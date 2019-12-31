Assessing Risk Levels In Equity Markets, With Michael Gettings (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of yesterday's podcast with Michael Gettings. We hope you enjoy.

I am joined today by a longtime contributor to seekingalpha.com, Michael Gettings, the CEO of RiskCentrix. Michael has been active on Seeking Alpha since 2019, so actually a relative newcomer, and he's the Founder of RiskCentrix, like I mentioned. This is a firm that specializes in the establishment of discipline program for commodity risk mitigation, the integration of Enterprise Risk programs with financial management and support in the area of risk cognizant strategy formulation. This features a premium research service called The Easy VIX on Seeking Alpha.

Michael Gettings: Thanks, Nate. Thank you for the introduction.

NB: Good to have you. Why don't you start off a little bit and tell us about your investing strategy.

MG: A lot of what I do is tied to the algorithm that I've developed. That algorithm basically uses the VIX futures curve and the shape of the VIX futures curve. And I guess most importantly, the rate of change in the curves to assess how much risk there is in holding equities. And then when the risk becomes a certain level I view that as an exit opportunity, and I get back in when the risk subsides. The way I do my own investments I run somewhere in the neighborhood of 60% to 70% equity ratio. And by the way, I'm fully retired, so that's pretty high. But I do that because I'm pretty confident that I've got draw down protection, because about 12 years of modeling has indicated that this thing does a good job of calling the high risk periods. And I've been running it live since the latter part of 2018. And it's been working just as modeled. So I've got a fairly high level of confidence in it. But as always, you never know what tomorrow's going to bring.

NB: Talk to me about this algorithm and how you went about developing it?

MG: Well, I started out with the S&P and took the price daily prices from the S&P and I took the daily seven, eight or nine contracts that exists on the VIX Futures contract market. And what I do is I calculate the degree of contango or backwardation in those futures curves. And for those who might not be familiar with the fancy words, contango is nothing more than the early months are discounted compared to the latter months and backwardation is the opposite.

So what tends to happen -- and I think a lot of people recognize this on a qualitative basis -- what tends to happen is that when the curve is sloped upward on the front end, it tends to be a high risk period. For instance, you might see the spot VIX that's running numbers like 25 or 30. But the futures if you go at four or five months of running numbers more like 17 or 20. That's a prescription for high risk and it's -- on the face of it might indicate a bad time to be in equities. The only trouble is, it also happens to be a time that identifies when you seeing a trough in equities, because when it reaches those kinds of peak levels, the market tends to rebound.

So what I did is I went through a bunch of quantitative analysis, looking at the rate of change in those curves, and some ancillary inputs like volatility and things, second derivative of the currency, things like that and came up with another algorithm that can produce signals as to when risk is emerging rather than when it's already arrived.

A little bit of background, my background for about 20 years now has been running a quantitative finance group. RiskCentrix is actually -- I've been out on my own for about eight years now. But I've still been doing quite a bit of work for certain companies around the country. One thing I want to mention about the algorithm, and Nate if I'm talking too much just slow me down.

NB: Not at all.

MG: Okay, one thing I would have mentioned about the algorithm, and people seem to have trouble dealing with this, I never could figure out why, the algorithm is not a back fitting exercise. In other words, I don't take 12 years of data and figure out what would have worked sitting here in 2019. To me, that's cheating. What I do instead is I take data up to a certain point in 2008, you outlook would have worked then and then apply the decision matrix that comes out of that only to subsequent data, let's call it 2009. As I moved through 2009, the algorithm learns so it takes more data, and then applies the new learning to new decisions, never to the old decisions.

If you run back fitting tests where you, you know, you know what happened, you are you sitting 12 years later, you can get returns that are absolutely astronomical, you're just lying to yourself, because you're really not going to know what happened next year, obviously. So what I'm doing in effect is I'm making decision on nine based on data to-date, and weight etc. They're not actually calendar years that I'm basing it on, it's more continuous function.

NB: That's interesting. So based on that, I mean, wasn't that kind of an extreme time to be basing your algorithm on it, I mean in 2008 2009, there's, you know, a drawdown of historic magnitude, right.

