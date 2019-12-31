Profiting From Micron's Cycles: A Case Study
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
In 2018 I warned investors about the downside risk of Micron stock.
Then, after the price had fallen over -40% from its highs, I bought some.
This article explains how I was able to avoid a great deal of Micron's downcycle and still profit from the upcycle.
I also explain why I'm taking profits now.
Introduction
It's hard to be a successful stock investor without some understanding of cycles and how they influence stock prices. There are lots of different types of cycles, but the most basic involves earnings