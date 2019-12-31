Teladoc Will Face Increasing Competition And Pricing Pressure

We see several types of new entrants and even a potential shift in consumer expectations towards zero-cost provision of virtual care.

While Teladoc's growth, scale and scope is impressive, we think that the virtual healthcare market has low barriers to entry and competition will be increasing.

Virtual healthcare is a logical step to cut costs and improve services in the behemoth that is US healthcare, hence the market has excellent growth prospects.

Recently, we wrote about the spectacular growth of Teladoc Health (TDOC), the leader in virtual healthcare. The reason for that is actually quite simple: virtual healthcare offers important advantages in cost and convenience.

According to a Fortune Business Insight study:

The global virtual reality in the healthcare market size stood at USD 1.56 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 30.40 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.4%.

We have little doubt that Teladoc, as the market leader, will be benefiting from a big tailwind like this. However, thinking about the market, we see that the industry has fairly low barriers to entry and see competition from several main sources:

Other big virtual healthcare providers

Caregivers going digital

Companies building their own solutions and potentially opening these up for third parties

Insurance companies offering virtual care by teaming up with providers

The reality is that both barriers to entry and the cost of virtual care are low, which makes it a very attractive proposition for new types of competition to enter the market.

Caregivers

Doctors and specialists, practices and even entire hospitals can associate, install conference tech and offer virtual healthcare. For instance, take Novant Health, an integrated system of physician practices, hospitals and outpatient centers, started providing online services early in the decade. From The Charlotte Observer:

In 2011, Novant Health debuted its MyChart online portal offering greater patient access to doctors and medical records. Today, MyChart is being used in eight hospitals and more than 400 physician practices in three states. About 400,000 patients have enrolled, and about 200,000 are logging in at least once a month.



Through the website, www.mynovant.org, patients can view their medical history and test results, check immunization records and medicines, schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, send messages and pictures to their doctor’s office, and pay bills. These functions are also available through an app for mobile devices. Search under MyChart and select Novant Health.



MyChart is accessible to anyone, even patients without a Novant doctor. On the “Physician Finder” function, patients can choose their own doctor or one they’ve never met, and click to make an appointment in real time. Novant patients have been using MyChart to schedule video visits and make e-visits with their personal physicians for more than a year... Novant plans to begin offering unscheduled video visits sometime in 2015.

More recently, Novant has been taking it a step further and added some simple diagnostic technology, leveraging virtual healthcare. From WBTV:

Novant Health is expanding access to healthcare using a device called TytoHome. TytoHome is a device that patients can use to communicate with physicians via video chat. Unlike other video visits with a doctor, TytoHome gives doctor’s the ability to examine the patient too. “It allows us to do more than just look at a patient, it allows us to examine a patient. For example, look in the ear, throat, listen to the heart, a heart rate, it gives a temperature,” Family Physician Dr. Aram Alexanian said. The TytoHome device comes with attachments that a patient can use on themselves. The images captured are viewed in real time by a physician during the video chat. TytoHome comes with a thermometer attachment, stethoscope adaptor, tongue depressor, and otoscope adaptor. The attachments give doctors the ability to view a patient’s temperature, heart rate, ears, throat, and listen to a patient’s lung and abdominal sounds through video chat.

This isn't all that difficult to do, and we wonder why more providers don't do it, as it seems an obvious thing to do, saving cost and time for everybody involved. The obvious thing to start is video conferencing tech - enter video conferencing technology company Zoom Video Communications (ZM). From the company's blog:

Today Zoom announced that we have developed the industry’s first scalable, cloud-based video telehealth service, Zoom for Telehealth, featuring an integration with electronic health record system Epic. Zoom for Telehealth offers a standard feature set for healthcare enterprises and providers, enabling reliable, HIPAA-compliant communications between organizations, care teams, and patients.

Zoom for Telehealth includes the following features pre-configured: Cloud-based video, audio, and content sharing

Support for desktop, mobile, and conference room systems

Epic integration enabled

End-to-end AES-256 bit encryption of all meeting data and instant messages

Signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to enable HIPAA compliance

Waiting room for patient privacy enabled

Platform API/SDK for integration with healthcare applications to streamline workflows

Remote camera control enabled

Integration with point-of-care peripherals

We know that Teladoc is growing big on mental health, which is a natural fit for virtual healthcare, but Zoom is emerging here as well, enabling Regroup, one of the leading telepsychiatry companies in the U.S. From the company blog:

In addition to using Zoom Meetings for sales demos and one-to-one patient engagement, Regroup leverages Zoom Video Webinars to establish thought leadership in its industry by educating hundreds of viewers at a time, as well as creating evergreen content that lives on the company blog after the webinar is over.