MG: Yeah, and I only have data I guess I'm a little cheap, because I only have that going back to May of 2008. Actually, I think I go back to March, when I started a little bit of a ramp up before I started. I wanted to accumulate some data before I started making decisions. So the algorithm begins making decisions in 2008. The VIX was actually available as I recall through 2004. It didn't exist before that. But it would cost me thousands of dollars to buy the last couple of years going backwards. But it's a good thing that 2008 was a bad year, because when you're doing these kinds of quantitative models, you really want to make sure you get the full spectrum of possibilities and 2008 is about as bad as it get, at least in the last few decades.

NB: So there's not a concern that it was too extreme to serve as like a good gauge.

MG: No, and in fact, I don't leave it at 2008. So I track the performance of it for 9, 10, 11, 12, etc., and right on through and some of the metrics I use to gauge the effectiveness, I look at the worst loss over any 250 day rolling period. And then I parse that down in smaller periods. So I look at the worst loss over 126 days of the 63 days, etc., there would be semi-annual and quarterly. And I look at the returns on the same kind of sequences. And generally speaking, the returns are about double the market and the I call the drawdown for the moment the worst loss, not precisely drawdown. But the drawdowns run to tend to run fractions what the marketplaces doing. So, the worst about 252 day loss tends to run low single digits and if I look at a half year loss, it might be in the teens, whereas the market is running 40 50% sometimes in turn loss potential.

NB: All right, so what are your models telling us about the present day? And markets, you mentioned that you are pretty fully invested in equities, which if you take the traditional guide, that you take your age and put that percentage in fixed income, subtracted from hundred and put the rest in equities, which I believe is Jack Bogle, his model for setting up a retirement account. And if you as somebody who's already retired and has most of your investments in equity, yeah, that would lead one to believe that you perceive equities to be obviously a good place to be and also a safe place to be. So yes, I'm curious what your models are picking up about this period.

MG: Right now.

NB: Yeah.

MG: What I'm seeing right now. I use a model called the Buy Side Signal on August 29. And it's been bullish ever since. What I'm seeing right now is that the metrics are taking down to whether I'll call it skirting above the bullish threshold. If I were to see much more deterioration I'd probably be calling it so, but it hasn't happened yet. When I look at the marketplace right now, I guess trying to, again, I, I tend to run on the model on fundamental perceptions because I find the fundamentals very hard to use for market timing purposes. But they produce -- they're also very good for a lot of context.

So when I look at the market right now, everybody's sitting on big gains through 2019. They're probably a bit reticent to sell and take the tax gains right now. So it wouldn't shock me too much. If he saw some deferred tax selling come around January, or maybe the very end of December, people have money in IRAs and like, trying to anticipate that and if that happens, as I say the way the model is operating right now it's not going to take a whole lot of deterioration of [indiscernible]. And the way the way I make money with this thing is not calling every up and down in the market. But of every seven or eight calls I make, one of them is a big one, the rest of them tend to be zero sub noise.

So when this thing happens, if it were to happen in January, I would sell on the signal with a high probability that I'd end up with about a breakeven outcome. But one in seven or eight times I'm going to save 10 to 20% when the market actually falls more substantially. December 2018 was a great example where I avoided most of that drawdown I could.

NB: Yeah, I was actually going to ask you about that because you said that was when you entered -- that's when you made -- put your algorithm to live use right and so what happened there?

MG: I began calling signals to sell in October. I got spotty signals in October, November and then I guess build conviction as we headed into December. And there tends to be a correlation between market prices falling and the metrics falling. So what typically happens is when the market starts to fall, I might lose for a day or two before the signal comes about, but at other times the signal will anticipate the market fall. There's something about the VIX futures traders that they seem to have a sentiment that telegraphs not quite independently of market action. But it's a little bit different and that tends to give me an advantage. I think.

NB: That's interesting. Okay. So you've been doing this for a while obviously, what would you say is one lesson that you've learned over time as far as investing is concerned?

