Top 5 Mining Stocks To Watch In 2020

The year 2019 is coming to an end and 2020 is knocking on the door. So, it is time to hold on to my little tradition and prepare a new list of Top 5 mining stocks to watch next year. As the previous editions of the annual Top 5 list show, not all of the picks delivered positive returns (so choose wisely), but the majority of them definitely weren't boring and experienced a pretty wild ride. Here is a list of 5 companies worth taking a closer look at in 2020. Just like last year, I know that there are definitely some other companies with high potential that could have been considered for inclusion into the Top 5. If you are missing such a company in the list, please, feel free to mention it in the comments section.

5. Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

Probably every mining stocks-focused investor knows Northern Dynasty and its huge Pebble project. The deposit contains measured, indicated and inferred resources of 82 billion lb copper, 107 million toz gold, 5.6 billion lb molybdenum and 515 million toz silver. And there is a very high probability that even more resources will be identified on the property. The current market value of the contained metals is approximately $467 billion ($230 billion - copper, $162 billion - gold, $66 billion - molybdenum, $9 billion - silver), yet the current market capitalization of Northern Dynasty is only $175 million. Why such a huge disproportion? Well, there is one problem. Maybe two problems.

The main problem is that the deposit is situated in Alaska and it has to face a strong opposition of some local groups, as well as various environmentalists. The problem is not only that the project could potentially endanger salmon habitats. It also became a political battlefield when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took some unprecedented steps to stop the project. However, this occurred under the Obama administration. Under the Trump administration, it was decided that EPA's actions were illegal and the permitting process is underway again.

The second problem is that it will be pretty expensive to build the Pebble mine. The original estimates envisaged a price tag of $4.7 billion. However, it is possible to expect that the final development plan will differ quite notably from the original one, as Northern Dynasty made several changes in order to diminish the environmental impacts and to increase the security of the operation. Moreover, further modifications may emerge during the permitting process. The CAPEX will be probably lower, but still out of Northern Dynasty's reach. The previous partners, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) and Rio Tinto (RIO), dropped their stakes after the problems with EPA emerged and negotiations with First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) two years ago didn't come to fruition. It means that Northern Dynasty will have to find a new development partner.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the chart above, Northern Dynasty's share price has been moving up and down lately, based on the investor sentiment driven by permitting news. Right now, the share price stands near its lowest point in more than a year, as only several weeks ago, the company made a $15.5 million equity financing well below the market price.

It is possible to expect that Northern Dynasty will experience another pretty wild ride in 2020 too. It is expected that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release the final EIS in early 2020, with the record of decision expected during the summer. Both the final EIS and the record of decision are important milestones that could push the share price notably higher. Although it seems like there is a good probability of a positive outcome for Northern Dynasty, the success is not warranted and investors should be careful. Moreover, even if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rules in favor of the project, Northern Dynasty will still need the state permits. And also a partner and a pretty large financing package. But as the recent history shows, Northern Dynasty is able to present interesting trading opportunities from time to time.

4. Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Although Osisko Gold Royalties is not a typical mining company, it operates in the mining/mine financing business. It is not a heavyweight such as Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) or Royal Gold (RGLD). It is one of the mid-tier royalty and streaming companies, and its closest peer is Sandstorm Gold (SAND). As can be seen in the chart below, Osisko didn't do very well over the last four months of 2019. There were several reasons. The company experienced some serious trouble with its Renard mine diamond stream. Due to low diamond prices, its operator, Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF), had to undergo restructuring. Osisko will be able to keep its 9.6% diamond stream, but over the next 12 months, the company will have to reinvest the proceeds from it. Moreover, Osisko became a 35.1% shareholder in a newly created company that controls almost 100% of Stornoway's assets now.

Data by YCharts

But the most damage was caused by the Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) acquisition. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project is located in a safe jurisdiction of British Columbia. It contains indicated resources of 2.27 million toz gold at a gold grade of 5.6 g/t and inferred resources of 1.91 million toz gold at a gold grade of 5.0 g/t, but there is a lot of exploration potential left and it is almost sure that the deposit will grow even bigger. A PEA published in August envisages an annual gold production of 185,000 toz gold at an AISC of $796/toz. The initial CAPEX is estimated only at $235 million, including a contingency of $23 million.

