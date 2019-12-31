Why I Sold FedEx

I sold my FedEx (FDX) stake this week.

I hated doing so, because I sold the shares at a loss. I hate locking in losses, because unrealized losses always have the potential to turn into gains. Furthermore, when you own high quality companies, this tends to be the likely long-term outcome. However, FedEx has really disappointed me in recent quarters operationally and this fundamental performance has trickled down into the dividend metrics in a negative way.

The company’s fundamentals are deteriorating before my eyes. And, earlier in the year, FedEx froze its dividend. In short, in more ways than one, my FDX shares were no longer meeting expectations and with that in mind, while doing a bit of end of the year portfolio/income stream rebalancing, I decided to sell FedEx and replace it with a combination of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR).

Needless to say, FDX has been one of my most disappointing investments in while. I began accumulating my FDX position in July of 2017, purchasing an entry level position at $209.70. At the time, shares were down about $10 from recent highs and I decided to take advantage of the little dip to buy what I thought was a fairly valued blue chip with strong, double digit dividend growth potential.

When it comes to FDX, I looked like a genius at first. It didn’t take long for shares to rise up to all-time highs in the $275 range in January of 2018. But unfortunately, that bullish sentiment didn’t last long.

The trade war became a reality and FDX was clearly caught in its crosshairs. Shares fell precipitously throughout the second half of 2018. I added twice during the weakness, at $200.15 and $187.06.

I continued to believe that I was getting a deal. When I originally bought shares, FDX management was offering forward EPS guidance in the $12 range. That figure rose and rose during early 2018, with management offering its most bullish forward looking expectations of all-time in August of 2018, calling for full fiscal year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $15.85-$16.45.

That guidance was cut in the ensuing quarter down to the $12.45-$13.40.

I suppose this should have been a red flag (that’s a really wide discrepancy). But, I continued to put my faith in what I believed was the best-in-class management team. Roughly $13 per share in expected earnings still represented a fairly cheap multiple on the shares I was buying into weakness. I thought management would navigate the short-term trade issues and be able to return to growth in relatively short order.

Remember, prior to the trade war, FDX was known for fantastic EPS growth. In 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, FDX posted bottom-line growth of 33%, 21%, 14%, and 24%, respectively.

But, my expectations were off. It appears that I gave this company too much benefit of the doubt. FDX’s guidance continues to fall. During the most recent quarter, management called for FY 2020 EPS to come in the $10.25-$11.50 range.

This means, that while the stock is down significantly (from the $275 highs in early 2018 to the $150 level where it sits today), the stock actually hasn’t gotten any cheaper. Using the bottom end of the recent guidance, the stock has actually managed to become more expensive, on a forward basis, than it was when I was buying the dip a year ago.

And, as I said in the introduction, not only has FDX posted very disappointing bottom-line results, the company is no longer growing its dividend. In my portfolio, it doesn’t a lot of sense to hold onto companies that aren’t doing this. Creating a reliably increasing passive income stream is my top priority. Being that FDX’s yield is relatively low, re-investment wouldn’t generate enough compounding alone, to justify holding onto shares.

Harkening back to the faith that I placed in management, I’ve been waiting for them to announce a dividend increase in recent quarters, allowing the company to maintain its current 17-year annual dividend growth streak. The company has one more chance to raise its dividend to maintain this streak. If it declares a $0.65/share dividend for the April payment, the streak will have officially ended. While there is still a chance for that to happen, I decided it wasn’t worth waiting around for. I doubt dividend growth is management’s main priority at the moment when it came seem to generate sales and earnings growth and with that in mind, I was happy to move on.

The company’s margins fell dramatically during the most recent quarter and it appears that competition in really hurting FDX (operating margin came in at 3.2% compared to 6.6% a year ago). I know that management continues to be bullish, looking a year or so out, but honestly, if they were so certain of their eventual turnaround, I don’t see why they wouldn’t have given investors a small, token even, dividend increase in 2019.

I invested in FDX because I viewed it as a part of a near duopoly in the global logistics space, yet falling margins like this does not signify a wide moat.

