adjusted FFO Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ (502,813.00) 2018 $ (298,310.00) EBITDA Period EBITDA % Variance vs. Prior Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ (148,875) -446.7% 2018 $ (181,879) 280.6% 2017 $ (47,785) Net Income Period Net Income % Variance vs. Prior Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ (890,630) 496.2% 2018 $ (455,820) 389.3% 2017 $ (93,153)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Generation had $2.4 million in cash and $27.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Generation intends to raise $17 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will contribute the net proceeds of this offering to our Operating Partnership as a capital contribution in exchange for additional common units in our Operating Partnership. Our Operating Partnership intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds from this offering to operate our existing portfolio of commercial real estate properties and acquire additional freestanding, single- and dual-tenant commercial properties and approximately $520,000 for general business purposes and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is the Maxim Group.

Commentary

Generation is seeking a small IPO for its equally small initial portfolio of six net lease properties.

The firm’s financials show increasing losses and negative funds from operations, so the performance of GIPR leaves some doubt as to its prospects in the near term after the IPO.

With negative funds from operations and no initial guidance from management, it is difficult to determine and estimated distribution yield for the first year after the IPO.

The market opportunity for net lease properties in the U.S. is uncertain, as they are frequently retail-based and the commercial retail industry is not in the most robust health as it is under assault from online-centric purchasing options.

The company’s most recent IPO comparable, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) has performed poorly since its IPO at $20.00, now trading around $18.80, or down 6% from its IPO price.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.