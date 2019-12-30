5 Reasons JD.Com Will Accelerate Its Rise

JD is a good long position for both investors and traders; I offer an options strategy for interested players.

While I won't give a price target just yet, I am bullish on JD for five main reasons.

I previously predicted a $33-per-share JD, and now I intend to discuss where JD goes next.

Investors tend to seek underpriced stocks. Traders are more concerned with future price action, valuations be damned. Last time I wrote about JD.com (JD), I was writing for both traders and investors, as both the valuation and future price action were highly bullish.

This was back when JD was trading in the mid-20s. I predicted JD would hit $33, and it did. Now, I'm back to double-down with another bullish prediction for JD investors and traders.

Let's go over the reasons JD will likely rise both in the short term and long term.

The Area Gap

The area gap on December 23 predicted a short-term pullback:

(Source: Damon Verial; via Etrade Pro)

After an area gap, some stocks have predictable movements. For JD, a filled up area gap tends to be bullish. Going long after a filled up gap tends to bring excess returns more often than not, with a reward/risk ratio of 1.17 over the following month:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The risk/reward at present, with regard to the gap, is in favor of the bulls.

Sentiment

While gaps can be strong short-term predictors, sentiment works better for longer term forecasts. In my last article, we applied sentiment analysis to management's forward-looking statements. I have repeated this to find a similar bullish slant for the coming quarter.

I also ran a sentiment analysis of Seeking Alpha's recent articles, again finding optimism. Seeking Alpha's authors' sentiment is also a valid predictor for excess gains. So, while the stock might seem to be consolidating - or even pulling back - sentiment implies upward momentum over the next quarter or two.

Seasonality

JD's most reliable seasonal pattern is that from January to March. Its best two months in terms of risk/reward are January and February. This makes December a good time for dollar-cost-averaging, for investors, and a good position trade entry point for traders:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

JD Is Still Growing

JD is a growth stock still in its growth phase. While its earnings growth is volatile, the general trend is upward. Analysts are expecting even more growth in the future, with 28% earnings growth expected over the next year:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

This is in part due to increasing profit margins, which is why we can ignore many of the concerns of reduced revenue growth. JD's profit margins have more than doubled year-over-year. This strong growth trend is not an anomaly, and JD has consistently grown its earnings at a faster rate than both its industry and the market:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Investor Profile

One analysis I like to run on a stock is one I coin "cognitive dissonance analysis." But since that sounds negative, I have been using the term "investor profile" recently. Essentially, I run a backtest on a stock over periods of novel information releases (e.g., major news, earnings, or any other information-based catalysts for moving the stock) and see whether the stock acts as expected (compared to other stocks within the industry or the market as a whole).

This is not the same as beta for two reasons: (1) it only applies to periods of newsworthiness and (2) it is not linear. The second part is the most interesting, as you can often find stocks that overreact to good news and underreact to bad news, for example. I like to use this analysis to describe the investor profile of that stock; some stocks have skittish investors, while others hold like rocks.

JD's investor profile, as per my most recent analysis, is a bullish one in that its investors overreact to positive news events, pushing the stock higher than expected. Negative news events produce expected reactions in the stock. Essentially, JD bulls buy more on good news and act as expected during bad news releases (i.e., no panic selloffs but no impulse dip-buying either). This is a good profile for a long position, especially over earnings season.

Conclusion

These five factors support the long side of a JD position. While the pullback into the area gap might look scary, my analysis shows that JD still has some room to run. If anything, the pullback is a buying opportunity.

If you don't want to buy JD outright, consider the following bullish option strategy:

Sell 1x Feb21 $33 put Buy 2x Jan10 $35.50 calls Sell 1x Jan10 $36 call

This will cost you roughly $30 per set of contracts and gives all the upside as holding 100 shares of the stock, albeit with a different payoff curve. Roll over the Jan. 10 leg of the spread and repeat every two weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.