To me, it appears that new competition, primarily from Amazon (AMZN) is hurting FedEx. Amazon is a relatively small part of FDX’s overall business, however the loss of its business has proven to be a significant headwind.

During the recent Q2 conference call, CEO Fred Smith said, “The loss of volume from Amazon had a larger negative impact to the second quarter than the first quarter, since the FedEx Ground contract with Amazon expire in August.”

He continued on, highlighting margin headwinds, noting that Amazon, amongst other things, contributed to the problem saying, “The headwinds and expansion of six and seven-day delivery, the loss of Amazon volume, and Cyber Week shifting to the third quarter accounted for approximately 60% on the Ground margin decline year-over-year. Higher self-insurance accruals also negatively impacted Ground margins by approximately 90 basis points. Package and freight yields across our businesses have been negatively impacted due to a mix shift of lower price services, lower weight per shipment, and increasingly competitive pricing environment.

CFO Alan Graf had this to say regarding the competition, “The other thing is, is that I think if you think about all the positive things we've said and that we're seeing, as we get into 2021, we will start lapping Amazon.”

Specifically regarding the margin headwinds, when Allison Landry of Credit Suisse asked a question specifically regarding management’s bullish outlook, I was disappointed with the response.

Landry asked, “I know there's an element of timing of the Cyber Week, but how should we think about the cadence of these metrics in Q3 and Q4, basically just trying to understand how we can get comfortable with the margin snapping back to the double-digit level by Q4? Thank you.”

Henry Maire, President and CEO of FedEx Ground, provided a response that didn’t really address the question and certainly didn’t provide peace of mind for me as a shareholder.

Maire said, “The thing I would add here is that most of the costs you're seeing is the timing of peak and the six and seven-day operation being set up. We began operating seven days a week on November 3rd, and it's going to take a while for the volume and revenue and the network to catch up and cover the expense.”

When reading through the conference call, I didn’t get the sense that management had a clear sense of a turnaround plan. Throughout recent quarters, I’ve worried that they were out of touch with the business and industry at large (which is a significant critique, I know). However, with so many negative changes to the guidance and results that has missed expectations over the last couple of years, what other conclusion am I supposed to arrive at?

While I still believe that the established logistics companies have what it takes to compete well against individual retailers looking to cut out the middlemen and deliver their own goods due to the size and scope of their operations and the efficiencies that should come along with such volumes, if Amazon’s move to distribute its own eCommerce volumes proves to be successful, I don’t see why other mega retailers such as Wal-Mart (WMT) wouldn’t follow in its footsteps.

This is a potentially existential threat to the logistics space as we know it. Although I’ve been a noted bull on this space, I have to admit that recent trends have turned me cautious.

I sold my FDX, in part, because of these concerns. By selling when I did, I locked in an unfortunate loss. I was down ~25%, making this trade one of the worst that I've ever made. I hated locking in those losses, but a lack of confidence in management combined with the fact that the company was no longer meeting expectations from a dividend growth standpoint inspired me to make the sale. I decided that my capital was better off elsewhere and exited my FDX position at $147.32 and $147.43.

I still hold a full position in United Parcel Service (UPS), but I’m also considering selling those shares as well. To me, the issues that FedEx is facing regarding margins could be a harbinger of things to come in the industry at large. Thankfully, I’m sitting on much larger gains when it comes to UPS than I was when it came to FDX, so if I were to make a move here, it would be a profitable one. I’m in the process of looking for a suitable replacement (it’s harder to find higher yielding names that I’m interested in owning right now due to high valuations in the DGI space), so don’t be surprised if you see an article from me titled, “Recent Sale: UPS” in the relatively near future.

Putting the Proceeds To Work

Having sold FDX, I knew I needed to put the proceeds to work.

Prior to my FDX sale, I also sold Ventas (VTR) because of dividend growth issues as well. A few weeks prior to these moves, I sold my VEREIT (VER) position too (this was also a company that wasn’t providing dividend growth). I’ve discussed my year-end rebalancing a bit in recent articles. I’m making some moves to raise cash to pay down high interest student loans before the interest begins to accrue in early 2020. That process is about complete (I sold some shares to pay down debt and I re-financed part of it at a lower, much more acceptable, rate). But, these moves did put a small dent in my passive income stream and I’ve been looking to repair it.

