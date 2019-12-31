FTS International: A Call Option, Yet One With Potential Pay-Off

FTS International (FTSI) is a name which has been hit hard by the slump in the shale industry and, better said, the lack of recovery seen in oil prices and thus capital spending budgets of exploration and production companies. The issue, however, is that despite the secular headwinds in a challenging oil & gas price environment, FTS seems to suffer more than investors were reasonably expecting in recent times.

The Thesis, Some Background

It was February of 2019 when I last looked at FTS in an article called "pumping less profits, still enough profits". I noted that continued pressure on E&P budgets is hurting the company, although still solid earnings at the time and deleveraging progress meant that investors, including myself, had hopes for a recovery, as I held a reasonable position at $10 per share.

FTS International manufactures and operates custom-made manufactured hydraulic fracturing units, each of about 2,500 horsepower. In early 2019, the company has just released its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2018, with sales seen around a quarter of a billion, on which it saw EBITDA of $63 million and net earnings of $26 million, with capital spending lagging considerably compared to depreciation expenses. With sales and earnings in free fall, reduction in leverage was much welcomed, as net debt stood at $330 million at the end of 2018. Based on the fourth-quarter guidance, the company operated with an annualised 1.3 times leverage ratio, actually quite manageable.

The company operated little over 19 units of its fleet in the fourth quarter, as there was a green shoot in the announcement at the time - that of having two additional fleets being activated in the first quarter of 2019, although that revenue contribution was offset by lower prices.

To put those numbers somewhat into perspective, one has to look at past achievements as well. FTS went public in February 2018, a year before my latest review on the company. Shares were initially sold at $18 per share, as the company had a fleet of 32 at the time and operated with a net debt load of around $600 million following the IPO.

The company already showed incredible volatility in its results, with revenues peaking at $2.4 billion during the 2014 boom (although the business was hardly profitable at the time), while revenues collapsed to just half a billion during the 2016 crash, although results showed a big increase again in 2017 and 2018.

The 2018 results showed a recovery in sales to little over $1.5 billion, although the annualised rate fell back to a billion again in the fourth quarter. FTS reported net earnings of a quarter of a billion, yet fourth-quarter earnings totalled merely $26 million, as net debt fell to $325 million at the end of the year. This meant that net debt following the IPO has been cut nearly in half, yet shares were down nearly half as well.

Shares traded at around $10 in February, which means that the 109 million outstanding shares were valued at $1.09 billion, for a roughly $1.4 billion enterprise value.

What Has Gone Wrong?

With shares trading at $10 in February 2019, and now having fallen to just $1, plenty has gone wrong, as the market has bailed on my E&P players and their suppliers in a relatively flattish oil price environment.

First-quarter results were reasonably alright in terms of activity. Stages completed totalled 6,740, up 8% on a sequential basis and down 17% on an annual basis. The pricing of these services was another issue, however, with sales down 10% on a sequential basis and down more than 52% on an annual basis.

The company reported an operating loss of nearly $48 million, yet that was entirely driven by a near-$61 million impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDA totalled just $39.4 million, which is down substantially from $67 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $131 million in the first quarter of 2018. Annualised, the EBITDA number comes in at $158 million, which is concerning, as net debt still totals $309 million. So, while absolute net debt levels are coming down, relative leverage ratios are on the increase.

FTS furthermore announced a divestiture of its 45% interest in SinoFTS in China in a deal bringing in $27 million, as the company furthermore restructured its long-term sand contracts commitments. Shares traded at $8 following the announcement of the results, as the company announced a $100 million share buyback program in response to weakness in its share price.

Second-quarter results looked quite stable, as reported in July. Revenues were more or less stable at a little over $225 million, and EBITDA rose about $2 million on a sequential basis as well towards $42 million. Again, fleet stages are up, indicating that pricing is still down, as net debt inched up to $314 million. What is concerning, however, is that the average active fleet of 21 stood at 20 at the end of the second quarter and was expected to fall another 2-3 units in the second half of the year, prompting shares to fall towards $5-6 per share.

These disappointing prospects and actual further cutbacks announced by its clients meant that shares fell into a free fall in the autumn, with shares trading at $1 and change when the company announced its third-quarter results in November.

These third-quarter results were reported in a bombshell report. Not only did revenues fall further to $186 million, EBITDA halved again to $20 million and change. An average active fleet of 19.8 is expected to fall to 15-16 in the fourth quarter, which means that the worst still has to arrive. On the positive side, net debt has been reduced to $256 million. While absolute debt is down, annualised leverage ratios have increased to 3.2 times, as more bad news is to come in the fourth quarter. What's interesting is, the company actually spend $3.7 million to acquire 1.2 million shares at an average price just above the $3 mark, despite the very concerning outlook.

What Now?

Trading at just $1, it is very clear that FTS is just a speculative play at this point in time. The issue is, of course, the dismal outlook as seen in the third quarter, with more headwinds seen in the fourth quarter. The problem is that the company will lose money and leverage ratios will shoot up with activity levels and pricing lower in the fourth quarter.

The good news is that WTI pricing has just surpassed the $60 mark again, this time for the positive. Furthermore, net debt is down a lot, and while gross debt load is still high (resulting in additional interest expenses), the company has a lot of cash as well. This gives management flexibility as well, as it perhaps could buy back deeply discounted bonds.

Note that the business is a highly cyclical and capital-intensive one, as management has little ability to create a differentiated experience for customers, and thus, does not allow for differentiation from peers. This, however, means that capital allocation is more important than ever. With capital being cheap and abundant (at least in recent years), overcapacity is truly a concern. On the other hand, liquidity and potential price recovery mean that a recovery could still benefit the company, without much dilution incurred for current investors along the way.

At these levels, I consider that the risk-reward might be good enough from a speculative point of view. While management might have been too optimistic in its stance, I like the fact of a substantial cash position and reduction in leverage, as time and a potential recovery in end-markets in the meantime leave real room for a potential multi-bagger in case oil prices recover.

I consider shares as an option at the moment, although I have a bad taste in my mouth from the ride downward already. The good news is that a modest position at $10 allows me to average down quite aggressively here. While I myself, as well as a reader, could easily have the feeling of being married to a position, the risk-reward seems reasonable enough in my book to give it a shot.

