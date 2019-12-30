Buy PepsiCo A Dividend Aristocrat With Solid Growing Income

PepsiCo (PEP), one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of snack food and beverages, is a buy for the conservative dividend growth investor. PepsiCo has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies and increase the dividend each year. With a moderate earnings beat in the last quarter Mr. market liked it. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great defensive company if you do not have a position in the company. PEP is 0.6% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced in all styles of investments.

PepsiCo is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to evaluate the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, PepsiCo has a good chart going up and to the right in a fairly steady slope for four of the five years then in 2019, it took off and now is still priced below the one year target and a buy.

Data by YCharts

PepsiCo is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be higher than the Dow's total return over my test period. PepsiCo just misses against the Dow baseline in my 47-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 47 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a decent and lousy performance. The fair PEP total return of 56.11% compared to the Dow base of 59.62% makes PepsiCo a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $16,700 today. This gain makes PepsiCo a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the worldwide demand for more of PepsiCo’s snacks and drinks.

Dow's 47 Month total return baseline is 59.62%

Company name 47 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage PepsiCo 56.11% -3.51% 2.8%

PepsiCo does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 47 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is moderate, at 65%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is good, and the present future growth of 4% in very safe and lets you sleep at night.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 4% is below my requirement, failing my guideline requirement. The fair future growth for PepsiCo can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy. I believe that the growth is closer to my requirement, and I will add to my position if cash is ever available.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. PEP passes this guideline. PEP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $183 billion well above the guideline target. PepsiCo 2019 projected cash flow at $10 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. PEP's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a one-year target price of $150, passing the guideline. PEP is below the target price at present by 9.5% and has a high PE of 24, making PEP a buy at this entry point if you consider the solid growing dividend.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and the above-average growing dividend yield makes PEP a great business to own for growing income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes PEP interesting is the reasonable future growth rate of its business. The snacks make you thirsty, so you want more of their drinks, a nice combination of products.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. Click to enlarge

For the last quarter on October 3, 2019, PepsiCo reported earnings that beat expected by $0.06 at $1.56, compared to the previous year at $1.59. Total revenue was higher at $17.2 billion more than a year ago by 4.2% year over year and beat by $260 million from the expected total. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out February 2020 and is expected to be $1.45 compared to the previous year at $1.49, a small decrease.

Company Business

PepsiCo is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of snack food and beverages in the United States and foreign countries.

As per para-phase from Reuters: PepsiCo is a global food and beverage company. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (OTC:FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA). The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta, and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The NAB segment includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes its beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Overall, PepsiCo is a good business with a 4% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for PEP's products. The fair earnings and revenue growth provides PEP the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt-on companies and foreign expansion. The earnings are being hurt by the strong dollar by 4%.

From the para-phase of the earnings call. The results for the third quarter and year-to-date were good. Their top priorities entering 2019 were to accelerate our full-year rate of organic revenue growth and to position the business for sustained future growth, and they have good evidence of solid progress on both fronts. In the third quarter, organic revenue increased 4.3%, lapping very strong 4.9% organic revenue growth during the third quarter of last year. And year-to-date, organic revenue growth stands at 4.6%, an acceleration from 3.4% a year ago. Given the strength of the year-to-date performance and the solid momentum in the business, PepsiCo expects to meet or exceed the 4% organic revenue growth target for the full-year. The strong performance in the third quarter was broad-based, with organic revenue growth generated by each one of our divisions. Frito-Lay North America grew organic revenue 5.5%, driven by volume growth and net price realization. Importantly, the business is not only growing, but winning in the marketplace versus competition. In the quarter and year-to-date, Frito-Lay is growing value share in salty, savory, and macro snack categories. Investments that were made in innovation, marketing, and consumer insights and manufacturing and go-to-market capacity are providing benefits across the brand portfolio with strong net revenue growth in our large mainstream brands like Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles and Fritos and double-digit growth in our smaller premium brands such as Bare and Off the Eaten Path. The breadth of their growth was also evidenced across every key retail channel, with gains in grocery, mass, club, convenience, food service, and e-commerce. Innovation has played a big role in Gatorade’s performance, led by Gatorade Zero, which has surpassed $0.5 billion in retail sales since its launch in May of last year. And they recently launched Bolt24, a new functional beverage that supports athletes around the clock by providing advanced all-day hydration. Each of the international divisions delivered solid organic revenue growth in the third quarter, despite ongoing macroeconomic volatility in certain markets. Notably, organic revenue in the developing and emerging markets increased by 7%. This included double-digit growth in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey and Pakistan, and high single-digit growth in India, Egypt, Poland, and Colombia. To fund these investments in capability and culture, we’re driving efficiency throughout the enterprise, and we remain on track to deliver our target of $1 billion in annual productivity savings in 2019.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the PepsiCo business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PEP has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The products of the company complement each other in that the snacks make you thirsty, so you need their drinks after the snacks. With the Super Bowl coming up, PepsiCo should like this time of the year.

The graphic below shows some of the great brands of the company sells or has an agreement to sell other company’s products.

Source: PepsiCo web site

Conclusions

PepsiCo is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and a fair choice for the total return investor. PepsiCo is 0.6% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased when cash is available. If you want a steady growing dividend income and fair total return, in a growing food business, PEP may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.3% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.1% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last eight months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news from Boeing, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the beginning of January 2020. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 1.9%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.