MG: Oh, so many lessons. One thing this year was it was interesting this year, I mean, aside from the fact that I'm now about a year into the trading of this live. One thing that was very interesting to me was how important a confident hold signal is. If you sat through the last couple of months, you had talk about inverted yield curves, you had trade disputes, you had impeachment, you had -- you go through a whole litany. And every now and then the market would drop 2% or 3%. I guess I'm talking right now from August forward, because again, I called the last buy signal in August.

So every now and then you see the market dropping 2% or 3%. And I published articles, for example, in Seeking Alpha saying this looks like a bear trap to me, meaning don't sell now because you'll regret it when the market rebounds. And sure enough, they were all two or three day duration, so then they bounced up. That to me is immensely helpful, because like everybody else, when I let emotions play into it, anxiety builds when you're sitting there watching yourself lose 2% or 3% in two days. And your tendency is to say, well, maybe I have to cut the risk.

Well, this gives me a very concrete risk metric that I can look at and say no, let's see what happens if it's going to fall anymore. The metrics will turn but right now they're saying this is not real. And it's turned out so far, it hasn't been real. The other thing I've learned over the last year, by the way is -- and please understand I don't see this in the way of complaining because I really enjoy the work it takes to run marketplace services not small [ph]. That's got nothing to do with investment success or not, but it's been a new experience for me.

NB: Yeah, writing and editing these articles takes time and commitment to know.

MG: Well, plus when you get a robust chat room and robust members, they all want to know something about customized analysis. So what do you think about this? I find that engagement to be terrific. But it also takes some work.

NB: No doubt, no doubt. All right. I want to go back to the -- what you're saying about January and expecting a sell signal. How bad do you think it might be and when will it turn around?

MG: I'm bullish for 2020. But I make a point of separating my opinion from what the metrics are telling me. So in the end, I follow the metric. I have a saying I use in the marketplace service. I just -- I'm just following the tracks, wherever the tracks lead me that's where I go. I think that all of the fundamentals right now look like they're going to be pretty good, trade stuff seems to be getting under control, it looks like USMCA is going to get through. At least there'll be some interim truce with China. You can go through the whole litany. Impeachment is going to be in the rearview mirror.

But again you never know how much of that is priced in the market. But I feel pretty good about the marketplace because I think the U.S. has a robust economy and stocks will reflect that. On the other hand, I fully expect there'll be some turmoil here and there when the market gets ahead of itself. And those are the points at which I look to take advantage of having these metrics.

NB: Interesting. What is something right now that scares you about markets or about your algorithm, I guess?

MG: It's always the same thing. I'm a big fan of Nassim Taleb leave. I don't know, if you read his books, The Black Swan, Fooled by Randomness. Particularly as somebody who's done a lot of quantitative work, you always have to be aware that statistics don't capture the whole story. They only capture what you know from the statistics. So you always have to worry -- I mean, everybody was sitting fat, dumb and happy on October 19 of 1987 when the market dropped 20% plus in a day. That was a big deal, and that's a classic black swan. If the market would have dropped 25% next week, there's no way my algorithm would react fast enough to capture that.

I would hope if I were lucky that there would be some prelude to that, that I would capture. But Black Swan is a scary thing and you have no statistics. Outside of that, I don't -- I frankly don't worry a whole lot about the fundamentals. I worry about them in terms of my lifestyle and how the world is going to go. As far as investing goes, I've long given up on the idea of trying to guess how the market has priced in or is not yet priced in, but of a fundamental that I can accumulate. I still enjoy it. It's context is always for me. I've never been a fan of price charts and that sort of thing, because they always -- you have to assume that history is going to repeat itself and it really doesn't. Who's -- Mark Twain said history rhymes? It doesn't repeat. So but right now, I don't have a lot of concern for what I see in the marketplace other than the unknown unknowns.

NB: Yeah, yeah. All right. Flip side of that question. What's something that gives you confidence in your portfolio? I would add that there obviously have been a lot of algorithmic approaches to risk to investing and a lot of them hold up very well for a certain period of time until something happens that throws the whole thing out of whack. What makes you think that your approach will stand the test of time?

