A Falling Dollar In 2020 Means Better Times In Troubled Chile

(Image Source)

It’s that most wonderful time of the year, when our inboxes are stuffed full of missives from every money manager under the sun with their predictions for 2020. Whether it’s the “Three Sectors to Watch” or “Top Ten Trades for a New Decade,” everyone has a point of view for the coming year, and investors can’t help but eat it up. Given that most CIOs and strategists are really in the sales and marketing business, the actual value of these articles is debatable, not to mention that if only four or five of their “Top Ten Forecasts for 2020” come true, they can say they at least are batting five hundred.

We’re not really in the business of making forecasts, but our ETFG models, most noticeably our Behavioral Quant Report, can be a good way to watch whether investors are shifting their portfolios in line with those 2020 forecasts. The most common forecast for the new year may have been the continuing downfall of the U.S. dollar, with the usual advice on ways to play this new trade typically favoring international equity ETFs, gold or other commodity funds. But for all the ink spent on predictions and forecasts, our Behavioral models have yet to show any sustained shift away from U.S. equity funds - although a clear divide between the different parts of our model could signify a shift coming later in 2020.

And what’s our top pick for 2020? Investors might be focus on underperforming Asian ETFs along with precious metal miners, but we’d suggest looking south, way south, of the border, where rising metal prices could give new life to country-specific funds hurt by political instability and weak commodity prices.

The Dollar is a Harsh Mistress

Forecasters love making big macro predictions, and obviously, the shifting fortunes of the U.S. dollar is one of the key stories followed by every investor of every size, everywhere. That makes it an easy target for macro advisors, although most investors who followed their advice would’ve been better off focusing on almost anything else given how hard it is to predict the dollar’s short-term moves with any certainty. Those global macro funds have enjoyed returns roughly in line with a short-term bond fund, only with way more risk, according to this recent update on hedge fund performance we found in the WSJ.

To be fair, anticipating the dollar’s short-term moves with any degree of accuracy was always going to be tough given the complicated and intertwined nature of the global economy. Predictions that a Trump victory win 2016 would result in a weakened dollar were true only for a short period in 2017 before they ran smack into the effects of a hawkish Federal Reserve. Add in the uncertainty brought about by the President’s trade war, other global tensions and strong performance by U.S. equities, and is it any wonder that the dollar (trade-weighted) is largely unchanged from its levels of 2015?

A dovish Fed and easing trade tensions could make 2020 a rough year for dollar bulls, and with literally hundreds of different ETFs for any kind of strategy, there are countless ways to bet against a weakening dollar. Our ETF scanner includes everything from 35 pure-play currency ETPs with up to 4x leverage, 50 international debt ETFs and over 600 equity ETFs offering international exposure to anything from broad index replication to single-country exposure to even specific industries within individual markets. We only rank long-equity ETFs, so if investors were serious about focusing on the dollar’s decline, we would anticipate seeing equity funds with either an international bent or commodity miners in our Behavioral model - which, thanks to its dual focus on momentum and contrarian factors, tends to be more responsive to shifts in sentiment. But with just days left in 2018, it’s so far only showing more of the same with a slight bent towards commodity miners.

A glance at the first 25 funds on our ETFG Behavioral Top Scores Report from 12/24/19 might look like a laundry list of this quarter’s biggest winners, with the usual suspects focused on technology and biotechnology, and with only a handful of foreign funds to be found.

In fact, the presence of uber-large funds like the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), some of the biggest ETFs in the world, could be taken as a sign of how focused U.S. investors are on domestic stocks versus international exposure.

There is a smattering of global funds which have both U.S. and international equity exposure, along with a few pure-play funds as well, but even then they are likely event-driven, with Boris Johnson’s victory in the recent U.K. elections helping push European and British ETFs into the top tier. Expanding into the larger top 100 shows that 55 names on the list have pure domestic focus, with another 20 in our global category, including four precious metal mining funds.

The rest of our list is, of course, dominated by international funds with a strong bent towards Asia, with only a handful of funds offering broader exposure to either developed or emerging market stocks. What did surprise us was that the market seems to be forming a homogeneous opinion of the “Phase One” trade deal between the U.S. and China. Despite promises of lower tariffs and more agriculture spending, only ten Asia-Pacific funds make up our top 100, with just three offering A-share exposure. Putting that into perspective, we have four Latin American funds, including two pure-Brazilian ETFs, in the top 100.