Being that FDX was bought as a high dividend growth name, I wanted to make sure that I stayed true to that segment of my portfolio with part of the proceeds. That’s where Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) comes into play.

I’ve admired Brookfield Asset Management from afar for awhile now. I love the disciplined, value oriented mindset that the Brookfield business was built upon. The company looks at the bigger picture with a long-term view and invests accordingly. Love is a strong word and usually best avoided in the stock market, but at the end of the day, this company’s investing principles mirror my own so closely, that it just didn’t make sense not to own shares.

I also loved the Oaktree acquisition awhile back (when it comes to value minds, Howard Marks is one of my favorites). Regarding Oaktree, I was pleased with what BAM had to say about the acquisition during the recent quarterly investor presentation. Here’s a snipped from the slide show:

Source: Page 3 of Q3 2019 letter to shareholders

Over the years, BAM has built itself into a widely diversified cash flow machine. The company has been generous with those cash flows with regard to shareholder returns as well. These are the types of companies that I love to own, but speaking of value, it’s rare that BAM trades at a discount and being a value investor myself, I haven’t found a compelling point to buy it at a discount.

Sometimes, there are stocks that you just have to hold your nose and accumulate. Names like Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) come to mind in this regard. While I hate to say this, because it goes against so many of the principles that I’ve build my investing strategy upon, I acknowledge that sometimes, it doesn’t matter all that much what you pay for a certain company’s shares because of their long-term growth rate.

I bit the bullet and bought BAM at $57.81 and haven’t felt any buyer's remorse since.

Sure, I wish I had bought BAM shares were when they were $37 a year ago. I didn’t, because at the time, I thought they were pricey. But, with funds from operations continuing to increase at a double digit annual rate (NAV and cash flows continue to grow at a double digit rate as well), it won’t take all that long to justify the premium that I paid.

Although I think that shares are expensive, BAM management doesn’t. The company expects to see cash flows grow at a 7-9% and NAV to compound at a 15%+ rate “for years”. BAM’s management concluded that the shares were trading at a ~35% discount to fair value during the September quarter. At the time, shares were trading for $57. They’re crept up a bit since then, but assuming that their IFRS value estimate is correct, I’ll be rewarded handsomely for buying that these prices regardless of my own, more conservative, opinion.

Moving forward, my plan is to slowly, but surely, build my BAM position into a full one. Be shares that I bought represent a ~0.50% weighting for me. My plan is to buy shares of BAM (alongside my monthly MSFT purchases) moving forward via selective dividend re-investment until my position reaches the 1.5-2% range.

Adding BAM helped to add to my high dividend growth segment, but being that BAM’s current yield is relatively low, at just 1.10%, it didn’t do a whole lot in terms of canceling out the income that I lost when selling high yielders VTR and VER. To make up for this lost income, I stayed in the Brookfield family and initiated a position in Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) at $18.49.

I already owned Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which I bought during downturns a few years ago and have treated me nicely since. I believe that Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is a bit more cyclical and economically sensitive than BIP or BEP and I’ve been hesitant to buy into the name due to the rally that the broader markets, and the REIT space, specially, have experienced throughout 2019. However, the high yield attached to BPR at the moment was what attracted me most to the company's shares and when looking at the distribution coverage and the company’s recent dividend history, I felt as thought the yield was reasonably safe and worth the risk.

BPR is a fairly new offering under the Brookfield umbrella. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) have been around for awhile now, though the REIT subsidiary has only been trading on the NASDAQ since August of 2018. BPR offers U.S. interests a different tax structure than BPY. The REIT variant appears to make more sense for my personal portfolio, though as far as operations go, I think it’s fair to view BPY and BPR as one and the same. BPR shares can be changed for BPY units at a 1:1 ratio. And, dividends paid to BPR share holders are on the same schedule and identical in amount to the distributions paid to BPY unit holders.