“We went from 0 to 75 customers in 23 states, providing services to 170-plus clinical sites, and from 0 to 100,000 virtual meetings a year over Zoom. Most importantly, Zoom enabled people in access-challenged geographies to get mental healthcare that they simply wouldn’t be able to get otherwise,” Cohn said.

Zoom sees its videoconferencing and additional technologies as a substantial growth market taking its already considerable TAM well beyond that of UCaaS. It has developed a string of solutions for the industry:

Basically, this more or less off-the-shelf technology enables medical facilities to embark on DIY virtual healthcare.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) is also moving into healthcare:

Acquiring online pharmacy PillPack.

Partnering with healthcare organizations to develop Alexa skills handling patient information.

Haven Healthcare, the partnership with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway creating a new healthcare insurance company offering various plans to its employees.

Creating Amazon Care, providing employees with virtual healthcare.

It's Amazon Care that is of immediate interest here, as Amazon has partnered with Oasis Medical Group to provide the virtual healthcare service to its employees in Seattle, and the idea is to expand this to all its employees. From The Verge:

Once an employee signs up, they can either chat with a clinician over text or a video call, getting anything from advice to a diagnosis on the fly. If the nurse or doctor you’re chatting with thinks you need a closer assessment they can recommend something called Mobile Care, which will literally send a nurse to your home, office, or other spot in Seattle. According to the website, “the Mobile Care nurse may collect lab samples, perform some onsite testing (such as strep tests), administer common vaccines, or perform physical examinations.”

We can't help but think that while this is intended for Amazon employees, there is no inherent reason, or limitation, to extend it beyond the realm of its own employees, and we're not the only ones (Business Insider):

Back in June, statements from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon seemed to suggest that Haven may have a future beyond supplying health coverage to employees of its three parent companies, even if it may take years to do so. But with so much capital and the JV's combined resources behind it, we believe Haven certainly has the potential to push in and disrupt the $670 billion private insurance market. JPMorgan and Amazon have made major health acquisitions since announcing Haven - and they could be laying the groundwork to disrupt the healthcare industry across the board.

The explicit goal of Haven (a non-profit insurer) is to bring down the cost of healthcare, and it is experimenting with different kinds of policies that offer incentives (like lower co-pays, deductibles, prescription costs, etc.) if members meet various health goals (like blood pressure, weight, etc.).

However, Haven doesn't own healthcare facilities itself. While its sheer size could start to have a moderating effect on prices, it depends on negotiating prices with hospitals and other providers of care.

But virtual care offers an obvious starting point to produce a sizable effect on the cost of care, and this is exactly what Amazon is doing with Amazon Care. From Motley Fool:

a virtual visit is $472 less expensive than an in-office visit, according to Veracity Analytics.

This might not even capture all the savings, as lowering care access barriers is likely to increase preventive care, especially when combined with the kind of incentives that Haven is experimenting with.

The cost savings are so substantial that other health insurers have noticed. Here is one, Oscar Health, that is offering virtual care for free. From The Business Journals (our emphasis):

Oscar Health aims to use technology to make health care more personalized and transparent. For example, Oscar customers have free telemedicine access 24/7 and have a personalized concierge team to help coordinate care.



“The general gist is that for the past two years, we've been moving more and more away from tele-urgent care and more towards tele-primary care,” Schlosser said.



As part of Oscar Health’s focus on virtual primary care, Schlosser said the provider soon will let members pick their own “virtual primary care physician” who caters to the patient's personal needs, whether it be a deep knowledge of chronic conditions or a specialty area.

While we're not there yet, and it might not even happen, we hate to think what would happen to Teladoc's business if Amazon would start to offer Haven and Amazon Care to all prime members, with virtual visits at zero cost.

Conclusion

While virtual healthcare offers tremendous growth opportunities for the likes of Teladoc, the barriers to entry are rather low. While Teladoc, as the market leader, is ahead of its direct competition, other competitors are emerging that could make life more difficult for the company.

Technological developments like the advent of 5G and teleconferencing solutions from the likes of Zoom enable smaller players, like hospitals and medical practices, to offer their own virtual healthcare, competing from below.

Then, there are big companies like Amazon that offer virtual care for their employees and could very well open this up to the wider public when they have worked out the details and get the infrastructure in place.

Or insurance companies like Oscar Health, teaming up with provider networks to offer virtual care, at zero cost. The latter especially is a threat to the likes of Teladoc, as it might shift customer expectations like Amazon's free same-day shipping has.

This doesn't mean that there is no market for the likes of Teladoc. Not every big company (let alone smaller ones) can or will start its own virtual healthcare initiative like Amazon. For those that can't, there are ready-made alternatives like Teladoc, and they only have to sign up.

So, while we see no immediate threat to Teladoc's growth, we do see a gradual erosion of its pricing power as virtual care becomes more established, and this is simply a reflection of the low barriers to entry and low marginal cost of virtual care.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.