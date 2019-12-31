Aeroflot: Only Subsidies Would Help

Fuel subsidies is the only thing that could save the stock from crash in the near term.

Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY) balances between declining purchasing power in the domestic market and stable but still high fuel prices, which is not encouraging at all. There's still hope for decent dividends for 2019 due to fuel subsidies, but even in the most positive-case scenario, investors will get a 6-7% dividend yield, where 2-3% corresponds to a "core" yield and 4-6% corresponds to subsidies. Therefore, there's nothing interesting here for investors in terms of dividends compared to other Russian dividend stocks.

Q3 Results

In Q3 2019, revenue grew to 212.5 billion rubles (+6% Y-o-Y and +22.6% Q-o-Q). Revenue for 9M 2019 increased by 12.4% year on year to 524 billion rubles. The result is associated with an increase in passenger traffic and the additional impact of higher revenue rates.

Operating expenses increased by 17.9% in Q3 and by 18.4% in 9M 2019, mainly due to an increase in the volume of operations. Such growth rates raise concerns about the company's efficiency.

Aviation fuel expenses increased by 10.3% in 9M 2019 as compared to the same period last year and amounted to 145.6 billion rubles. The growth of expenses was mainly due to the operational development of the company and an increase in transportation capacities.

Aeroflot's net profit continues to recover after a serious hit in 2018 due to higher fuel prices: in Q3 2019, net profits increased by 2.2 times to 29 billion rubles versus 13 billion rubles in Q3 2018.

The company's net debt as of September 30, 2019, decreased by 9.1% to 567.4 billion rubles.

Overall, Aeroflot's Q3 financial results were generally in line with analysts' expectations, reflecting a moderate increase in net profit, while maintaining the outstripping growth of operating expenses.

During the 11 months of 2019, the airline carried 56.3 million passengers, up 9.7% year on year. These numbers may look more or less healthy, but in November, Aeroflot carried 4.4 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of just 1.9% (in November 2018, for reference, the growth rate was 16% Y-o-Y). The trend is alarming, so let's see if the upcoming New Year holidays in Russia fix the situation.

The Outlook

Russian airlines finish the year without receiving promised compensation from the government for the sharp rise in fuel prices and suspension of flights to Georgia. Decisions on both issues have been postponed to 2020.

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation proposes to allocate 23.5 billion rubles for compensation for jet fuel, while Deputy Minister Alexander Yurchik noted that the payments can be stretched over time. The method of distribution of subsidies is still being discussed: initially, there was information that the priority will be given to carriers with the largest number of domestic flights, but later there was a suggestion that the funds will be distributed depending on the volume of fuel purchased.

Anyway, Aeroflot would likely get at least 10 billion roubles of overall 23.5 billion rubles, which will result in 5 roubles per share of additional dividends. If we assume the loss in Q4 will be about the same as last year (-15 billion rubles), the net profit for 2019 will be about 5.3 billion roubles, and the dividend will be 2-2.5 rubles per share. The combined dividend will be around 7-7.5 roubles, and the yield to current prices will be 6-7%, as I mentioned earlier. This is enough to support the stock price but no more than that, as it is a pretty average level of dividends in the Russian stock market.

Final Thoughts

Aeroflot's business model looks extremely fragile and the company requires the constant support of the government, so the stock could remain more or less interesting for investors. Aside from fuel subsidies, the only growth factor I see in the case of Aeroflot is a possible IPO of Pobeda, the lowcoster company of Aeroflot Group. This will give a huge one-time profit for Aeroflot, as well as market valuation for the only thriving subsidiary which looks much more interesting than Aeroflot itself.

