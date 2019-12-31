Weekly Commentary, December 15, 2019: Some Opportunities Materializing

We are starting to get some movement in share prices, especially on the taxable side. Definitely utilize the Statistics section below to hunt for possible bargains.

Discounts widened slightly on the week to -4.07% and have been in a range for the last several weeks. Tax loss harvesting season has been a dud so far.

We saw a significant amount of CEF news including many special distributions and rights offerings. Two new CEF IPOs were also announced.

(This report was first issued to members of Yield Hunting on December 15th. All data herein is from that date)

Macro Picture

Lots of incremental macro news came out this week with the looks of a trade deal and the UK election boosting stocks. Markets closed at all-time highs on Friday as the tail risk from a trade war with China fades. Both President Trump and Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce confirmed that the two countries reached a preliminary agreement on a phase one deal.

The finer details are still hazy but the deal is said to include the cancellation of the tariffs that were set to go into effect on the 15th and a reduction of the current tariffs in half, to 7.5%. The 25% tariffs will remain in place. China agreed to unspecified agricultural purchases, to intellectual property protections, and to opening up its market to US financial services firms, among other measures. It has been reported that if China fails to live up to its commitments, the US will reserve the right to reinstate tariffs via a so-called "snapback" provision.

The Conservative Party swept the UK elections gaining a majority of at least 78 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. Given this result, Parliament is expected to pass the EU withdrawal agreement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with them in October. The signing is likely before year-end and could set the stage for the UK to leave the EU on January 31.

Lastly, the USMCA (NAFTA replacement) passed the House in a rare agreement between the President and Democrats. There are still some provisions that need to be worked out but it looks to be passed before year-end.

In terms of economic data, the biggy this week were retail sales which fell short of forecasts at +0.2% compared to estimates of +0.5%. Additionally, the dollar appears to have rolled over and is now at the weakest levels since July. This is good for owning international stocks.

The 10-year yield climbed a few bps and ended at 1.82%. Interest rates continue to trade in a narrow range for the last 3 months between 1.7% and 1.9%.

Data by YCharts

The volatility index is giving the all clear to own risk assets reversing last weeks mini spike. Options are cheap here for those that want to hedge their portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Closed-End Fund Analysis

Distribution Increase

Insight Select Income (INSI): Quarterly distribution increased by 15.8% to $0.2316 from $0.20.

Dividend & Income (DNI): Quarterly distribution increased by 25% to $0.25 from $0.20.

Distribution Decrease

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD): Quarterly distribution decreased by 7.1% to $0.13 from $0.14

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL): Distribution decreased by 5.6% to $0.101 from $0.107

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB): Distribution decreased by 5.4% to $0.105 from $0.111

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX): Distribution decreased by 3.4% to $0.115 from $0.119

Year-End / Special Distribution

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE): Distribution amount of $0.2517

High Income Securities Fund (PCF): Distribution amount of $0.0544

Insight Select Income Fund (INSI): Distribution amount of $0.2243

Managed Distribution Policy

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA): The board moved the fund to a managed distribution policy with a quarterly distribution.

The primary purpose of the MDP is to provide stockholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each quarter (currently set at the annual rate of 15% of the fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) as determined on June 30, 2019 and payable in quarterly installments).

The quarterly distribution for the fund’s second fiscal quarter constitutes the second consecutive quarterly distribution under the MDP. The $0.284625 per share amount announced today reflects a distribution of 17.60% based upon the market price of the fund and 14.77% based upon the net asset value, each as of October 31, 2019.

Rights Offering

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG): The fund announced a rights offering for existing shareholders to purchase additional shares of the fund.

Shareholders on a record date to be established by the fund’s board would be issued non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every five shares held (the «Primary Subscription»), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription.

The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP): The fund announced the final results of the rights offering. The fund will issue a total of 2,371,081 new common shares as a result of the offering, which closed on December 10, 2019 (the “Expiration Date”).

The subscription price of $16.21 per share in the offering was established on the Expiration Date based on a formula equal to 92.5% of the reported net asset value on the Expiration Date. Gross proceeds received by the Fund, before any expenses of the offering, are expected to total approximately $38.4 million.

N-2 / Initial Public Offering

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ): The fund filed an N-2 with the SEC for a new fund listing on the NYSE.

Tekla Income Edge Fund (THY): The fund filed an N-2 with the SEC for a new fund listing on the NYSE.

Commentary

Discounts widened slightly on the week to -4.07% and have been in a range for the last several weeks. It doesn't appear we will be getting much in the way of tax loss selling this year widening out the discounts - largely because there are no widespread losses in any asset category.