BPR shares have been fairly unloved by the market because of the company’s exposure to shopping malls. BPR has added significant exposure to this space, using its value oriented mindset to buy the beaten down assets. Generally speaking, I’ve been fairly content to avoid this space, even though the values are low and the yields are high. However, when looking at some of BPR’s plans for renewal in this area, I was impressed.

The company is re-imagining the shopping mall experience with the addition of residential and commercial square footage, creating what are essentially self confined and sustaining commercial ecosystems. Only time will tell if this mixed-use mindset is the winning strategy in the shopping mall space. Physical retail continues to struggle at large, though who am I to argue with the minds at Brookfield?

Here’s a series of images from the company’s investor day presentation showing potential plans for retail re-vitalization:

Source: BPY Investor Day Presentation, Sept 2019, pages 16, 18, and 20

It’s also worth mentioning that retail only makes up about 46% of BPR’s year-to-date NOI. BPR has significant office and LP holdings as well. This balanced approach helps to put my mind at ease when thinking about the shopping mall exposure here.

Source: BPY Investor Day Presentation, Sept 2019, page 6

I like the exposure to multi-family units that BPR provides. I also like this company’s mindset in the commercial space market. There is a lot of demand here, as noted in BAM’s recent quarterly presentation when management had this to say about office space occupancy in many of the world’s most significant urban centers:

Source: Excerpt taken from Brookfield's Q3 2019 Letter to Shareholders

Here’s an image showing the company’s breakdown regarding industry exposure provided at the recent Investor Day in September of 2019.

As you can see in this image below, BPR is also diversified geographically as well. W.P. Carey (WPC) is my largest individual REIT holding, and its diversification across industry and geography attracted me to that name. Sometimes this diversification leads to lower multiples due to the question marks that arise when looking at so many different variables; however, in terms of generating reliable cash flows, I prefer the diversified model because I feel as if it protects me from unexpected downturns across the wider portfolio.

Source: BPY Investor Day Presentation, Sept 2019, page 7

I bought a ~0.75% weighted position at $18.49/share. Admittedly, this was much more of a yield play, rather than a value or growth move. BPR served a purpose for me and my year-end rebalancing scheme. This REIT hasn’t been one of my absolute favorites in the past, but being that most of my favorite names in the real estate space had a fabulous 2019, I didn’t see any compelling values and being that BPR shares offered a 7%+ yield, I was happy to take the chance with them.

BPY has increased its shareholder distribution annually since initiating payment in 2013. The company has been on a $0.06/share annual increase schedule for 7 years now. If the company were to continue on this mid-single digit increase path, I’d be impressed. Obviously as the payments grow higher, this $0.015 quarterly increase represents less and less growth in terms of percentage gains; however, at the ~7% yield mark, all I’m looking for is annual growth that matches inflation and right now, another $0.015 increase would roughly double that. The next BPY/BPR distribution/dividend announcement should be in early February and I’ll definitely be watching to see if the company stays on pace.

Ultimately, while I have some concerns about BPR, I like owning large, well diversified players and the company’s ~$70b AUM signify this. Furthermore, BAM recently talked about its success with regard to raising third part capital. During the trailing twelve months, the company has raised roughly $30b. Management expects its next round of funding to come in the ~$100b+ range. Needless to say, the market has confidence in Brookfield and it appears as though this company will have the fire power to take advantage of opportunities, in the real estate space, or elsewhere, should it see fit.

Adding these high yielding BPR shares (alongside Broadcom’s recent 22% dividend increase) allowed me to cancel out all of the lost income from recent trades, which was a nice weight off of my shoulders.

Overall, the subtractions of VER, VTR, and FDX from my portfolio, the additions of BAM and BPR, and the reduction of my Disney (DIS) stake combined with the augmentation of my Comcast (CMCSA) stake, make it stronger, in my view.

My income stream is larger and my dividend growth prospects are greater. Only time will tell, but to me, this series of trades represents wins of multiple fronts and I look forward to seeing how they turn out moving into 2020 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BAM, BEP, BIP, BPR, UPS, DIS, CMCSA, V, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.