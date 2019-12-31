Monmouth Realty: 20% Total Return Potential In 2020

Monmouth is well positioned to generate impressive returns in 2020.

Although FedEx has underperformed, the rent checks are backed up by an investment grade-rated balance sheet.

FedEx is Monmouth's largest tenant with 55.8% of rental revenue generated from the logistics giant.

A few days ago, I co-produced an article with Dividend Sensei titled “3 Reasons It's The Best Time In 10 Years To Buy FedEx.” As many of my loyal readers know, I purposely focus on the REIT sector. But from time to time, I will veer over into another sector such as energy, utilities, or other dividend-paying categories.

As an investor myself, I don’t subscribe to putting all my eggs in one basket. And for that reason – and because it broadens my personal investment knowledge – I enjoy writing on non-REITs as well.

In addition, I typically look to increase my knowledge of the REIT sector by writing on companies that help me become a more knowledgeable REIT investor.

Let’s face it: There’s always something new to learn… and to benefit from.

What I Learned About FedEx

By researching FedEx (FDX), I gained insight into its business model, including these takeaways, as noted in the above-referenced article:

FedEx has been having a rough 2019, missing earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters. That's due to the cyclical nature of its business as well as a $5.9 billion investment program that it's undergoing to improve efficiency and global delivery capacity.

The company also is rapidly investing in automating its global distribution centers, allowing existing workers to be far more productive and reducing per-unit delivery costs (long-term boost to profitability).

FDX also has been steadily winning market share in U.S. trucking deliveries and is now the industry giant. We don't care about short-term hiccups. (We care about) management's long-term track record in delivering good execution and steady market share and fundamental growth.

FedEx's growth runway remains strong, and analysts agree that management's 10% to 15% (compound annual growth rate) CAGR long-term growth guidance is reasonable – courtesy of a decades-long growth runway in global e-commerce.

Now, as I said, I like writing on companies that help me gain more insight into my circle of competence in the REIT sector. In this case, it helps me better understand Monmouth Realty (MNR), an industrial REIT with significant tenant exposure to FedEx.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

As viewed above, Monmouth has around 55.8% of its rent generated from FedEx, broken down as:

FedEx Ground (50.1%)

FedEx Express (4.7%)

FedEx Trade Networks (1%).

Notably, Monmouth also has 6.8% exposure to FedEx’s new arch enemy, Amazon (AMZN).

Here’s what else you’ll want to know about it.

A Company Overview

Monmouth commenced operations in 1968 and began investing in FedEx-leased properties in 1992. While 50% concentration to a single tenant provides enhanced risk, Monmouth’s portfolio is well laddered. That provides a sense of security, as illustrated below:

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

In fact, Monmouth’s minimal rent rolldown risk – as observed in the lease renewals above – is supported by an average lease maturity of 7.6 years and average historical retention of 90%. It saw 100% of those renewed in both fiscal 2015 and 2016, 92% renewed in 2017, and 69% in 2018.

As for fiscal 2019, that number bumped back upward to 76%.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

As illustrated below, Monmouth has the lowest rent rollover risk in the industrial REIT sector.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Given what we’ve observed with FedEx, including its strong investment grade-rated balance sheet (BBB by S&P), we don’t believe there’s a defensive black swan argument to be made here that it might stop paying rent. Moody’s affirmed its Baa2 senior unsecured rating thanks to its “significant global scale, strong brand, growing e-commerce volumes and cost flexibility.”

Now, Moody’s did state that FedEx’s “credit profile has been weakened by rising funded debt balances driven by a historically aggressive financial policy characterized by share repurchases that have exceeded free cash flow generation.” It added how it:

“… expects that FedEx's cash flows will continue to be constrained by macroeconomic pressure from slowing global trade, cost pressure from the ongoing integration of TNT Express, and continued high levels of capital investment to improve efficiency to lower operating costs as e-commerce grows.”

Yet, as illustrated below, it appears that FedEx has ample free cash flow to continue paying its dividend. And analysts are forecasting enhanced growth in 2021 and 2022.

