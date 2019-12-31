PNC Financial Appears Pricey

The PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC) earnings are expected to slightly increase next year on the back of higher expected fee income, which, in turn, will be attributable to the company's recent expansion. Net interest income is expected to be mostly flat next year, as loan growth is expected to be cancelled out by net interest margin contraction. Although I'm expecting an increase in earnings, and although the adoption of new Tailoring rules in December 2019 can create room to increase dividends, I'm not expecting PNC to raise dividends next year. This is because the company has sharply increased the dividend level in 2019, which has taken the payout ratio to a level much higher than the historical average. Another increase in dividends so soon after the surge in 2019 will only lead to further deterioration of the payout ratio, hence, a dividend raise seems unlikely in 2020. The stock is currently quite expensive, with its market price above the one-year ahead target price; hence, I'm giving PNC a Neutral rating.

Net Interest Income to be Mostly Flat Next Year

PNC's loan growth is expected to decelerate next year due to trade and election-related uncertainties. In the latest economic report by PNC, the company's economics team showed apprehension that the US-China trade situation could easily flare up again, and stated that they did not expect a substantive US-China trade deal before late 2020. Furthermore, loan growth can take a hit from the slow retail segment. As mentioned in the third-quarter conference call, the investment in retail segment will take some more time to bear fruit, therefore I'm expecting retail to drag average loan growth.

On the other hand, company management believes that some growth can continue in 2020 based on the recent middle-market expansion, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, according to management, the consumer segment in the macro-economy is showing resilience even as manufacturing is waning, which can buoy demand for credit from businesses.

Based on the above-mentioned factors I'm expecting PNC's loan portfolio to increase by 2% in 2020 over 2019, as shown in the table below.

PNC's balance sheet is positioned in such a manner that the net interest income experiences only a limited impact from declining interest rates in the first year of monetary easing. The full effect of the rate decline is not felt till the second year, when the fall in yield outpaces the dip in funding cost. This behavior is apparent from the results of a simulation on interest rate sensitivity conducted by the management and disclosed in the 10-Q filing. As per the simulation's results, a 100bps gradual cut in interest rates can decrease net interest income by only 2.6% in the first year, and then by a larger 7.3% in the second year. The simulation results are shown in the table below.

Based on the above-mentioned interest rate sensitivity and my assumption of stable interest rates in 2020, I'm expecting PNC's net interest margin next year to be on average 13bps below the average for 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and margin.

The combination of low loan growth and margin decline is expected to result in somewhat flat movement in net interest income in 2020 compared to 2019. I'm expecting PNC's net interest income to decline by a low rate of 0.7% year over year in 2020. My estimate is in line with management's comment in the conference call that net interest income could be "potentially flat or maybe down 1% or so" next year. Management has not yet given formal guidance for 2020 and intends to do so in the fourth-quarter investor presentation.

Non-Interest Income to Drive Earnings

In the absence of a trigger from net interest income, non-interest income is expected to emerge as the chief driver of bottom line growth next year. I'm expecting non-interest income to increase by 5% year over year in 2020 due to PNC's investment in retail segment and expansion in the middle market. This expansion is likely to result in an additional number of accounts and, consequently, higher fee income.

Profit after tax is expected to face some pressure from low growth in non-interest expenses. PNC's management has been focused on expense management through investments in technology, and I expect this strategy to continue next year. Based on flat net interest income movement, increase in non-interest income, and constrained growth in non-interest expense, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 1.2% year over year in 2020. This will lead to estimated earnings per share of $11.6, as shown in the following table.

Offering Forward Dividend Yield of 2.88%

I'm assuming that PNC will maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.15 throughout 2020 instead of increasing it. I'm not expecting a raise in dividends next year, because the current dividend level implies a payout ratio that is already above the historical seven-year average. The dividend estimate of $1.15 suggests a payout ratio of 39.7% for 2020, while PNC's payout ratios have ranged between 23% and 29% from 2013 to 2018. Based on the dividend estimate, the company is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.88%.

The company's actual dividend announcement next year may beat my estimates if the impact of The Final Tailoring Rules rolls out as planned. Under these new rules, regulatory requirements for capital will be tailored for certain banks (including PNC) that meet certain criteria. Management expects that upon adoption of these rules, PNC may gain the ability to return more capital to shareholders, through dividends or buybacks, while still maintaining capital in excess of regulatory and policy minimums. Due to the uncertainty involved, I have not incorporated Tailoring rules in my dividend estimates.

The company can also compensate shareholders through its share buyback program, under which a maximum 92,542 shares remained to be purchased as at the end of September 2019. This share buyback and the impact of the new accounting standard, Current Expected Credit Losses, can reduce its equity book value. I'm expecting PNC's book value to stand at $119.75 per share by the end of 2020, up from $111.06 at the end of September 2019. In addition, I'm expecting tangible book to value to stand at $99 per share at the end of 2020.

Adopting A Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book, P/TB, multiple to value PNC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.46 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $99 gives a target price of $144.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a downside of 9.4% from PNC's December 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Based on the single-digit price downside, I'm adopting a Neutral rating on PNC. As the 1-year ahead target price is below the current market price, I think it is best to remain on the sidelines till the price dips to an appropriate level. A feasible entry point will be below the price of $131, which is at a 10% discount to the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.