Osisko acquired Barkerville for approximately $260 million in shares. At a gold price of $1,500/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) of the project is $453 million. But given the exploration potential, it is quite probable that the PFS and FS will lead to even better numbers. The problem is that this acquisition disrupts Osisko's streaming/royalty model, which is something that scared some of its investors. However, the acquisition wasn't well communicated over the first days and weeks. As turned out later, Osisko doesn't want to develop Cariboo on its own. As stated by the company CEO during the Q3 earnings call:

In the context to the Barkerville acquisition, we created the North Spirit Discovery Group - the mandate of North Spirit Discovery Group is to channel financing from private - standard private equity and third-party private equity partners to allow for joint ventures and to look at also other trading and selling assets or royalties and stream, as we believe this is the natural evolution of our accelerated model and will set the stage for us to help simplify our equity and also our royalty portfolio and as we move forward, we will be looking to raise some partnership equity to North Spirit Discovery Group in the new year as we get more settled post the transaction.

Because gold price returned over the $1,500/toz level, and investors had some time to digest the Barkerville acquisition, Osisko's share price started to recover. It is possible to expect that it will return to the pre-collapse levels step by step. And if the gold price, as well as Cariboo exploration results, provide some support, new highs won't be out of the reach in 2020.

3. Equinox Gold (EQX)

Equinox Gold has attracted a lot of attention lately, after its merger with Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF) was announced. It is almost sure that the transaction will go through, and the market seems to like it, as shares of Equinox and Leagold experienced some nice double-digit gains since the announcement. The new Equinox will have a lot of work to do in 2020. But if everything goes well, there will be several important catalysts that should help to elevate the share price even higher.

Data by YCharts

The new Equinox will have 6 operating mines (Mesquite, Los Filos, Aurizona, Pilar, RDM, Fazenda) and several development projects. The most important of them are Castle Mountain and the Los Filos expansion. Castle Mountain stage 1 operation should get into production in Q3 2020. It is projected to produce 45,000 toz gold per year. After the stage 2 operation is up and running, it should produce over 200,000 toz gold per year. The average annual production is projected at 173,000 toz gold at an AISC of $763/toz. The Los Filos mine expansion should almost double its annual production to approximately 400,000 toz gold per year. Over the 10-year mine life, the average annual production should equal 350,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $759/toz. The expansion is underway and was expected to be completed by 2022. However, the new company should have more financial resources available, and it intends to expedite the expansion. Moreover, the plan is also to expedite the Santa Luz mine restart. According to the October 2018 feasibility study, the Santa Luz mine restart should cost $82 million. After it is completed (it should take only 10 months), the mine should produce 96,344 toz gold per year on average, at an AISC of $856/toz, over its 11-year mine life.

The longer-term potential is really high. Equinox wants to reach production of 1 million toz gold per year by 2022. But it should do well also in 2020. The company should fulfill criteria for inclusion in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and in the TSX Composite stock index, which should provide a nice boost to the share price. The 2020 gold production is estimated at 700,000 toz and the operating cash flow should exceed $300 million. Given the current pro forma post-transaction market capitalization of approximately $1.6 billion, the experienced management team and the production growth potential, it is possible to expect further share price growth. Although after the recent run-up a short-term price consolidation cannot be excluded, I expect Equinox to break the $10 level in 2020 and the $15 level in 2021, if everything goes well.

2. Taseko Mines (TGB)

In the case of Taseko Mines, similar to Northern Dynasty, the 2020 share price development should be driven especially by the permitting process. Taseko owns 75% of the operating Gibraltar mine. However, the operation isn't too profitable at the current copper prices. Over the last 12 months, Taseko generated an operating cash flow of $58.5 million and it recorded a net loss of $47.7 million. This is why the share price hasn't done very well lately.

The good news is that the copper price has increased to $2.8/lb over the recent weeks, which is the highest level since April. Taseko's Q4 realized copper price should be notably higher than in Q3 and comparable to Q2. Moreover, a significant copper market deficit is expected to emerge in the near term (also the copper warehouse levels are at record lows) and it should keep on widening over the coming years, pushing the copper prices higher. It means that Gibraltar mine, an inferior mining operation at the current pricing environment, may turn into a valuable asset soon. However, the future of Taseko isn't Gibraltar but Florence.

