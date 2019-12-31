How I Am Playing Agenus

A home is not a mere transient shelter: its essence lies in the personalities of the people who live in it.”



Today, we revisit a name I have fielded many inquiries around over the years. The company has some significant partnerships and a diverse pipeline with multiple "shots on goal". It has been a long time since we caught up with this concern. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Agenus (AGEN) is a Lexington, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company that IPO’d in 2000. Agenus views the key to success in cancer as two-pronged: combination therapies in conjunction with a deep understanding of each patient’s cancer. The firm is focused on immune-oncology and has developed a young, deep and wide-ranging portfolio. Its pipeline is broken down into four categories: immune modulating antibodies, vaccines, adjuvants and adoptive cell therapy. The company’s most advanced product candidates are Zalifrelimab and Balstilimab. Also, it has secured multiple strategic partnerships with big pharma. For example, the company parlayed its adjuvants into a nice pay day.

In 2015, Agenus first monetized its worldwide royalties on sales of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) shingles and malaria products via a $100 million non-dilutive deal with Oberland Capital in which Agenus sold 100% of its worldwide royalty rights to both products. Later, in January 2018, Agenus repurchased the obligation from Oberland Capital and then sold the royalty stream outright to HealthCare Royalty Partners in a $230 million non-dilutive royalty transaction. Agenus trades for just south of $4.25 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $550 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Zalifrelimab

Zalifrelimab is an anti-CTLA4 antibody designed to inhibit CTLA-4 and restore anti-tumor immunity. Essentially, the drug works by activating the immune system to destroy cancer cells by blocking the interaction between CTLA-4 and its binding partners CD80 and CD86. CTLA-4 is a negative regulator of immune activation. CTLA-4 is considered a foundational target within the immuno-oncology market. In fact, in 2018, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded for the establishment of CTLA-4 as a cancer immunotherapy target. The drug is fully owned, except for some South American rights, which are owned by Recepta Biopharma. It is currently in Phase 2 of development.

Source: Company Presentation

The drug is currently being evaluated as both a monotherapy and in combination with Balstilimab in an ongoing Phase 1/2, open-label, multi-arm trial. The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with metastatic or locally advanced tumors, including refractory cervical cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

Recently, in November, the company announced that it signed a deal with UroGen Pharma (URGN). The deal grants UroGen Pharma rights to Zalifrelimab to use with its sustained-release technology for intravesical delivery in urinary tract cancer patients. Per the terms of the deal, Agenus received $10 million upfront, potential milestones worth roughly $200 million and royalties of 14-20% on net sales.

The antibody programs are going to have a big year in 2020, as the company expects six separate readouts.

Balstilimab

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 designed to block PD-1 from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. PD-1 is a negative regulator of immune activation. Like CTLA-4, PD-1 is considered a foundational target in immune-oncology, and the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded for the establishment of PD-1 as a cancer immunotherapy target. The drug is fully owned except for some South American rights, which are owned by Recepta Biopharma. The drug is currently in Phase 2 of development.

Source: Company Presentation

The drug is currently being evaluated as both a monotherapy and in combination with Zalifrelimab in an ongoing Phase 1/2, open-label, multi-arm trial. The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with metastatic or locally advanced tumors, including refractory cervical cancer. The company has completed enrollment of its PD-1/CTLA-4 combination trial in cervical cancer and has completed the planned interim analysis. Also, the company expects to complete enrollment of its Balstilimab monotherapy trial by year-end and have the interim analysis of the trial finished in the near future.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking ahead, Agenus expects to file a BLA for both Zalifrelimab and Balstilimab in 2020, which means the potential commercialization of both agents in the first half of 2021. Two critical paths forward for unlocking shareholder value with both drugs will be creating a variety of combinations with in-house immune-oncology agents and securing deals that allow other companies to use the agents in development with their own proprietary products.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 30th, 2019, Agenus had cash and cash equivalents of $93.2 million, compared to $53 million as of December 31st, 2018. Research & development expenses for the third quarter were $46.1 million, compared to $29.8 million in Q3 2018. General, administrative and other expenses for the quarter were $11 million, compared to $9.5 million in Q3 of the prior year. Revenue for research & development came in at $5.7 million, slightly down from Q3 2018. Revenues from non-cash royalties were up roughly $6 million year over year at $12.2 million. Furthermore, all other revenue sources came in at $1.9 million, compared to nothing in Q3 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $46.2 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $33.7 million in the same period of last year.

The company currently only has one analyst rating I can find this year. The recommendation comes from B. Riley FBR, who resumed coverage with a Buy rating and $6 price earlier this month. The analyst’s opinion of Agenus’s two late-stage antibody candidates, Zalifrelimab and Balstilimab, was strengthened at the most recent Analyst Day. Prior to suspending coverage, B. Riley sent out an analyst note stating that the Agenus’s in-house capabilities and pipeline make it a prime candidate for large pharma collaborations. Furthermore, they noted that the company’s sole ownership of Zalifrelimab and Balstilimab should afford them some pricing leverage when they reach the market. Lastly, the analyst from B. Riley illuminated one of the key big-picture value propositions that the company has to offer investors - its cancer vaccines, adoptive cell therapies and antibody platform may allow the company to discover ideal combinations for a variety of cancers.

Verdict

Agenus has been a fascinating company to me for years. It consistently reaches collaboration deals with larger players and also always has intriguing "shots on goal". However, its pipeline has been extremely slow to develop over the years. The company came public at the turn of the century and has little in the way of approved products to show for all of its efforts. It also likely might raise capital in the near future. Therefore, Agenus does not merit consideration for a significant stake in one's portfolio at this time. I really don’t like it that much even as a "watch item" position at the moment.

However, for those comfortable with buy-write, also known as covered call option strategies, I have found Agenus to be a lucrative candidate for this strategy over the years. The stock has been fairly range-bound over the past three years. The shares also always seem to come back from the company’s not infrequent disappointments. I have "rolled" my options on this name close to a half dozen times over that time frame, picking up a solid option premium each time. Option liquidity can vary at times, so some patience is required for this strategy on this name. For those looking to do the same, I offer up this analysis.