MLPs experienced quite the rebound this week with prices rising by 6.15% and NAVs rising by 5.12%. Could it be that the bottom is finally in for the sector or is this a dead cat bounce? Hard to know.

Some of the more rate sensitive sectors like real estate and investment grade debt were the weakest performers on the week given the rise in the ten-year yield.

Looking at the movements in the core funds, the biggest standout is DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) which became 3.13% cheaper (premium loss) on the week. The fund had been trading around a 5% premium for the past 4 months but weaker price action in the last two weeks sent it back down to par. The NAV is also turning up recently, likely from the falling dollar (it owns a lot of foreign corporate and sovereign bonds). It is still relatively expensive in terms of absolute discount but not in terms of historical averages. This one needs global bonds to do well - lower rates, lower spreads, dollar weaker. Those things are occurring but they are already (at least the first two) testing their lower bound limits.

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) also saw some price weakness on the week falling 1.1%. This could be in relation to their section 19a notice that showed return of capital increased within the distribution. While the NAV has been stable, the increasing level of ROC is not a long-term good sign. This is not a note to rush out and sell (though we did so out of the core), but just something to be watching.

If interest rates stay in the range they have been in for the last several months (1.6% to 1.9%), then First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income (FPF) is a good deal here. Not quite at the buy level on our sheets, the fund has seen its discount widen out in the last two weeks to near the 1-year average. For those that need preferred income (and don't want individual preferreds), you could get a starter position going.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) is one we've discussed a lot recently (and received a lot of questions about). The fund is down to a 3.80% premium. On Friday, the NAV jumped by 16 cents or 82 bps. There's a lot overhanging this fund - not in terms of holdings risk but in terms of special situation risk. As we noted, the fund is going to go perpetual in all likelihood which COULD result in a distribution cut.

Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) completed the tender offer last week with about 50% being tendered for a pro-ration of 29.9%. Not bad. But the price was at a 1.5% discount, not par. In the three days since, the shares sold off by 10 cents already or 1%. I would expect further selling pressure next week as investors sell the rest of their shares.

One of the big losers on the week was Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) which lost 4.9% on price with a total discount change of -7.4%. The fund is still at a 52% premium (after reaching a 65% premium). XAI Octagon FR & Alt Inc (XFLT) was the largest loser on the week - again - dropping 4.9% on the week. The fund is closing in on the NAV and is down to a 3.2% premium.

We are starting to get some movement in share prices, especially on the taxable side. Definitely utilize the Statistics section below to hunt for possible bargains.

Saba has been selling out of their Western Asset positions, including Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX), Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR), and Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT), following the completion of the tenders. It is likely that Saba will move on now and sell out of most, if not all, of their positions in the funds. HIX is a bit interesting to me with 57% of the fund in BB (highest non-investment grade rating) or BBB (lowest investment grade rating). It is mostly US bonds (77%) and mostly corporate bonds. The discount is now over -10% compared to a -9% average.

Saba is buying Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) and Voya Prime Rate (PPR).

Floating rate is appearing to have bottomed following some tax-loss selling, but what I would call strategy flow pressures. In other words, the headwind from money flowing out of the sector (partially due to fund flows). NAVs have turned materially higher as investors hunt for value.

If you scan the sector of floating rate funds, you will see some significant higher moves by the NAVs of the funds. We are looking for the funds with the most NAV gain and the least amount of price response (i.e. the best kind of discount widening).

BlackRock/GSO funds BGB, BGX and BSL have all see significant NAV rebounds in the last couple of weeks. BGB, for example, rose from $14.95 to $15.24 (+1.93%) in just 8 trading days. For a bond fund with fairly illiquid underlying holdings, that is a sharp move higher. Conversely, the price is basically flat during the same time period. Of all the floating rate funds, this is one of the better one's within that price/NAV framework.

In all likelihood, the lack of price movement is the hangover from the small distribution cut. However, recall that the funds moved to a more dynamic distribution policy earlier this year with announcements every three months. In the most recent announcement, they reduced the distributions by 3% to 5%. That could cause the weaker price action.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund still trades at a 7.4% discount and is a term trust setup (though I'm giving less and less credence to these given how many have or are trying to go perpetual). The fund self-liquidates in 2027 (maybe). The new yield is slightly less than 9% which I think gives you enough juice for the risk being assumed. Obviously, this is not a fund to hold through a recession, but I do think we are all clear to hold for at least another 3 to 6 months.

The black line is basically flat in the near term and the blue line turning up - what we like to see!

Statistics

Sector analysis:

Core analysis on the week:

All CEFs analysis on the week:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGB, BGX, FPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.