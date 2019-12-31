DCP Midstream Partners: The ~12% Dividend Yield Is Too Juicy To Ignore

Introduction

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a Fortune 500 MLP based in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets that presents a compelling investment opportunity, especially for income-oriented investors, as it has a ~12% dividend yield that is well-covered, and has upside potential due to its project pipeline over 2020. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers, and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. with 62,000 miles of pipeline, 60 processing plants and 1,450 MBpd gross NGL pipeline capacity. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge (ENB) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

DCP has had poor performance the past 6 months, falling to as low as $21/share as of early December 2019, falling ~52% from May 2019, and currently has a 12% TTM dividend yield with its $0.78/share distribution paid quarterly. The dividend is covered 1.20x with management expected 2019 DCF. It is also noted that that DCP has a strong 14.7% DCF yield using 2019 annualized DCF.

The stock price decline is likely a result of the steep decline in natural gas prices since January 2019. However, DCP share price has been impacted much greater than its NGL midstream counterparts and is much cheaper, as shown below.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Company Ticker Market Capitalization (Billions) EV (Billions) EV/EBITDA Yield DCP Midstream DCP $5.1 10.5 8.75x 12.34% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD $62.04 90.49 11.70x 6.25% Magellan Midstream Partners MMP $14.08 18.86 14.34x 6.59%

This is likely due to the fact that EPD and MMP's gross margins are ~85% fee-based, while DCP's are 65% fee-based, which on the surface would indicate that 35% of their margins are exposed to commodity prices, which would partially explain why it is so "cheap." However, 13% of the commodity price exposure is hedged, indicating that only 22% of gross margins are actually exposed to commodity prices. This is still greater commodity price exposure than most MLPs; however, DCP is targeting an 80% fee and hedged target for 2019, and projects 70% fee-based gross margins for 2020. 2019/2020 growth projects are ~90% fee-based and are expected to add ~$270 million to adjusted EBITDA, which makes this 12% dividend yield opportunity look all the more juicy.

(Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation)

The Business

DCP operations are divided into two segments, Logistics & Marketing and Gathering & Processing, and the company's adjusted EBITDA generation is about evenly split between the two units, with L&M contributing $564 million to adjusted EBITDA through 9 months of 2019 and G&P contributing $545 million.

This is a significant improvement in business evolution since 2010, in which the G&P segment accounted for 90% of adjusted EBITDA and which tends to be a less "fee-based" segment.

As we can see, DCP's operations are not as diversified as those of some other midstream companies. Its operations are concentrated around the Permian, Midcontinent and DJ basins. This may not necessarily be a problem, as it still has exposure to the Permian basin, which is likely to be the primary driver of U.S. production growth over the next few years, as well as the natural gas-rich DJ basin.

Logistics & Marketing

DCP markets NGLs, residue gas and condensate and provides logistics and marketing services to third-party NGL producers and sales customers in the United States. This includes purchasing NGLs on behalf of third-party NGL producers for shipment on NGL pipelines and resale in key markets. NGL services include plant tailgate purchases, transportation, fractionation, flexible pricing options, price risk management and product-in-kind agreements, and operations are located in close proximity to the company's Gathering and Processing assets in each of its operating regions.

DCP's pipelines provide transportation services to customers primarily on a fee basis. Therefore, the results of operations for this business are generally dependent upon the volume of product transported and the level of fees charged to customers. The volumes of NGLs transported on DCP's pipelines are dependent on the level of production of NGLs from processing plants connected to NGL pipelines.

DCP's Logistics & Marketing segment is currently engaged in a few growth projects that will both help to support the production growth of the basins in which it operates, as well as the DCF growth of the segment. One of the most significant of these projects is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which extends from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast. The Gulf Coast Express pipeline was placed in service in September 2019, adding ~2.0 Bcf/d of gas takeaway from the Delaware Basin. DCP owns a 25% equity interest in the pipeline, but is operated by Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Another project that DCP's L&M segment is working on is the Southern Hills pipeline. This pipeline is designed to transport natural gas liquids from the Midcontinent basin, where they are pulled out of the ground to the massive fractionation facility at Mont Belvieu. The Southern Hills is expected to expand capacity from ~190 to 230 MBbls/d and to be in service by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other growth opportunities:

FERC approval for the Cheyenne Connector was received in September, and DCP exercised an increased 50% ownership option in October. The pipeline is expected to be in service in the first half of 2020, alleviating constraints in the DJ Basin.

DCP is adding new NGL takeaway to the DJ Basin with the Southern Hills pipeline extension, via the White Cliffs conversion. The initial capacity is expected to be 90 MBbls/d, expandable to 120 MBbls/d, with an anticipated fourth-quarter 2019 in-service date.

Expansions of Front Range and Texas Express will add incremental NGL takeaway from the DJ Basin. The Front Range pipeline is expected to ramp to 255 MBbls/d of capacity in 2021, and the Texas Express pipeline is expected to ramp to 330 MBbls/d of capacity in 2022.

Gathering and Processing

The G&P segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a varied array of wellhead to market services for producer customers in Alabama, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. These services include gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas, producing and fractionating NGLs, and recovering condensate. The G&P segment’s operations are organized into four regions: North, Permian, Midcontinent and South.

