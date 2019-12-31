Teladoc: Cautiously Optimistic

We see positive momentum for the near future, but concern around our cost-benefit analysis of telehealth is keeping us cautious for the long-term.

We've always been a fan of direct communication within the team. Leaving our egos and the sugar-coating behind for quality feedbacks and constructive criticisms have helped us learn from our experiences. We also prefer to leave out the BS and provide you with the information we think is relevant to consider.

With that in mind, we thought it'd be great to share some of our opinions on investments that we feel mixed towards due to our simultaneous short-term bullish thesis and long-term bearish, contrarian view. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) has been a company we started following back in September when we started exploring a number of private investments in the venture capital space. While we found TDOC to lack any real technological moat vs. other established players operating privately in telehealth, we liked the first-mover advantage that gave the company important partnerships with players in the healthcare and insurance space. We also believe the continued growing awareness and usage of telehealth will drive the company's growth.

At the same time, we caution investors from being overly optimistic about the growth trajectory of the company due to the increasingly competitive nature of the telehealth industry and the potentially unexpected cost of virtual care for insurance providers.

Introduction

Teladoc is a telehealth company that provides consumers access to physicians and healthcare specialists through a virtual platform. Patients have the option to access care through video, call, or chat. Many insurance providers have partnered up with Teladoc to provide telehealth service as a benefit. Those without insurance can also utilize the service through Teladoc's mobile phone app.

(Source: Teladochealth.com)

Since last Christmas Eve, TDOC's share price has skyrocketed by almost 89% to $80.94 as of 12/18/2019. We weren't surprised to hear the company's positive news around Q3 and the higher guidance provided by the management team. Telehealth has enjoyed higher adoption and utilization rates in the past few years, and these trends are expected to continue as consumers become more aware of the telehealth industry.

Ticker NYSE: TDOC Price $80.94 Shares Outstanding 72.4mm Market Capitalization $5.86bn Cash $490.88mm Debt $464.79mm Enterprise Value $5.83bn Short Interest 34.53% Beta 1.40 Industry Healthcare Technology

(Source: Capital IQ as of 12/18/2019)

Q3 2019 Financial Results

Teladoc posted solid Q3 2019 results, with revenue hitting $137.97mm, which represented a 24.3% increase YoY. This marked a slow down in growth compared to last year when revenue grew by almost 62%. As a high-growth company, we see Teladoc reaching a somewhat mature stage in terms of growth. Teladoc touted its 70% market share on its Q3 2016 earnings presentation, but we believe this number has gone down since then due to new, private players entering the market.

(Source: Tikr.com)

Net loss and EPS for the quarter was ($20.35mm) and ($0.28), respectively, and show an overall improvement throughout 2019.

(Source: Tikr.com)

Catalyst #1: Flaw in the US Healthcare System

Healthcare spending in the US was over $3.5tn in 2017, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and BCC Research expects spending to continue to increase at an average of 5.5% per year through 2025. It's worth noting that these costs can be prevented due to the fact that 86% of healthcare cost is related to avoidable, chronic medical conditions. However, it's worth noting that even if patients want to see a doctor, it's often difficult to do so due to the time, cost, and convenience of seeking medical care. A 2017 survey by Merritt Hawkins showed that the current wait time for new patients in major metropolitan areas averaged 18.5 days, and BCC Research expects the continued growing shortage of healthcare professionals to exacerbate the problem.

(Source: Merritt Hawkins)

The biggest catalyst for Teladoc lies in its potential solution for the problematic state of the current healthcare system in the US. According to IBISWorld, telehealth has the potential to 1) improve access to healthcare, 2) boost the quality of care, and 3) increase cost efficiencies. Telehealth makes it convenient for people to access healthcare: they are able to see a doctor from any location without the need to travel or take time off from work. They can also save money by speaking to a doctor through an app rather than going to the emergency room or urgent care.

As seen below, using telehealth is significantly cheaper than going to the doctor's office or the emergency room.

(Sources: Health Affairs, FAIR Health, Author presentation)

Catalyst #2: Greater Awareness and Acceptance

According to BCC Research, telehealth users are expected to reach 551mm by 2020. This is in-line with their survey that showed that 76% of US patients prioritize access to care over the need for human interaction, while 70% are comfortable communicating via text, email, and video. Surprisingly, only 20% of the population is aware of this sort of service, yet according to Pew Research Center, 60% of internet users in America used online searches for health-related topics. During our own market survey, we were able to confirm this lack of awareness among the general population. It's not surprising when considering the serious lack of marketing surrounding the telehealth industry. We see ads around New York City for mobile prescription services, but none related to Teladoc or other, similar virtual care services.

