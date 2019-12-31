Apple: Still A Buy At All-Time Highs

On August 1st, 2019 I wrote a bullish article on Apple Inc. (AAPL) and stated that “I believe Apple has a great chance to break $300 per share by the end of May 2020 creating more than 40% upside from today's close.” I was shocked at how many negative comments there were about AAPL of all companies. AAPL’s price at the publication of the article was $208.43 and it’s been 147 days since the article was released. Today 12/26/19 AAPL closed at $289.96 which is a 39.12% increase since the price at publication. I am going to make two predictions right now. The first one is that APPL reaches $325 per share by May of 2020. My second prediction is that AAPL doesn’t slow down and by May of 2021 APPL hits $400. I believe that Wearables, Home and Accessories, and Services will continue to grow while Mac computers see unexpected growth and the 5G iPhone will help AAPL reach $400 by May of 2021.

Apple should be crowned “The Shareholders Company” as they created a tremendous amount of value for its shareholders in 2019

In 2019 AAPL has created an unprecedented amount of value for its shareholders through buybacks and dividends. In Q1 2019 AAPL returned over #13 billion as they repurchased 38 million shares in the open market and paid $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents. In Q2 2019 AAPL returned over $27 billion as they began an accelerated share repurchase program. AAPL retired 55.1 million shares while repurchasing 71.7 million shares through open market transactions and paid $3.4 billion in dividends and equivalents. In Q3 2019 AAPL returned over $21 billion as they repurchased almost 88 million shares and paid $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents. To end 2019 in Q4 AAPL returned over $21 billion to its shareholders. AAPL retired 7 million shares in the final settlement of its advanced share repurchase program while repurchasing over 86 million shares and paying $3.5 billion in dividends and equivalents.

In 2019 AAPL returned $82 billion to shareholders through the combination of shares repurchased & retired and dividends & equivalents paid to shareholders. To put that in perspective Ford’s (F) market cap was $37.43 billion at the close on 12/24/19 and Tesla’s (TSLA) market cap was $75.56 billion at the close on 12/24/19. AAPL returned a company larger than Tesla and more than twice as large as Ford back to its shareholders in 2019. AAPL repurchased over 283 million shares while retiring just over 62 million shares and paid $14.1 billion in dividends and equivalents.

How could you not love a company that bets on itself time and time again by purchasing its own stock as it continues to increase because they honestly believe it is trading at a discount? Apple is arguably the greatest consumer products company as it would be hard to find a household without a single Apple product. A large-cap is a company that has a market cap that exceeds $10 billion. Apple returned more than 8 large-cap companies to shareholders in 2019. AAPL has only been paying a quarterly dividend since 2013 but they are quickly becoming a dividend growth powerhouse. Since 2013 the quarterly dividend has increased from $0.3786 to $0.77 as its 5-year growth rate is 10.84%. AAPL’s payout ratio is 23.59% which leaves a runway for future dividend increases. Even though AAPL currently has a market cap that exceeded $1.25 Trillion at the close on 12/24/19 I would argue their just getting started and anytime you can afford to purchase shares to hold for the long term is a good time to do so. This is a one of a kind company which continues to generate value to its shareholders as the shares appreciate in value, dividends are increased and paid to shareholders and shares are repurchased and retired.

Apple is succeeding in diversifying its revenue away from the iPhone right before a massive supercycle hits

The iPhone business is still AAPL’s bread and butter but the fiscal year of 2019 showed that AAPL is diversifying its revenue as Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services are showing significant revenue increases. From the close of fiscal year 2017 to 2019 the Wearables, Home and Accessories business segment has grown by 90.88%. In fiscal year 2018, this segment grew by 35.51% adding over $4.5 billion in revenue and in fiscal year 2019, it grew by 40.85% adding just over $7.1 billion in revenue. The Services business segment has grown by 41.56% from the end of fiscal year 2017 to the end of 2019. In 2018 Services grew by 21.55% adding over $7 billion in revenue and in 2019 it grew by 16.46% adding over $6.5 billion in revenue.

AAPL’s Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services business segments are the two fastest-growing segments within AAPL’s revenue streams. As more people utilize Apple Services and more products such as the AirPods Pro become available these trends of sequential growth in revenue should continue. The iPhone went on sale on June 29th, 2007 so the iPhone has had roughly 12 ½ years to grow into AAPL’s largest business segment. I believe there is a respectable chance that given the same timeframe Services could dethrone the iPhone as AAPL’s largest business segment.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Apple)

The Apple Card could become a gateway for additional revenue across multiple platforms

I was bullish on the Apple Card from the day it was announced but there is a chance AAPL will exceed my initial expectations. AAPL is using its clout with major apps and retailers to make its credit card a consumers #1 choice. Major apps and retailers such as Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and T-Mobil have joined AAPL’s platform to offer 3% daily cashback when transactions at their establishments are made with the Apple Card. In addition to all of the great features AAPL is changing how consumers purchase products by making it fiscally irresponsible not to use their credit card. As AAPL signs up more retail outlets it could become a financial mistake not to sign up for an AAPL card and use it everywhere.

