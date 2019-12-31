Autoliv: Some Upside Still There

The latest quarterly and forecasting 2020 still warrants a "Buy" stance for now, and I'm considering purchasing more in case the stock shows weakness.

The stock has recovered from some of the 2019 lows, and there remains potential upside to the current valuation - although that upside is no longer nearly as appealing.

Despite not being a car manufacturer, Autoliv remains my largest automotive holding, coming in at nearly 2.6% of my total portfolio.

For large parts of this year, Autoliv (ALV) has traded far below what could be considered historical fair value, or fair value in relation to current and forecasted results. The company, which normally trades at a premium to fair value of P/E 15, has been traded below 10 times earnings at times in May/June.

That time is now over. Current valuations indicate a "fair" weighted average P/E ratio of 15.13. However, given Autoliv's stellar market position, an A- credit rating and forecasted results at high historical accuracy, an argument can be made as to why the stock is still very much investable - and perhaps even more so in today's somewhat overvalued market situation.

Autoliv - 3Q19 and gains since the last article

Since my last article, the company has slightly outperformed the overall broader S&P 500.

The comparatively poor 3Q19 results, meaning the company missed both EPS and Revenue guidance, failed to have a material impact on the recovery of the share price during October, when results were released.

The valuation has, instead, continued to appreciate.

In part, this is because Autoliv itself forecast the troubles it is currently facing, but also highlighted the company-specific advantages and certain growth items. During 3Q19, Autoliv recorded:

A continuing declining Light vehicle production in all geographical regions, albeit a now-slowing decline.

Continued raw material headwinds from Steel and Nylon, the company's main raw materials.

Strike impacts due to the GM-owned assembly plants in the US and the labor trouble there.

OEM order activity continued to be low - the company expects improvements in 4Q19.

New customer collaborations NA - a new road safety research lab together with the Great Wall Motor in China.

New airbag innovation in collaboration with Honda (HMC).

Continued streamlining/savings in the SG&A and production segments, among other things from a reduced headcount.

On the positive side (well, more positive), the company recorded:

Continued execution on a strong order book.

Organic sales growth of 1.2% YoY, outperforming global Light vehicle production indices.

Some quick more in-depth comments here. The structural efficiency program is expected to be fully implemented in early 2020, with cost savings and reductions in staff more in line with overall supply and demand.

Some key financial metrics are certainly down - namely sales, income, and EPS - all of these show slight drops YoY. However, the key here is that the metrics aren't showing drops even high enough as things should have been, considering global drops in vehicle production/sales.

Autoliv's drops, if they followed things like-for-like, should have been far higher. This indicates the company's outperformance compared to peers. There's also the not-so-small fact that despite a drop in actual sales results, this drop is more related to FX than sales performance.

As I said earlier, in sales terms, the company actually recorded organic growth in most areas, and combined with the regional organic growth seen above, it's not hard to understand that many segments are working out well.

Despite the automotive weakness, manufacturers continue to launch new car models that contain many, if not all, of Autoliv's products (noted here by the icons next to the cars).

And so, despite continued weakness in the company's key customer segments, its core operations continue on mostly as before. Despite drops in profit, income, EPS, and margins (small drops, 30-50 bps, and a 2% drop in RoCE), its sales are at extremely steady levels and show very little signs of weakening overall, especially with Autoliv expecting a strong 4Q19 with a bit of a snapback.

Why are margins lower? Well, the raw material headwinds and research costs weighed on margins this quarter, with FX and operational excellence unable to completely things weigh up. However, margins drops would have been higher without the current business management/streamlining plan already in effect. Improving margin progression is also showing recovery on a sequential basis.

While cash flow is down - in fact, it's at multi-year lows this quarter when looking at FCF - Autoliv remains a strong cash flow generator in the long term.

This echoes across when looking at the continued company leverage, which stands at a conservative 1.8X in terms of Net debt/EBTIDA. Granted, this is far higher than historical numbers and the long-term target of 1.0X, which Autoliv has, but in terms of meeting its covenants and continued access to capital, the company has no issues here.

Autoliv affirms 2019 forecasts, coming in at a 2% sales drop, a drop in organic sales growth, a 9% operating margin (currently on track), and lowering leverage to 1.7X by year's end. All of this seems on track as well, seeing where we are at this time.