Source: FAST Graphs

Prices and Pricing

Now let’s examine the price movement related to FedEx and Monmouth over the last 20 years:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, there’s notable correlation in terms of price volatility, as you’d expect in such a highly connected business situation. But let’s still compare the two-year price point below, with the red arrows representing Buy dates we had on MNR:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now, I think it’s also important to mention Monmouth in terms of its peer classification. While clearly, the company is an industrial REIT, we believe that it’s more of a hybrid industrial/net lease REIT. That’s because of its longer-duration lease profile (7.6-year average maturity) and high concentration with investment-grade rated tenants.

Approximately 80% of its rental revenue comes from investment-grade tenants or subsidiaries, with a roster that includes:

Amazon

Anheuser-Busch

Beam Suntory

Coca-Cola

Home Depot

Keurig

Dr. Pepper

Shaw Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Siemens

Toyota

ULTA

United Technologies

Other high-quality companies.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

So let’s take a 20-year look at it against industrial REITs like Prologis (PLD) and Stag Industrial (STAG) and net lease REIT Realty Income (O).

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, Monmouth has underperformed them substantially, with Realty Income’s share price growing 5x higher.

Then there’s their two-year histories.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Again, Monmouth hasn’t impressed us. Prologis has delivered 42% price appreciation in two years, and Realty Income’s shares have grown by 33%. Monmouth, however, has been beaten down, falling 18%.

Last but not least, here’s a snapshot of Monmouth over the last 12 months:

Source: Yahoo Finance

It's interesting to see that Realty suddenly flips to the underperformer in this regard. So let’s now take a closer look at fundamentals to determine our course of action as it relates to Monmouth.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Focusing on Fundamentals

For starters, current economic indicators look attractive for the U.S. industrial real estate sector – and Monmouth’s portfolio – due to rising GDP, e-commerce growth, limited new construction over the past eight years, and manufacturing growth.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Also, there are continued benefits to consider from the recently-completed Panama Canal expansion. A few months ago, Panama canal authorities announced that the entrepot welcomed a record 403.8 million tons (of shipments). That’s the largest amount of annual volume ever transited in its 103-year history!

As a result, industry analysts say the impact on U.S. ocean cargo gateways will soon become evident.

The Panama Canal currently serves 29 major liner services. This includes 15 Neopanamax operators primarily located on the U.S. East Coast-to-Asia trade route.

Chris Rogers, an analyst with the global trade consultancy Panjiva, notes that the diversion of Asian-inbound traffic from America’s West to East coasts “took a step forward” with Panama Canal expansion. Data shows shipments to southeastern ports increased by 26.9% over fiscal year 2016. Meanwhile, those to California rose just 7.7%.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

As viewed below, Monmouth has a diversified portfolio of 115 buildings in 30 states. Its highest concentrations are in Florida, Texas, Indiana, Georgia, and South Carolina. So it should benefit from these changes.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Moreover, Monmouth was early in anticipating consumer spending shift from traditional stores to Internet sales. This now very evident and growing trend has led to significant demand for large, modern industrial distribution centers.

U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to rise 14% between 2018 and 2019 to more than $587 billion, which represents 11% of total U.S. retail sales. And Monmouth’s vast FedEx holdings represent an integral part of that ecosystem.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

Monmouth ended the fiscal year with $20.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also recently revised its unsecured line of credit facility, increasing its revolver from $200 million to $225 million.

There also was an additional $100 million accordion feature involved.

The revolver currently bears 3.21% interest, with around $215 million available if needed. With the accordion feature Monmouth therefore has around $340 million of liquidity.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

As Monmouth’s unencumbered asset pool continues to grow so nicely, its financial flexibility increases too, further strengthening its credit profile.

Here’s a snapshot of its capital structure from 2015:

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Monmouth has completed more than $1 billion in acquisitions over the past five years. It’s also more than doubled its portfolio GLA.

In fiscal 2018, specifically, it bought up seven industrial properties. Of those, 85% are net leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries, amounting to about 2.7 million square feet and accounting for about $282.3 million.

Then, in fiscal 2019, it purchased three properties that added up to around 824,000 square feet for $138.6 million. Again, those are all net-leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries.