The legislative environment has been conducive to telehealth as well. Previously, practicing medicine across different states carried many restrictions and oftentimes required multiple licenses. However, over 20 states have passed legislation that promotes telehealth growth and mandates that telehealth services be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person visits.

We also believe telehealth will be driven by the younger generation. Millennials currently account for the largest living generation with about 83mm people. Their preference for convenience, fast service, connectivity, and price transparency will lead them to utilize telehealth at a far higher rate than the older generation.

Our analysis shows that only about 0.17% of total medical consultations in the US were captured by the telehealth industry in 2017.

(Sources: Centers for Disease Control, TDOC 2017 10-K filing, Author calculations)

While it's true that telehealth cannot address all medical consultations, we believe there are about 370mm addressable medical consultations for telehealth, which is far smaller than the 1.92mm telehealth consultations done in 2017.

(Sources: Centers for Disease Control, Teladoc’s presentation for 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Author estimates)

Risk #1: Competitors

Despite the significant industry tailwind, Teladoc faces many competitors in the private space. The table below illustrates some of Teladoc's competitors. It should be noted that they do not include competitors with less than $100mm in funding.

(Source: PitchBook, CB Insights, Author presentation)

The biggest item to note is the area of care they are in. Many of the competitors offer the same exact services as Teladoc. Babylon Health, which we believe is Teladoc's biggest threat and competitor, operates outside of the US and has a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom's National Healthcare System to provide virtual care for its citizens. Babylon Health already threatens Teladoc's international business, but it could also become a serious risk to Teladoc's domestic business if it enters into the US.

Another point to note is Babylon Health's AI symptom checker, which can be used as a triage tool to effectively identify serious conditions that may need to be taken care of immediately. Babylon's claim around its AI symptom checker has been controversial, with some experts objecting to the accuracy of the system. However, it highlights some of the technological shortfalls of Teladoc and illustrates the constant threat of new technology within the telehealth industry.

Amazon Enters the Game

Amazon made headlines in September after announcing the launch of a pilot telehealth program for some of its Washington-based employees. Teladoc stock dropped as much as 6% premarket before settling down below 2% at the end of the day. Many investors brushed off the news, but we believe this is a serious threat worth considering. As mentioned earlier, Teladoc has no significant technological moat to prevent large entities like Amazon, Google, or Apple from entering into the telehealth industry. We personally believe Amazon is well-positioned as an entrant into the industry due to its existing paid, subscription service: Amazon Prime. The telehealth service could be bundled up into Amazon Prime, and many of Amazon's existing subscribers voiced their positive view of this type of service on Twitter.

Risk #2: Potential Cost of telehealth for Insurance Providers

Telehealth has the potential to lower costs for insurance providers if the cost of telehealth is lower than the cost of traditional medicine getting replaced. Accordingly, two factors come into play: 1) The substitution of physician’s office visits and ED visits for telehealth and 2) the total utilization rate of telehealth. Here, we consider the utilization rate to be the percentage of people with access to telehealth that actually uses the service.

The ideal situation is that the slight bump in cost related to telehealth ends up lowering the cost associated with traditional medicine. This would justify the cost of telehealth. However, an alternative scenario could be that telehealth costs are much higher than expected and end up costing insurance providers much more than the cost of traditional medicine.

According to one study, this is precisely what was observed. A study published in Health Affairs showed that telehealth could potentially increase healthcare spending due to easier access and a higher utilization rate. The percentage of people substituting a traditional doctor's office visit for telehealth was only around 11.8%, while people utilizing telehealth due to its easy access was 88.2%. This is in direct contrast with the claim of Teladoc and American Well (a competitor) that new utilization rate was around 10%.

(Source: Health Affairs)

Just like any insurance product, insurance providers make more money off of the premiums when insured individuals don't utilize their benefits. The aforementioned study showed that easy access to care led to higher utilization of the service. While it's difficult to make any definitive conclusion with this one study, investors should take it into consideration when looking at the long-term viability of telehealth as a benefit provided by insurance providers.

Final Thoughts

There are many key catalysts driving Teladoc's bull thesis. In its current state, we believe Teladoc has plenty of room to grow as more consumers adopt telehealth into their everyday lives. At the same time, concerns around the competitive nature of the industry and Teladoc's lack of technological moat are causes of concern. We believe more time is needed to realize the true cost of telehealth for insurance providers, and accordingly, we urge potential investors to look into this area as the industry matures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.