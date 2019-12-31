Announcing The Launch Of Digital Transformation

The first 100 members of the service get the benefit of a low subscription price. Get in early before I raise the price!

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Steve Auger's Marketplace service, Digital Transformation.

Background

I have been a writer for Seeking Alpha for a few years now. But it wasn't until this last spring that I started writing in earnest with the idea of turning this activity into a full-time endeavor. Things really started to click when I wrote the article ServiceNow Is On The Road To Becoming A 100-Bagger.

I knew that I had uncovered a fantastic company, but it wasn't until I started getting reader feedback that I realized the enormity of what I had stumbled onto. ServiceNow (NOW) is one of over a hundred companies involved in a high-growth market segment, a market segment that is extremely popular at the grassroots level. I received list upon list of stocks that readers were watching and investing in. What I found perplexing, however, is that outside the comment section of my article, I could not find any organized attempts at identifying and classifying these stocks.

It was at this point in time that I made the decision to focus strictly on digital transformation, cloud-centricity, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and related companies. Uncovering and classifying these stocks is a full-time job unto itself even without the research to discern the gems from the dogs. Given the amount of work involved, I decided to launch Digital Transformation on the Marketplace to go further with that work.

Why a Marketplace Service?

Digital transformation is a revolution not unlike the industrial revolution. This movement has enormous potential and we are still in the early innings. I have decided to dedicate my future to becoming an expert in digital transformation stocks. I admittedly have a long way to go with this effort. I am not an expert, and quite frankly, you should run for the hills when someone claims to be an investment expert because they are about to take your money!

I am putting in the effort to become a master of digital transformation. Others may wish to share in my work without having to burn the midnight oil as well. You can do so by subscribing to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service.

Why Subscribe to My Service?

If you are looking for high-growth investment opportunities then where better to look than at digital transformation? This revolution has already spawned the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL), Adobe (ADBE), salesforce.com (CRM) and others. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. I have already identified more than 100 companies involved with the shift to the cloud. Many of these companies will go on to become multi-bagger investment opportunities. Keep in mind, however, although I make this sound like paradise, high-growth stocks are also very risky. The rewards are high but the risks are equally as high.

So here is the deal. Let me find the stocks and prepare curated lists for tracking purposes for you. Ask yourself how much your time is worth and how much time you are saving by letting me do the groundwork. Let me be your servant. I am not telling you what stocks to buy, I am simply presenting you with what I feel are great high-growth investment opportunities. And when a solid subscriber base is formed, then there will also be the opportunity to grow and share ideas.

My Marketplace Versus My Free Articles

I write free articles on Seeking Alpha as a source of income, albeit a small income. These articles are isolated to individual stocks that I uncover and follow. Think of these as "trees". If my free articles are trees then my marketplace service is the "forest". You get a high-level view of the digital transformation market segment. This includes:

Industry-tracking spreadsheets: I have curated lists of stocks at the subindustry level that are provided in spreadsheet form. This not only saves you time compiling your own lists, but you can compare stocks to their peers, see how they compare to each other and their relative performance.

(Source: Google Sheets with an example industry and subindustries)

Ready-to-go portfolios: I have three high-growth portfolios that you can use to invest in or as a starting point. The first is called SKYY-Light. It selects 10 stocks from the constituents of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), an ETF that specializes in X-as-a-Service (XaaS). The second portfolio is called HACK-Less. It selects 10 stocks from the constituents of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK), the first and largest cybersecurity ETF. The third portfolio is called DT Wide Moat. This portfolio is meant for the more conservative investor who wants to participate in Digital Transformation but with less risk. 10 stocks from my 152 stock universe are held that have been designated as wide moat by Morningstar.

(Source: Google Sheets with portfolio tabs)

Proprietary rating systems: Three proprietary rating systems are provided for each stock listed in the industry and portfolio spreadsheets. The first rating system scores a company's sales growth, smoothness of growth, quarterly surprises and operational leverage. The second rating system provides a measure of stock fundamentals normalcy. The third rating system determines how frothy the stock price is relative to the other 152 stocks in the stock universe. Together, these three ratings provide a good summary of each stock.

(Source: Google Sheets with proprietary ratings)

About Me ...

I am a retired engineer by profession. I have done lots of exciting things in my past career, including work for NASA in putting together the International Space Station, and military projects including a deployable black box for the F/A-18 Hornet. This work, although very interesting, is in my past.

I am an old guy (62 years). Technology has outgrown my skill set and sadly enough I now have to put my talents to other uses. So I focus on things that I am extremely passionate about such as the financial markets.I have dabbled in stocks, stock options, and futures contracts. I have had ups and downs. I have paid the "stupid tax" on more than one occasion, including the loss of my entire life savings on one occasion. This was long before the age of the internet and the opportunities that this wonderful technology presents. And believe me when I say that I have learned from my past mistakes.

As a hobbyist, I have spent the last 25 years developing mechanical stock trading systems. I have also been an active subscriber at Portfolio123.com for 15 years, a truly remarkable platform for developing stock portfolios. Portfolio123 models are part of my marketplace offerings and I currently provide three models. There are many more planned.

Why Subscribe Now?

It is very important for me to have subscribers. Does a falling tree make noise if there is no one around to hear it? It is important for me to build a community of investors that are also interested in the same types of investments. It is important to grow and learn from each other.

I am offering a low price for early subscribers in order to build a solid base of subscribers, to have an audience and get feedback. The price is $36/month or $295/year. I believe this is reasonable given the amount of effort required to support this endeavor. Once I hit 100 subscribers I will be raising the price. The low subscription rate is grandfathered in for early subscribers.

Once you sign up, you will discover the welcome article that introduces all of the current features available to subscribers. I say "current features" because there are many more initiatives in the pipeline but I can't talk about them prior to release.

I hope you take the time to try out the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.