Whether that lack of China exposure is due to investor anxiety about details on the trade plan or just reluctance to believe the hype, it fuels what’s really interesting to us - a clear divide between the two halves of our Behavioral Report. All the funds in the top 100 generally have strong scores both in momentum and contrarian sentiment, but the domestic funds at the top of our list enjoy a clear lead in momentum. The international funds, on the other hand, find their strength coming from our sentiment factors, not surprising given many have high short interest and implied volatility.

Strange as that might seem, it’s not surprising given how strongly domestic indexes like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have performed this year, with the broader S&P 500 up over 29%. That typically gives index replicators like SPY or VOO high momentum scores, while their sentiment scores will fall as investors reduce their short positions, puts, etc. Funds lower down our Top 100 list often have improving momentum, but much stronger contrarian sentiment that could act as rocket fuel to lift them higher. All they need is the right catalyst to convert that contrarian sentiment into price action.

That clear split between the two halves of our Behavioral score, along with the strong showing by any number of single-county Latin American funds and the promise of a weakening dollar, does have us wondering if it’s time to put one of 2019’s most surprisingly disappointing funds on our watchlist. 2019 may have seen a major resurgence in political upheaval south of the border, but its surprising appearance in otherwise calm Chile became a major story with the obvious result of bad performance for a pure-play Chilean ETF ranked 437th on our Behavioral List. The iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH) is now down over to 19% this year through 12.27 versus an over 16% return for the broader iShares MSCI EM ETF (EEM). Even Argentina outperformed Chile this year, with the much maligned (by us - "Argentinian ETFs: Beware The Mouse That Roared") Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) up over 16% despite the election of a new Peronist president.

There’s no doubt that investor perceptions of stability relative to the rest of Latin America helped fuel ECH’s rise over the last few years, and its sudden disappearance has eaten into returns, with the fund now back to its 2016 lows. We’d argue while that may be true, a much bigger factor in its success has been the infamous Dr. Copper, chief export of the country, although the fund itself has a larger allocation to utilities and banks, a common feature of the iShares country-specific funds. Instead of a long discussion on the role of copper in the global economy, we present a chart showing the long-term performance of ECH along with its correlation to both the U.S. dollar and the price of copper. As you can see, there are no major surprises, with a deeply negative correlation to the dollar but a strong correlation to the price of copper.

What is surprising is when you shift into a more short-term view with weekly data, where you can see that the political conditions in Chile are having a major impact on ECH. As you can see, the historical correlations have begun to flip as ECH continues to struggle:

Even as copper rises and the dollar declines:

The question we’re left to ask is how much longer that can continue. We’re not in the prediction business, and the fact that Chile will soon be undergoing a constitutional convention to update its Pinochet-era one could mean the situation continues for an indeterminate period. But in addition to ECH going against its historical drivers, the fund is working with some serious contrarian sentiment that could boost it in the new year.

ECH’s weak showing has, not surprisingly, led to a weak momentum score, but our sentiment score for the fund is in the top ten of those we rank, thanks both to a high put-call ratio and implied volatility. The put-to-call ratio where a larger number of bearish puts to bullish calls is used to help gauge market sentiment, and right now, the market is very bearish on ECH, with the fund’s current put-to-call ratio at close to the highest levels ever recorded! ECH’s high implied vol, also near the top 10% of its historical values, could mean a higher likelihood of a sharp move in either direction.

Does all of this mean that ECH is due to explode higher in 2020? Perhaps not, but a depressed fund with strong contrarian signals and going against its historical drivers certainly sounds like a smarter strategy than chasing domestic equity funds already at all-time highs.

Author's note: Thank you for reading! Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section below. If you enjoyed reading this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and insights from ETF Global.

ETF Global To Launch On Seeking Alpha Marketplace

ETF Global is excited to announce that we will be shortly introducing the premier institutional-quality ETF research service on Seeking Alpha!

While we'll continue providing our free reports, subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded ETF Data and Research. We are eager to hear your thoughts on topics that matter most. Please message us directly to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income.