Another Year, Another Late 10-K At RCI Hospitality

2019 has not been the best year on record for RCI Hospitality (RICK). Shares are down more than 8% YTD, with the stock dramatically underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), with has returned just shy of 29%. I exposed several potential SEC violations in October of 2018, and it was announced the SEC was formally investigating RCI in September of 2019.

Over the last quarter, the company touted yet another bargain transaction in the nightclubs space and reported lackluster Q4 performance with Nightclub comps falling even as the company recorded growth in its Bombshells segment. Further, the company noted that it would be late yet again in filing its 10-K report, symptomatic of the various issues plaguing the company. Let’s take a look at recent news, and why I am not a buyer of RCI Hospitality entering 2020.

Q4’19 Results – Lackluster Comps as Nightclubs Struggle

Total sales at RCI were up 11.8% y/y to $44 million in Q4 driven largely by newly opened Bombshells units, a 19.4% y/y increase in Bombshells same store sales, and the acquisition of new nightclub units, partially offset by a 0.9% same store sales decline. While a 19.4% increase sounds robust, the gain compares to a 21.3% drop in Q4’18, meaning the two-year stack is actually down 1.9%. If you account for the 2.1% gain in Q4’17, the three-year stacked comp is up only about 0.2% y/y, meaning store productivity is basically flat over the period.

Because the company has yet to file its 10-K for 2019, we still do not have insight into what other operational metrics look like for RCI. However, I think it’s interesting to observe that Nightclub same-store sales were down 0.9% y/y in FY19 and Bombshells same-store sales fell 6.1% y/y in FY19. The two-year stack in the Nightclubs segment remains relatively healthy with a 4.9% gain, while the two-year stack at Bombshells is relatively poor, down 9.4%.

Management also touted its free cash flow for FY19, noting that the company expects to generate $32.5 to $34 million in free cash flow. Declining same store sales growth at existing locations refutes the notion of how RCI classifies “free cash flow,” but this is worthy of further discussion once we see how RCI’s appear in the 10-K and in Q1’20. For a quick reminder, if the company needs new acquisitions to maintain or grow free cash flow, then acquisitions should essentially be deemed the equivalent of capital expenditures, reducing what I would consider "free cash flow."

Another Year, Another Late 10-K

One expectation of a public company is that it files its 10-Qs and 10-Ks on time every quarter. Occasionally, a company may miss a quarter, or, it may miss several, often times leading to a scapegoating of the CFO or head of accounting. RCI Hospitality has now filed its 10-K late in three consecutive years and gone through three auditors, yet, its CFO remains employed.

RCI Hospitality noted that it would delay its filing until February of 2020. This is not surprising, given the SEC issues disclosed over the course of 2019 as well as the recent change in auditors. However, it is disappointing that the company’s financial reporting appears to be in disarray, and yet, little change appears to be made.

Although financial reporting is far from the only measure of business health, I find it troubling that the company frequently changes auditors and cannot seem to file reports on time. Combined with the mediocre performance of the core business, this is another reason to avoid RCI.

Latest Acquisition Multiple Looks Misleading

Source: RCI Hospitality LD Micro Main Event Conference

I have not refuted that fact that the Nightclubs RCI acquires are at the lower end of the value range in terms of asset sales over the last few years. However, I continue to disagree with the way the company calculates its valuation multiples.

In the above presentation, management is touting a 3x EBITDA multiple for its most recently announced “NE Corridor” club acquisition, paying $7.2 million for the club and $7.8 million for the real estate. However, I simply do not believe you can unbundle these two, other than for the purpose of securing financing. In my eyes, RCI paid $15 million for a business generating $2.4 million in EBITDA, equal to a multiple of about 6.25x EBITDA – more than double the valuation that RCI touts. In fact, I would argue RCI uses EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent expense) rather than EBITDA.

If you believe in RCI’s strategy, this may not be a deal breaker. However, I have noted multiple times that I am skeptical of the club rollup strategy, and importantly, I believe the cost of the real estate should be included in the multiple.

I Remain a Bear

Overall, the last few months have done little to change my view on RCI Hospitality. There is an ongoing SEC investigation, and the company will file its 10-K late for a third consecutive year, with no one held accountable. Recent transactions have only added to the leverage profile of the company, and I have yet to see a compelling reason to invest in the name. I will continue to follow the story, but I hold no position at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.