And so far in fiscal 2020, the company has acquired one property. This one fills up around 616,000 square feet and costs $81.5 million.

As for the future, its current acquisition pipeline is looking decent as well. There are four new build-to-suit properties it has its eyes on that total 997,000 square feet. All those are – you guessed it – net-leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries, with FedEx taking up the bulk of that at 85%.

Those assets are currently estimated at a cost of $150.5 million.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

The REIT Securities Portfolio

As some of you may recall, I wasn’t enthusiastic with Monmouth’s securities portfolio, eventually downgrading shares to a Hold. I still maintain that stance with the family-related UMH Properties (UMH). But I decided to upgrade month to a Strong Buy in July 2019.

As I explained,

“The potential impact of Amazon’s venture into shipping is much less severe than the media depicts, and that’s precisely how I feel about Monmouth’s overhang… and the reason I consider shares grossly mispriced. “There aren’t too many Strong Buys in REIT-dom today, and Monmouth is an outlier worth owning. We maintain our Strong Buy with expectations that shares could generate returns of 25% over the next 12 months.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, there has been no huge move since the upgrade. But here’s what Monmouth’s CFO said on the latest earnings call all the same:

“Historically, we have aimed to limit the size of our REIT securities portfolio to no more than approximately 10% of our undepreciated assets. As we announced earlier this year, it's now our goal to opportunistically reduce the size of our REIT securities portfolio to ultimately be no more than 5% of our undepreciated assets. There have been no open market purchases or sales of REIT securities since this announcement was made.”

That’s promising news. At fiscal year’s end, Monmouth had $185.3 million in marketable REIT securities representing 8.7% of undepreciated assets. And REIT securities investments reflected $49.4 million in unrealized losses as compared to $24.7 million a year ago.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

The Finer Details…

In the latest quarter, Monmouth’s funds from operations (or FFO) – excluding unrealized securities gains or losses – was $81.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. For the same period the previous year, it was $69.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share.

Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) – which also excludes securities gains or losses – was $0.85 per diluted share for fiscal 2019 as compared to $0.87 per diluted share a year ago.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Monmouth’s rental and reimbursement revenues were $158.5 million, increasing 13.9% from the previous year. And net operating income rose 14.3% to $131.2 million.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Now let’s take a closer look at Monmouth’s performance by comparing FFO per share with the previously referenced peers:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Monmouth is the only one to generate negative FFO growth. (Note: The comparison isn’t apples to apples though since we use MNR’s fiscal year vs. the other REIT’s calendar-year data.)

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Also worth noting is Monmouth’s dividend performance, as shown above. That’s grown only three times since 1999, with the last increase happening in 2018. Compare that with its referenced peers, which are mostly generating steady dividend increases:

Source: iREIT

Admittedly, we would like to see Monmouth deliver annual dividend growth. As viewed below, it has a well-covered dividend that supports potential future increases.

Source: iREIT

Right now, analysts are forecasting modest growth of 3% for Monmouth in 2020:

Source: iREIT

And improved growth of 6% in 2021:

Source: iREIT

Can Monmouth Deliver Superior Growth in 2020?

Finally, let’s look more closely at Monmouth’s valuation.

Source: FAST Graphs

As shown below, its dividend wasn’t fully covered in fiscal 2013, 2014, or 2015. It did begin rapidly growing AFFO per share then, up:

23% in 2016

9% in 2017

14% in 2018.

And while it did generate negative earnings in 2019 - remember that analysts have much more positive forecasts for the next two years. Also keep in mind that it has the highest overall occupancy rate among industrial REITs:

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

As illustrated below, it also has the lowest P/FFO multiple:

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

That’s why we’re maintaining a Buy. Monmouth is taking the necessary steps to divest its REIT securities, therefore eliminating overhang related to risky REITs such as CBL (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG).

It also continues to source and acquire high-quality properties leased to investment-grade tenants.

Plus, Monmouth has never cut its dividend in more than 40 years. And while we’d like to see more consistent increases, management does seem to adhere to its “shareholders first” principles.

That’s why we’ve moved it back to a Buy, with a targeted 22% annualized return. The 4.7% dividend yield is well covered, and we anticipate a modest increase in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

