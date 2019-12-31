Pitney Bowes Inc.: A 5% Yield, Rife With Risk

The company is in balance sheet trouble, but is making progress in paying down debt. It just sold its software business to raise additional cash to deleverage.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), a technology company with heavy ties to the mail business, is a sad investment story. Trading at more than $24 per share five years ago, the stock has seen the majority of its value erode to what is now roughly $4 per share. Earlier this year, management freed up cash flow by drastically cutting its dividend payout, from $0.75 annually to just $0.20. However, the dividend still yields a little over 5%. This, combined with such a low share price and P/E ratio, may seem enticing to investors as a potential rebound investment that also pays a handsome dividend. While this could be true, we remain cautious. The company's fundamentals continue to deteriorate. We will review the numbers behind this reduced dividend, and why investors should approach with caution.

Pitney Bowes' Slimmed-Down Dividend

Pitney Bowes is an example of how a disruptive force in an industry can negatively impact companies that are too slow to adapt to change. This was once an elite dividend growth stock, a member of the "Dividend Champions" club. As the modern world began to move in a digital direction (email versus paper mail), the company has seen its legacy business disrupted.

The result of this has been two massive dividend cuts in the past decade. What now remains is a quarterly dividend of just a nickel, an annual payout of $0.20 per share.

Despite the massive cuts, there are positives to be had (from a dividend perspective). First, the resulting payout still yields approximately 5% on the current stock price. This is tough for anyone who held stock at higher prices, but for new investors, it's certainly attractive. For comparison's sake, 10-year US treasuries are currently offering just 1.92%.

The other good news is that the reduced dividend is much more palatable for a company that has seen its cash flow streams evaporate. The new payout will cost approximately $35-36 million over a 12-month period, which results in an FCF payout ratio of about 26%. This frees up much-needed cash for other initiatives, such as debt reduction.

While the dividend is now mathematically feasible, there are other factors in play that will go a long way in determining potential total returns on an investment. Pitney Bowes remains a company in serious transition, which carries with it a lot of risk variables that investors need to consider.

Balance Sheet Woes

The most upfront challenge that Pitney Bowes is navigating is a toxic balance sheet that urgently needs to be addressed. With that said, the company is making progress. Since long-term debt peaked at more than $4 billion in late 2017, management has cleared roughly $1 billion of that to bring total debt down to $3.07 billion.

Nonetheless, the balance sheet remains exposed to risk. The company currently carries a junk bond rating of Ba2 from Moody's. Furthermore, EBITDA has steadily drifted lower over the years, which is effectively magnifying the negative effects of the company's debt by raising its leverage ratio.

Pitney Bowes recently completed the sale of its software solutions business for approximately $700 million. On one hand, this provides much-needed cash to help shore up the balance sheet. On the other hand, this subtracts assets from the company with no replenishment to fill that earnings power "void" created by the sale. The company is in survival mode, which sometimes makes it more difficult to project what the "future" Pitney Bowes will look like or how it will perform.

Pitney Bowes Is In Transition, So Execution Risk Is Plentiful

And that last point is arguably the most important point to make for any potential investor. There is a lot of execution risk inherent in Pitney Bowes because we really don't know what the company will look like down the road - or if it will ultimately succeed. With the asset sale and dividend cut, the company does appear on a road to financial stability. But there are questions to be answered. We can't be sure how much more legacy businesses will contract (or how sharply). We can't be sure of how successful the company's ramp-up of new segments (such as its Ecommerce platform) will be.

What we do know currently is that the company's investment into diversifying away from mail has come at a cost. Operating metrics have dropped across the board. Margins have contracted, cash flow efficiency is plummeting, and the company is realizing less of a return on invested capital.

We don't yet know if these metrics will stabilize/rebound or if they will continue to contract (or how much further). All of these unanswered questions combine to make Pitney Bowes a highly speculative investment. While the company's 5% yield is great, those most interested in income generation are also looking for safety of their investment. The uncertainty of what the business will look like (and how it will perform) makes Pitney Bowes a speculative gamble and nothing close to a safe, income-generating investment.

Wrapping Up

The most important point to drive home is that investors putting money into Pitney Bowes should recognize the long-term risks of the business. There are positives to be found, including a nice dividend, financials that continue to improve, and the company's ongoing efforts to reinvent itself. However, we really have no way of knowing what the "end product" will look like.

Trading at just 5.7X the midpoint of 2019 guidance, Pitney Bowes represents significant upside in the event of a successful redemption story. However, as the sale of its software business demonstrates, the company is in "survival mode". Investors need to look past the 5% yield and remember that Pitney Bowes is about as stable a stock as a hand of blackjack.