Data by YCharts

The Florence project contains reserves of 2.5 billion lb copper, out of which 1.7 billion lb are expected to be recoverable. Once in full commercial production, the Florence copper mine should be able to produce 81 million lb copper per year on average over the estimated 20-year mine life. The operating costs should be around $1.1/lb copper. The sustaining CAPEX is estimated at $713 million, which equals approximately $0.4/lb. As a result, the AISC should be around $1.5/lb copper, which is a very attractive cost. Also, the CAPEX is very reasonable, at only $200 million. It means that Florence is one of the least capital-intensive copper projects in the world. The after-tax NPV (7.5%) of the project is estimated at $760 million, at a copper price of $3/lb.

The problem is that the project has to face some local opposition. As a result, Taseko built only a pilot plant in order to show that the in-situ copper recovery process really works and that it doesn't pollute the environment. The good news is that the process seems to work even better than expected, as the sweep efficiency of 55% was reached in 3 months instead of 12 months, as originally projected. The first copper harvest contained 3,700 lb of 99.9% copper. To build the production facility, Taseko needs an amendment to the Aquifer Protection Permit. The permitting process is underway, with final permits expected in the middle of 2020. After the permits are obtained, financing and an 18-month construction period should follow, with commercial production in late 2021 or more probably in early 2022.

As Taseko's current market capitalization is slightly more than $110 million, the Florence project provides significant upside potential. Although a positive outcome of the permitting process is not warranted, Taseko's downside is limited, as the company is not only a one-trick pony. The Gibraltar mine alone should be able to provide a notable boost to the share price if the copper price stabilizes above the $3 level, which is definitely not an unrealistic scenario. The Florence project alone provides the potential for triple-digit gains.

SEMAFO is an established mining company that offers a lot of value. However, only the less risk-averse investors should consider buying the stock. As can be seen in the chart below, SEMAFO's share price peaked in early August, and a steady decline followed. The decline was initiated by the pit wall collapse at the Mana mine (Wona pit) that resulted in a downward revision of the 2019 production guidance by 40,000-50,000 toz gold.

Another hit came in early November, when SEMAFO announced that a convoy transporting its workers and supplies from the city of Fada to the Boungou mine was attacked by an armed group. As a result, 37 people died and 60 were injured. The problem is that the Boungou mine is located in the eastern part of Burkina Faso, which has become more dangerous lately. Although the mine alone was not attacked and its operations were not directly disrupted, SEMAFO decided to suspend its operations until a solution to improve the security of workers is found. SEMAFO is in talks with the government of Burkina Faso regarding improvements to the security of the road to Boungou. Moreover, the company is considering transporting its workers by air.

Data by YCharts

The suspension of Boungou operations is a big problem for SEMAFO, as Boungou is its key mining operation. While the Mana mine was originally expected to produce 170,000-190,000 toz gold at an AISC of $950-1,020/toz, Boungou was expected to produce 220,000-240,000 toz gold at an AISC of $470-510/toz in 2019. It means that at the current gold price, Boungou should be able to generate free cash flow around $200 million. As a result, it is in SEMAFO's best interest to restart it as soon as possible. On the other hand, it is also in the best interest of the government of Burkina Faso, as the mine provides employment and meaningful tax revenues. Moreover, Burkina Faso owns 10% of the mine.

The Boungou mine restart should be a major catalyst. One can expect the restart (at least the restart of the mill) to occur before February 15 in order to fulfill the Macquarie credit agreement terms. It is possible that SEMAFO will start by processing 1.1 million tonnes of ore stockpiles that should be sufficient for approximately 10 months. That should be more than enough time to complete the airstrip (it is expected to take around 3 months). After that is completed, it will be possible to transport the workers more safely, which will enable SEMAFO to also restart the mining operations.

After the mine is restarted and the dust settles down a little, the share price should start climbing higher. As shown in the chart above, it seems like the price reversal has already started. SEMAFO will probably never command as high a valuation as its comparable peers operating in safer jurisdictions. However, its current market capitalization of less than $720 million is really low, given that the company should be able to generate free cash flow around $300 million at the current gold price if everything goes well. Buying SEMAFO shares at their current prices will lead to 50% gains if the share price returns to the early November pre-attack levels and to 100% gains if it returns to the early August pre-wall collapse levels. With a little luck, both the targets should be attainable in 2020. However, as I stated at the beginning, this stock is definitely not suitable for risk-averse investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK, TGB, LMCNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.