AAPL is capitalizing on the monetization of its assets in only a way AAPL could. For people who have an Apple Card consumers will have the ability to purchase a new iPhone with the Apple Card and pay for it across 24 months with 0 interest. In addition to the 0 interest over 24 months, the consumer will be entitled to the 3% cashback on the final price of the iPhone with no fees. This is huge as purchasing a new iPhone can cost as much as $999.99 for the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro while the iPhone X will set someone back $1,049.99 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $1,099.99. As AAPL allows this cost to be spread out over time with no interest there is a good possibility consumers will be looser with upgrading instead of holding onto their phones for an extended period of time.

I believe this is the first endeavor of many with the Apple Card on their own products. I can see AAPL replicating this for either all purchases of products over $750 or on specific lines including the MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Pro, and Mac Pro. This could increase their revenue across its higher-end products as consumers will have the ability to spread the payments out over time with zero interest. No other credit cards offer 0% as an introductory promotion or someone could open a new card for a 0% promotion but the Apple Card would have that built-in for Apple products with the 3% cashback. Since the customer holding an Apple Card would already have that promotion at their disposal I can see AAPL making an announcement in 2020 similar to the scenario I just outlined.

Apple is coming full circle as Mac computers could become a shining star once again

I love Apple products as I have an iPhone and many iPads around my home but I haven’t used an Apple computer for quite some time. My biggest complaint was you couldn’t upgrade them and Apple computers got outdated quickly as hardware advanced. Many people fall in the same category as myself and enjoy the modular nature of a PC which grants the leeway to rip and replace parts at your leisure. Apple finally put out a line of computers between the MacBook Pro, iMac Pro and the Mac Pro where no complaints can be made about power underneath the case. The Mac Pro comes with an Intel (INTC) Xeon 8-core processor which can be upgraded to a 28-core processor and 32GB of Ram which can be upgraded to 1.5 Terabytes. The Mac Pro has 12 slots for memory where 12 128GB can fit on the motherboard. AAPL also outfitted the entry model with an AMD (AMD) Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory which can be upgraded to 2 Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each. The entry model will set you back $5,999 before sales tax and if you want all the bells and whistles $53,399 before external hardware or software such as a monitor, keyboard, mouse, Final Cut Pro X, etc. The MacBook Pro and iMac Pro are just as impressive relative to their use cases.

Some people may ask who in their right mind would spend such a large amount on a computer and is that amount of power even needed? My opinion is yes many people will buy these high-end macs and the use case is becoming more common. Look at how the internet is changing our lives through consumption. At the end of September 2019 some staggering facts about YouTube were published including the total number of people who use YouTube is 1.3 billion, 300 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, the total number of hours of video watched on YouTube each month is3.25 billion, the average number of mobile YouTube video views per day is 1,000,000,000 and almost 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube every single day. YouTube is also an incredibly lucrative business where the top ten YouTube stars are making as much as high-end professional athletes. Evan Fong is #10 on the list and will generate $11.5 million in 2019 with his videos of Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft while #1 is Ryan Kaji who is eight years old and will generate $26 million in 2019. In addition to YouTube, there are countless amounts of video content around the web and digital content is the new currency from media from the news to sports and everything in between.

With the amount of content being created it only makes sense that high-end Mac’s will become more popular so content can be edited and encoded as quickly as possible so it can be pushed out to the masses in the most efficient way possible. Also, businesses and professionals within the entertainment realm will probably upgrade to the recent cycle of Mac computers. If AAPL mimics its promotion for the iPhone with the Apple Card for computers I believe the market will see an increased rate of adoption for the new Macs.

Conclusion

By AAPL stock and hold it plain and simple. AAPL continues to create a tremendous amount of value for its shareholders and buys back shares on a continuous basis. AAPL bought back shares when they were low and when they were high because they see value compared to future prices and so should everyone else. I don’t believe anyone should look at AAPL as a missed opportunity because of its past but as a future shining star with a large runway ahead of itself. Were at the infancy of wearables and services and these business segments could be the future of AAPL. I think there is a lot of upside over the next decade for AAPL and shares could hit $400 by May of 2021. AAPL has so many things going for it and it deserves to be in your portfolio.

