Hornbeck Offshore Services - Prepare For Near-Term Debt Restructuring

Only the most speculative investors should consider a small bet given the very real probability of getting wiped out entirely.

Depending on valuation and the potentially retained stake in the new Hornbeck Offshore Services, the company's beaten down stock could offer substantial upside from current levels.

While a complete wipe-out is a very real possibility, there appears to be a chance for equityholders to be "gifted" a minor recovery by senior creditor classes to avoid objections.

Discussing chances for current equityholders to retain at least some value in the restructured company.

Note:

Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOSS) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Suffice to say, 2019 has not played out as initially expected by CEO Todd Hornbeck. While offshore drilling activity has continued to recover from multi-decade lows, it is still nowhere near the levels required to address the massive oversupply of OSVs in the market.

As a result, a number of leading industry players like Tidewater (TDW), Bourbon Corporation, Gulfmark Offshore and Solstad Farstad already had to restructure their debt obligations or are currently in negotiations with creditors.

Picture: Stacked Hornbeck Offshore Services Vessels - Source: Company Presentation

With $224 million of bond debt coming due on April 1, 2020 and just $136 million in unrestricted cash on hand as of September 30, Hornbeck Offshore Services appears to be a prime candidate for near-term debt restructuring.

In fact, the company is currently in negotiations with an ad-hoc group representing approximately 80% of the company's $674 million in outstanding 2020 and 2021 senior unsecured notes according to statements made by management on the last conference call:

Finally, we continue to have constructive dialogue under our nondisclosure agreements with the professional advisers to the ad hoc group that reportedly represents holders of roughly 80% of our aggregated outstanding 2020 and 2021 senior notes. We have explored solutions with the representatives of these note holders that involve repayment or refinancing for our near-term maturities and expect that we will continue to do so. (...) While the company remains optimistic regarding its ability to come to mutual agreeable terms with the note holders, there can be no assurance that any of the contemplated transactions will ultimately come to fruition.

In addition, the company will also be required to come to terms with holders of almost $600 million in senior secured debt. Given this issue, it is hardly a surprise to see the unsecured bonds currently changing hands well below 30% of face value.

With more than $1.2 billion in debt ahead of equityholders and the company's fleet likely worth a fraction of the so far entirely unimpaired $2.4 billion book value, recovery chances for existing shareholders appear slim, to say the very least.

That said, after the recent delisting from the NYSE, the company's shares have lost another 60%, reducing market capitalization to approximately $3.4 million.

That said, peers Tidewater (5% of the new equity plus warrants) and Gulfmark Offshore (0.75% of the new equity plus warrants) both managed to preserve at least some value for equityholders in their respective debt restructurings but neither company had to deal with secured creditor classes at that time.

Moreover, even when backing out approximately $63 million in cash interest paid so far in 2019, Hornbeck Offshore's free cash flow has been negative by almost $13 million for the first three quarters of 2019, leaving little room for the soon-to-be restructured company to emerge with a meaningful amount of debt.

Given the sheer size of debt obligations ahead of equityholders, any potential recovery would obviously have to be "gifted" by classes ranking higher in the company's capital structure.

In many cases, gifting is used to avoid or resolve objections to allow for a swift implementation of the agreed plan of reorganization.

Also keep in mind that the company has fought hard to preserve value for shareholders in recent quarters albeit its efforts will likely end up being largely unsuccessful.

Given equityholders' apparently weak bargaining position, it's hard to imagine a Tidewater-like "gift" with existing shareholders getting allocated 5% of the restructured company's new equity and two classes of out-of-the-money warrants.

Assuming the company emerging with a post-restructuring market capitalization of $350 million, the current trading price of $0.09 signals market expectations for approximately 1% in total recovery for existing equityholders.

But doing the same exercise for a larger total recovery and / or a higher post-restructuring valuation would actually result in some major upside potential for the beaten down shares.

Unfortunately, there are significant uncertainties regarding both the post-restructuring valuation as well as the ultimate recovery for existing equityholders, if any.

Bottom Line:

In my last article, I considered Hornbeck Offshore's shares "essentially an option on a timely recovery of the ultra-deepwater drilling market" but this is apparently no longer the case. Instead, the stock has become a bet on the company preserving at least some value for existing shareholders in the upcoming restructuring. Depending on the ultimate outcome of the ongoing negotiations, the stock could offer substantial upside from current levels, even if the total recovery for equityholders will likely remain in the low- to mid-single percentage range.

To be perfectly honest, there's a considerable chance for current equityholders to end up with nothing but I wouldn't rule out management succeeding in preserving at least some value for the company's badly stricken shareholders either.

Kudos to Todd Hornbeck for not taking the easy way out a couple of quarters ago already and instead trying to preserve value for equityholders by a series of moves to kick the can further down the road.

Unfortunately, recovery in the offshore drilling markets has remained too slow to successfully deal with the massive overcapacities in the OSV industry, likely causing Hornbeck Offshore to succumb to its material debtload very soon.

Personally, I bought a small position at an average price of $0.11, fully cognizant of the very real possibility of being wiped out entirely in the upcoming restructuring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.