Unlike other companies, Autoliv is also massively expanding its US operations through a complete Airbag production line in Utah.

The company also, I would like to remind you, remains at an absurdly strong market-dominating share of sales in all major product lines, with an extremely low portion of recalls (<2% of all recalled units on the market - not 2 % of ALV sales - since 2010)

In short, the advantages I presented in my initial article are very much present. The company continues to perform better than peers and better than the industry as a whole - and that's likely the reason we're seeing some of the continued recoveries in the face of still-declining results.

Valuation

Another dimension, and a far more important one, of course, is the projected development for the company going into 2020.

Autoliv is a company growing earnings at a 7.82% rate on an 8Y basis. As we can see, the current valuation is more or less at fair value for current results - as usual, I mostly ignore the historical premium here. That's not where we want to buy this company. Coming yearly results, following the non-recurring items on this year's income statement/balance sheet, will likely snap back to more favorable multiples, and that's what FactSet analysts are forecasting here.

If the company were to continue trading at this valuation of 15.14 times earnings, and earnings were to more or less meet expectations, your CAGR for investing in Autoliv here would be over 16% until 2022. It also means that at current valuations, Autoliv is undervalued 18% to 2020's fair value and almost 50% undervalued to 2020's forecasted fair valuation. The company's yield currently hovers near the 2.9% mark. Not amazing, but not bad either, looking at the company historically. Even trading flat in terms of nominal share price until 2022 ($80-90/share), representing a P/E drop to around 10, you'd still not be losing money, but instead, would be getting returns of 4.17% per year.

We can do better, however, and forecast a somewhat worse financial situation.

Instead of the continued strong earnings growth analysts are forecasting following the 2020 snapback, we can instead speculate that growth following 2020 will be muted at best, given either a recession or other global turbulence. I've lowered earnings growth outlooks by nearly 15% per year, and muted dividend growth in line with this, assuming a measly 2% annual growth in earnings, barely above inflation.

Even in this recession-like scenario, trading at a fair valuation, the company brings in 7.5% CAGR. In fact, even if earnings and dividends suffer like this and P/E goes down to 10-11 once more, you'd still not be out your invested money, but instead, be collecting almost 1% CAGR.

As usual, I'm not trying to show you impressive potentials for double-digit CAGRs. That would be insincere in a company that's tied to an inherently volatile market set to continue its volatility into 2020 and forward. I am, instead, trying to show you the inherent earnings and income stability of Autoliv, which will shelter you and your investments through even a recession-like environment.

Of course, double-digit CAGR is possible. Trading at historical premiums, Autoliv could garner returns in the 20-25% per year over the next 3 years. That isn't impossible, nor is it especially unlikely. But it's not the scenario I'm "selling" here.

What I'm saying is that Autoliv is an excellent company to invest in even during bad times, despite the sector it operates in, and this can be seen in these scenarios.

This forms the continued basis for my positive thesis, and that's why I hold almost 2.6% of my portfolio in the company.

Thesis

I invested in Autoliv to "safeguard" considerable amounts of capital against a general downturn, while still wanting to be invested in automotive development and safety research. That investment has paid off, and my overall 3%+ YoC is enough to reward me with respectable, quarterly dividend payouts. While the upside is no longer as massive as it once was, the company still presents an appealing thesis, especially in an overall overvalued market situation.

Autoliv is a company and investment I see being as safe as the products which the company researches, develops and manufactures - and which are keeping me safe anytime I step into my car. The long-term downside or risk to the company is something I see as being almost non-existent, as its products are not only timeless (regardless where tech goes, it'll be needed), they're (mostly) completely independent of whatever fuel technology is dominant on the market. Certainly, it may be forced to change certain products or techniques, but the company has done so before.

While competition does exist, the company's continued, global market dominance speaks for itself. Autoliv isn't going anywhere, and neither is the capital I invested in the company. I consider this a buy-and-hold-forever stock, and when the stock drops back down as a result of macro or headwinds, I'll be first in line to load up more - with both hands.

Autoliv's double listing, with an NYSE ticker and quarterly dividend payouts, makes it one of the Swedish companies that should be considered first and foremost when investing.

Stance

The recent stock recovery has made Autoliv somewhat less undervalued, but the potential upside is still very much here. I remain at a "Buy" for the time being, based on the snapback and potential earnings growth of 2020-2022, which I consider likely.

