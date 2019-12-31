Preferred With 4-Year Life Available Below Par

Priority Income Fund, 6.25% Series B Term 2023 is a good choice for those looking for "safe" income above CD rates. I cover why I believe that.

Knowing the preferreds issuer is an important opening step in your purchase evaluation process. The article covers the issuer for that reason.

Few preferreds maturing in the next few years sell below par, meaning you lose some Yield. This article covers one currently below par I consider a Strong Buy.

Introduction

With retirement pending and CD rates barely above what your mattress pays, I was looking for higher-yielding investments that would not be hurt when interest rates started to raise - which was happening one year ago. Along with several Target Term CEFs, I found two preferreds with limited terms and a yield that would compensate for the extra risk of not just stuffing the cash in my mattress (for the youngsters reading, that is a figure of speech from the Great Depression, when banks were failing). This article will focus on one my wife and I own - PRIF.PB - and are considering adding to our existing allocation. This is a 6.25% Series B Term Cumulative Preferred Stock due 12/31/2023. It is redeemable at the issuer's option on or after 10/23/2020 at $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

Evaluating the Issuer of the Preferred is Important

Before buying any preferreds, you need to understand the strength of the issuer.

Priority Income Fund seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation by strategically investing in broad pools of senior secured, floating rate loans made primarily to U.S. companies. The Fund's goals are to increase income and portfolio diversification and reduce correlation to traditional fixed-income assets.



Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC (the "Adviser") is led by a team of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of Prospect Capital Management and Prospect Administration. These individuals are responsible for our day-to-day operations on behalf of our Adviser and are responsible for developing, recommending and implementing our investment strategy.



(Source: Priority Income Fund)

The fund itself has grown from $6.7 million in 2014 to $536.6 million of total assets as of September 30, 2019. Priority targets current income by investing in pools of senior secured loans offered primarily to U.S. companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or unrated. The fund specializes in senior secured loans and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). Most are floating-rate and are first-lien obligations.

The underlying fund is a non-traded CEF and is only sold to their Institutional clients.

As of September 30, 2019, this is what the fund looked like:

(Source: Priority Income Fund)

Along with the growth in assets, the fund's NAV has increased from $9.60 in 2015 to $13.47 by last summer, with a yield topping 10%.

PRIF PFD Series B

For this preferred, 900,000 shares, netting the fund $22,500,000, were issued in October 2018. As with the other preferred issued for the Priority Income Fund, proceeds were used to add assets to the Priority Income Fund itself. Each share pays $.3906 during the last month of a calendar quarter.

All five preferred issues rank equally above the common in terms of interest payments and in case of liquidation. The combined total of the five preferreds is just 20% of the issuer's capital.

Conclusion

(Source: NYSE)

Except for the dip last December, when all fixed-income instruments took a dive, until recently, PRIF.PB has traded near its termination price of $25. The close on 12/27/19 was $24.32 after a week of declines. Most of the other PRIF PFD also suffered losses this past week. If the issue doesn't default, I estimate the YTM close to 7%. If called next year, I estimated the YOC to be close to 9%. If you decide to start a position, plan on holding until termination, as the average trading volume over the last 90 days has been below 1800 shares. That could mean paying up or executing trades over several days to establish a large position. This issue is callable after October 2020 and is the first of the five that can be called.

In summary, the reasons why I am bullish and am looking to add to our holdings of PRIF.PB are:

The recent dip in price adds to the attractiveness of PRIF preferreds. Over the past week, it has traded between $24.32 and $24.80.

Being the first preferred to mature is an advantage "B" has over the others even with its slightly lower coupon rate.

PRIF's ability to keep issuing more preferreds indicates a solid track record of raising funds in the open market.

The recent prospectus for the new term preferred stated coverage ratios above 400%.

The growth and performance of the underlying fund bodes well that clients will not be selling their shares.

With the fund's manager dependent on institutional clients, any default would probably require those clients to withdraw money from the fund, especially State Pension fund clients.

At the current price, investors should net some capital gains on top of the 6.25% yield.

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it 'liked' and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRIF.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.