MG: I had an exchange on one of my articles with somebody who was taking objection to the description of I used the word artificial intelligence because the algorithm learns as time goes on, and applies it to learning to new decisions. And I explained to him what I did in the responses to the commentary. And somebody came to my rescue who was actually fascinating. And he said that he's studied dozens of these things. He's been on teams evaluating trading systems, etc. And his comment was that an awful lot of people just do back testing. They get great results because they are using perfect hindsight and then they claim that they have a system. I avoid that like the plague. I think that's just kidding yourself.

People who do it a little bit better will take a test period. Let's say they take five years of data, they test data. And then they'll use that data to apply to the next five years. So that's better than that. They're not using current data to assess the current period. But it's basically been tested once and then put forward something that should work in the future. And then when it doesn't work, because it breaks down, they do something called algorithm maintenance. And they're basically revised the algorithm to take into account the new test period, etc.

Well, the way I do mine, I'm running anywhere from 10 to 20 test periods over the course of a model, because every period is a test period. As soon as the performance of the algorithm starts to fall off, in accordance with a threshold bonus, It recalibrates the prior history and then applies it to the new history. So in effect, what I'm doing is I'm constantly updating what the parameters ought to be, the algorithm is constantly learning. And if things change, it's picking up those changes and applying it to the new period.

Now nothing is ever guaranteed in life. It can go bad. But I feel like I'm two or three steps ahead of the average bear.

NB: Very cool. You have here an article, your most recent article actually on seekingalpha.com, consider leveraged ETFs and reduce draw down risk. Wouldn't leveraged ETFs cause more risk?

MG: Yeah, depending on how you look at it, medium [ph]. First of all, let me tell you the genesis of that article. When I started the marketplace service, it was geared toward people who are retired or preparing for retirement, because I've always viewed -- my background as a risk. So I've always viewed it as a risk mitigation tool rather than a return enhancement tool, even though the returns tend to a much larger than the market.

What I found when I started accumulating members is that I had a very big interest in using leverage. I don't have all the demographics of the members who join the service. But my suspicion is that many of them are a lot younger than me. So I did a few customized analysis looking at triple leveraged ETFs, and that sort of thing. And found out some interesting things that if you apply the same signals that were developed in the algorithm over the last dozen years, you do get more draw down risk.

In other words the -- if I do what I call my reference ETF basket, which is a combination of S&P Dow, the NASDAQ and the Russell 2000, with a little bit of leverage, I throw in a little bit over two times leverage S&P ETF in it. If I do that, I end up with single digit drawdowns. Again drawdown's not the precise word but single digit worst losses over any 250 day period. If I'd use the leverage stuff, those drawdowns turn out to be something closer to 20%, as I recall that's a round number. So there's more risk.

The only thing is the returns instead of being numbers like 17% or 18% [ph] that I get with the reference basket, end up being numbers more like 30% to 35%. So if you are 40 years old, or 45 years old, and you can afford to lose 20% in a given rolling year, why not take the immense returns available. One thing I cautioned, I think I said in the article, almost sure I did, you know, when I test these things some of these ETFs began trading in 2010.

It goes back to what I said before. That doesn't include the really bad stuff that could happen like 2008. So you have to careful, you always have to assume that worst things can happen then what are you testing? But for people who want to be more aggressive, that might be an interesting article.

NB: Yeah, now what about the fees on these things, isn't there like a certain type of effectiveness that if you hold it over time it becomes less effective or something?

MG: There's some funny arithmetic that happens because they compound daily rather than -- that when you're matching daily returns when things get bad they are compounding against you, when things -- compounding goes in favor, things to make good 10 years, that tends to skew your numbers. Fees are pretty much a thing of the past. I do my trading off fidelity, they're all free commission ETFs.

NB: No, yeah -- right. I mean, there's no commission but don't the ETFs -- isn't there a management fee involved in there or did I miss it?

MG: Yeah, there is, just a -- it's a percentage. And when you hold it you are playing a big [indiscernible]. It doesn't bounce so much.

NB: Okay. Okay. That's good to know. Okay, cool. So what --obviously you're not a stock picker, per se. So we're not going to get anything like that out of here. But as far as investing ideas for the current time, as you mentioned before, you're pretty much fully invested at least for now, at least until January. What else are you looking for? What are some possible, I guess, warning signs that you're -- that are on your horizon that you might be looking for, other than what you already mentioned about the January selling for tax purposes?

