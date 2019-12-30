Why AMD Shares May Slip At The Start Of 2020

AMD shares may face some near-term selling pressure but 2020 is another good year for the company.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) benefited from the general rebound in markets. The S&P 500 rose 9% in the quarter and 29% in the year, a performance not seen since 1997. As usual, markets got ahead of valuations, putting profit-taking in AMD stock at risk. Growth investors who missed the rally in semiconductor stocks will look at any possible drop in AMD as an opportunity to buy. A better approach would be to sell covered calls, sell a portion of shares, and wait for the quarterly earnings report scheduled for Jan. 28 after the market closes.

At an over 40 times forward earnings ($0.26 quarterly EPS in the September quarter, per Tipranks), what are the growth drivers for AMD in 2020?

AMD Ryzen 4000

AMD will launch Ryzen 4000 and Zen 3 in early 2020, according to CEO Dr. Lisa Su. Refreshing the PC CPUs is of strategic importance for retaining a lead over the incumbent, Intel (INTC). I noticed on Seeking Alpha user comments that AMD's market share gains through a technology lead are a loss for Intel. Yet, that assumption is false if Intel's stock performance is any indication of its future prospects. Intel is up 28% YTD and up 18% in the quarter. Sure, AMD is up 61% in the quarter, but the market is a voting machine in the short term. In the long term, the market is like a weighing machine.

AMD compared to the S&P 500 and Intel stock:

If it does not accelerate the shipment of its 10 nm processor manufacturing in high volume, consumers will opt for AMD's already superior 7nm chip. After Intel shot down reports of an additional 10nm CPU roadmap delay, chances are good that AMD's market share growth may stall in 2020.

In the long term, Intel's dominance is at threat because of AMD's Ryzen refresh. At CES in January 2020, AMD will introduce the Ryzen 4000 series in new notebooks.

As shown above, notice the overlap between the "Rome" and "Milan" launch. Consumers need not delay a CPU purchase since the Milan CPUs should be compatible with the previous platform. Zen 2 users may simply replace the CPU with Zen 3 (while simply updating the motherboard's BIOS).

Headwinds

Touting the ongoing strength in AMD's revenue prospects requires considering the potential headwinds ahead. The two major ones rest with Threadripper and the GPU division. The Threadripper 3960X and 3970X HEDT releases may partly justify the AMD stock rally. Yet, investors should not expect much revenue from the chip. Sure, the multi-threaded performance is too strong to ignore, but for the average consumer, a Threadripper solution is very expensive. Not only is the CPU at a higher price point than the mainstream Ryzen CPUs, but the motherboard is also several times more expensive.

In the mid-range GPU market, AMD still needs a product that will compete effectively against Nvidia's (NVDA) GTX 1660 series. And just as AMD stock rallied, NVDA stock rose 38% in the last quarter on anticipation of solid GPU sales during the holiday period.

NVDA and AMD stock in the last year:

Investors will have to wait until CES 2020, which is a few weeks away, to see a 5600 XT debut. If that happens, AMD will have a GPU that outperforms Nvidia's GTX 1650 Super. For now, the budget RX Radeon 5500 XT GPU at $170 should put some pressure on Nvidia. The graphics card beats the GTX 1650 Super in most games, albeit they are comparable in many cases.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Simply Wall St. is highly bearish on AMD's fair value because it bases the price target on future cash flow. At a recent price of $45.48, analysts have a 15.3% downside target (of $38.53) on AMD stock, according to Tipranks.

Still, two analysts issued 'buy' ratings on the stock and assigned a price target of over $51.50 in the last two weeks.

I believe that even though AMD stock may trade in a range for the next few weeks, the stock's direction will become clearer. When AMD reports results on Jan. 28, a strong holiday chip sales report will send the stock to new highs.

