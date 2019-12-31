Zions Bancorp's Cost-Cutting Plans To Keep Earnings From Tanking

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) is planning to introduce new cost-cutting measures that are expected to constrain operating expenses in the future. These measures include a reduction of the headcount and closure of branches. The resultant dip in non-interest expense is expected to support earnings growth next year. Subdued loan growth is also expected to support net income in 2020. Nevertheless, earnings are expected to decline next year, as the change in loans and non-interest expense is unlikely to be large enough to counter the effect of net interest margin compression on the bottom line.

Cost-Cutting Initiatives to Temporarily Lift Expenses

In the third quarter conference call, company management announced that ZION will be undertaking a new drive to improve its operating efficiency. Under this drive, ZION will reduce its workforce by 5% and take other measures to constrain operating expenses. Management is also looking to close branches in order to cut down costs in the long term. According to management's guidance, this cost curtailment program will result in a temporary surge in expenses in the fourth quarter due to severance charges of around $25 million. Moreover, management expects costs related to shutdown of branches to remain high until 1QFY20. Beyond the first quarter of 2020, management expects expenses to decline such that non-interest expense for full-year 2020 is likely to be either flat or down compared to 2019. Keeping this guidance in mind, I'm assuming that ZION's non-interest expense will increase by 7% in 4QFY19 on a linked-quarter basis, and then decline by 0.5% year over year in 2020.

Management's Efforts to Limit Asset Sensitivity

To mitigate the negative impact of interest rate cut on net interest margin, or NIM, management has added interest rate hedges this year. During the third quarter, management utilized mark-to-market gains and previously contracted out-of-the-money interest rate floors and converted them into interest rate swaps. Consequently, as at the end of September 2019, ZION had $4.6 billion worth of interest rate swaps in place. These hedges significantly reduced the proportion of short-duration, Prime and 1M-LIBOR linked loans, and increased the proportion of loans with 1-5 year maturities. The following table, extracted from the third-quarter investor presentation, shows how the hedges have shifted the loan portfolio mix towards longer maturities.

Despite these hedging efforts, ZION is still quite asset-sensitive, meaning response of yields to interest rate movement outweighs the sensitivity of funding costs to interest rates. This sensitivity is evident from the results of a simulation disclosed in the third-quarter 10-Q filing. According to the results, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 4% over a period of 12 months, provided other factors, like balance sheet growth, are kept constant. The following table presents the results.

Based on the interest rate sensitivity depicted by the simulation results, and my assumption of no further Fed rate cut in 2020, I'm expecting ZION's NIM to decline by 6bps in 4QFY19, 3bps in 1QFY20, and 2bps in 2QFY20 on a linked-quarter basis. The average NIM in 2020 is expected to be 13bps below the average for 2019, as shown below.

Net Interest Income to Decline Slightly

The impact of NIM compression on net interest income is expected to be partly offset by loan growth. ZION's loan portfolio is expected to continue to expand in 2020, albeit at a lower rate than in the past four years. As mentioned in the investor presentation, management expects moderate growth in the next twelve months that is likely to be weaker than the growth experienced in the past twelve months. The deceleration in loan growth is expected to be attributable to overall economic slowdown in the country and uncertainties related to US-China trade relation. The table below shows that I'm expecting ZION's net loans to increase by 3% next year. The table also shows other key balance sheet estimates.

The loan growth is expected to partly offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. Consequently, I'm expecting ZION's net interest income to decline by 1.8% year over year in 2020. This decline is expected to be the major contributor to a slight dip in earnings next year. Some relief for the bottom line is expected to come from an increase in non-interest income and a slight dip in non-interest expense. Consequently, I'm expecting net income to dip by 1.1% in 2020 compared to 2019. Earnings per share is expected to rise 2.2% to $4.32 due to a lower number of average shares outstanding.

Offering Forward Dividend Yield of 2.7%

Due to the prospects of a slight increase in earnings per share, I'm assuming that ZION's trend of annual dividend increases will continue in 2020. I'm expecting the company to raise its quarterly dividend by $0.02 in the third quarter of 2020 to $0.36. This dividend estimate suggests a forward dividend yield of 2.71%.

A risk to my thesis comes from management's comments in the conference call that the capital they return to shareholders in 2020 may be less than that returned in 2019. I'm expecting the lower planned return to affect share repurchases only and not dividends. Shares bought back are expected to decline because of the high current market price (appearance of overvaluation is discussed in the next section).

Current Market Price Appears Expensive

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple, P/TB, to value ZION. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.43 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $36.1 gives a target price of $51.6 for December 2020. This target price implies a slight price downside of 0.1% from the stock's December 26 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

Based on the slight price downside, I'm adopting a Neutral rating on the stock. ZION's current market price does not appear attractive, as it is above the one-year ahead target price. Therefore, I believe it is better to wait for a price decline in the coming months than investing at the current price. A good entry point is likely to be at or below $46.9, which is at a 10% discount to the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.