MG: Yeah, that's one and I do pick stocks.

NB: Okay.

MG: But it's not my primary focus, okay. I probably keep 10 to 15% on a few growth stocks and the rest of it goes into these ETFs -- on the stock side, look for a long term management success mostly, or in a turnaround situation, I look for management coming in that I expect to have a very good effect on the stock which might have been squandered over the years prior. So in that category, General Electric (GE) I find it interesting. They brought in a CEO from Danaher (DHR). I've owned Danaher for years. It's been a fabulous stock, and I still own it. And I have some expectations that GE is going to do a lot better. The other one that I keep is Edwards Lifescience (EW), I maintain a position I'm adding another company that's just well-managed, goes up and up and up. It'll tip down for a few weeks, and then it resumes going up and up and up. I look for those kinds of things. I don't do a lot of the super high flyers. I kind of had a heaven attitude that if everybody's buying them, one day, everybody's going to be selling them so I tend to avoid those. I look for the more trend management opportunities,

MG: And outside of that, I pretty much run on the algo.

NB: As far as concerns is anything else keeping you up at night, anything else you're worried about, as we announced ion 2020?

MG: I try not to, there's always there's always a chance something unforeseen will happen.

NB: Of course.

MG: I don't lose a lot of sleep at night. I sleep a lot better since I've been doing the quantitative work.

NB: That must mean it's working.

MG: Well it is, at least for a year.

NB: For investors that are curious on, you know, getting some risk protection into their portfolio, other than, of course, signing up for your resource service and following that, is there anything that you would recommend? Maybe it is buying one of these inverse ETFs does that work as a risk management tool or what else can we do?

MG: There's been some interest by some members of the site in figuring out how to hedge positions without unloading them. And the simplest way to do that, that we discussed is, you know, if you have 100% in these ETFs and you don't want to sell them, let's say you want to continue carrying dividends, collecting dividends, one opportunity we looked at is the possibility of simply selling or buying a three time short ETF.

NB: Yeah.

MG: I think that works. I haven't gone through and tested it, you have that little issue with the daily compounding versus otherwise. But I think that would be a successful strategy. Occasionally, I think a few weeks back, maybe a month ago, I wrote a note suggesting that if you're worried about this, even though the metrics aren't saying do anything, you might want to look at this put spread, which I didn't do and I suspect nobody else did. I'm very happy that I didn't. I spent a lot of time evaluating options strategies over the years. Generally speaking, have found that the marketplace no matter how smart you think you are the market place is a lot smarter than you.

So I tend to avoid the option strategies except in very speculative plays, which I do once in a while, a few dollars. That's about it.

NB: So but the 3x levered ETFs, that's for people who own the long side of that same ETF, right. So for somebody just as a general portfolio hedge, I guess it depends on when they're holding that, would be that, right?

MG: Right? Yeah, I think if you think of it this way, you're holding one time ETFs long, if you were to sell 25% of that and buy it three times shortage you have the 25% will return a 75% negative against the 75% long position that you got, and you want to be about neutral except for the daily compound question.

NB: All right.

MG: So you know, I think that works. I promised some people on the site that, that would work.

NB: Okay, well, maybe something to look forward to for next time. Okay, wonderful. I've been speaking with Michael Gettings who runs the Easy VIX marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha. You can sign up for the Easy VIX service either by going to seekingalpha.com/marketplace and looking for Easy VIX or by typing Easy VIX or Michael Gettings into the site search bar at seekingalpha.com. You can also follow Michael on seekingalpha.com and enjoy his free content there.

For disclosures, well, this is normally where we discuss any positions we have in the securities that were discussed on this episode. I have no positions in the mix. Michael what about you?

MG: No position in VIX, but I do hold positions in the ETFs I mentioned, SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWA, NSSO and I also hold positions in those few growth stocks, which are Danaher, Edwards Lifesciences and General Electric.

NB: Wonderful. All right, Michael, thank you very much. And thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