The geographic diversity helps to mitigate natural gas supply risk so that DCP is not tied to one natural gas resource type or producing area. Assets are positioned in certain areas with active drilling programs and opportunities for organic growth. DCP provides producer customers with gathering and processing services that allow them to move their raw (unprocessed) natural gas to market. Raw natural gas is gathered, compressed and transported through pipelines to processing facilities. In order for the raw natural gas to be accepted by the downstream market, they remove water, nitrogen and carbon dioxide and separate NGLs for further processing. Processed natural gas, usually referred to as residue natural gas, is then recompressed and delivered to natural gas pipelines and end users. The separated NGLs are in a mixed, unfractionated form and are sold and delivered through natural gas liquids pipelines to fractionation facilities for further separation.

DCP contracts with producing customers in the G&P segment are a mix of non-commodity sensitive fee-based contracts and commodity sensitive percent-of-proceeds and percent-of-liquids contracts. Percent-of-proceeds contracts are directly related to the price of natural gas, NGLs and condensate and percent-of-liquids contracts are directly related to the price of NGLs and condensate. Additionally, these contracts may include fee-based components. Generally, the initial term of these purchase agreements is three to five years and in some cases, the life of the lease. As DCP negotiates new agreements and renegotiate existing agreements, this may result in a change in contract mix period over period.

As we can clearly see, the company has operations in many of the major basins in which natural gas is produced. Furthermore, both the Permian basin and the DJ basin are expected to grow their production of natural gas at a fairly rapid rate over the next few years. This should benefit DCP Midstream's operations in these basins by providing it with growing volumes of natural gas. As a good portion of this unit's revenues are somewhat volume dependent, this should provide DCP Midstream with a source of forward growth.

The 200 MMcf/d O’Connor 2 plant was placed into service in the third quarter of 2019. The plant and the associated bypass of up to 100 MMcf/d increases total available DJ Basin capacity to 1.4 Bcf/d. The bypass is expected to be online in the fourth quarter. DCP is also adding up to 225 MMcf/d of incremental DJ Basin processing capacity by mid-2020 via a capital efficient offload agreement.

Financial Condition

It is noted that DCP pays a quarterly $0.78/share dividend, which has remained the same since October 2014. The company hasn't announced any plans to change its distribution per share, and therefore, has been able to improve its DCF coverage to 1.20x, using the midpoint of management guidance for DCF of $750 million at 2019 YE. On the surface, this may seem like strong distribution coverage, however what must be remembered is even if 2019 YE DCF realized is $800 million, only 80% of that is likely going fixed-fee/hedged, therefore DCF coverage from fixed/hedged revenue is really only 1:1 in the best-case scenario.

Most midstream companies have DCF coverage from fixed-fee sources of at least 1:1. Although DCP plans to fund growth CAPEX with retained earnings as well, what must be remembered is that $684 million was spent in growth CAPEX in the first 9 months in completing the DJ O’Connor 2 Plant, DJ O’Connor 2 Bypass, DJ Strategic Offload and Gulf Coast Express, and the company still plans to spend at least another $100 million before 2019 YE in completing the Front Range and Texas Express and the DJ Southern Hills Extension.

This isn't necessarily an issue that could mean a dividend cut to fund growth CAPEX, as DCP has two credit facilities with up to $1.6 billion of available capacity. Proceeds from these facilities can be used for working capital requirements and other general partnership purposes, including growth and acquisitions. DCP has a reasonably conservative capital structure with a Net Debt/Annualized adj. EBITDA of ~4.78x, which is about in line with other midstream companies. 2019/2020 growth projects are also ~90% fee-based, and expected to add ~$270 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA with CAPEX plans of $500-600 million for 2020, which would increase Net Debt/adj. EBITDA to ~5.3x. The only real issue the dividend causes is that there is very little cash flow to put towards reducing debt, even though debt should remain fairly manageable.

Valuation

Currently, DCP trades at a cheap 6.8x annualized 2019 DCF, as nine-month DCF was $587 million. As we can see, consensus analyst estimates suggest that DCP should grow EBITDA by 4.5% YoY from 2019 YE to 2020 YE and 5.4% YoY to 2021. This seems modest, as management has indicated that growth projects should deliver $270 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2020 YE, which is an annualized 22% increase from the 9-month adjusted EBITDA of $904 million.

Data by YCharts

Below, we show using the midpoints of management guidance for EBITDA and DCF, and taking consensus analyst estimates for EBITDA growth and assuming the stock trades at a measly 7.13x DCF (the midpoint of management guidance for 2019 YE DCF), we should still be able to expect an annualized return of 16% on this stock over the next two years.

Year EBITDA (Millions) EBITDA Growth Rate DCF DCF/share Price/Share Dividend 2018 $1,092.00 $684 $3.28 $26.68 $3.12 2019 $1,215.00 11.26% $750 $3.60 $25.67 $3.12 2020 $1,269.68 4.50% $784 $3.76 $26.82 $3.12 2021 $1,338.24 5.40% $826 $3.97 $28.27 $3.12

Conclusion

Although this midstream company is a little riskier than most midstream companies due to gathering and processing being a larger part of its asset base which tends to come with greater commodity price exposure, the DCF from fixed-fee/hedged revenue sources is still significant enough to cover most of the dividend, and if there is a significant decline in commodity prices over the coming year that leads to DCP having to utilize its revolving credit lines for CAPEX and to pay the remainder of its dividends, leverage would still be fairly manageable. DCP's project backlog should get the company closer to 90% fixed-fee/hedged gross margin by 2020, which would actually make it very suitable for income investors.

