Inspire Medical Systems: Growth Deceleration On The Horizon

While the Medical Devices group (IHI) has had an exceptional run into 2019, up 33%, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) has more than doubled this performance with an incredible 74% year-to-date return. Inspire Medical Systems is up 225% since its IPO debut last year and continues to see incredible growth, with Q3 revenues up 60% year over year and with 150 basis points of gross margin expansion. There is no question that this is exceptional growth, and the company is a leader in the sleep apnea solutions space, but it's likely we'll see a material deceleration in growth as we head into FY-2020. Based on this, I believe this is an opportune spot for investors to book some profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Inspire Medical Systems is a newer company that is likely off the radar of most investors, and it has continued to gain traction over the past couple of years with its solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company offers a relatively non-invasive solution to sleep apnea, with three small incisions in a same-day outpatient procedure. Once implanted in the body, this solution provides a no-hose, no-mask, and a one-button solution to improve sleep apnea events significantly. As shown below, the results speak for themselves, with 90% of bed partners reporting no snoring or soft snoring, and a nearly 80% reduction in sleep apnea events. Not surprisingly, the device is gaining popularity, and we've seen evidence of this in the company's top line growth. Let's take a closer look at Inspire Medical Systems' growth metrics below:

(Source: Company website)

(Source: Company website)

As we can see from the chart below, quarterly revenues continue to climb, with revenue up from $10.0 million in Q4 2017 to $20.9 million in the most recent quarter. This is incredible growth over a less than a two-year period, with quarterly revenues up more than 100%. If we look forward to Q4 2019, quarterly revenues are forecasted to hit a new high at $24.6 million, a sequential jump of over 17% from the Q3 2019 figure of $20.9 million. Generally, the best growth companies can grow revenues at 10% or better sequentially, so Inspire Medical Systems is undoubtedly one of the leading growth names in the market currently.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, however, we can see that growth rates have been on the decline in the past year and a half, from 91% growth in Q4 2017 to 60% growth year over year in the Q3 2019 quarter. While this isn't a huge deal, as the deceleration has been relatively mild and growth has stayed above the 50% level, it is likely to change if we look out to Q4 2019 and FY-2020. As we can see in the below chart, revenue growth rates looked like they were trying to base in the 60% range, but a significant drop-off is expected in Q4 2019. The high end of Q4 2019 estimates currently sits at $24.6 million, a quarterly revenue growth rate of 48% year over year. If Inspire Medical Systems can only manage to meet these estimates, this would translate into a 1200-basis point sequential deceleration and what I would consider as a material slowdown.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we look out further to Q1 and Q2 of 2020, we are expecting more of the same. Q1 2020 estimates are currently pegged at $23.7 million, with Q2 2020 estimates sitting at $26.1 million. These figures reflect 46% and 45% growth year over year, a material drop from the nearly 60% growth rate the company enjoyed for FY-2019. This deceleration suggests that Inspire Medical Systems is going from a hyper-growth company to only a high-growth company, as my cut-off for hyper-growth companies is 50% revenue growth or higher.

I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates, as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the above chart, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly but is part of a pattern of a meaningful slowdown. The two-quarter average had begun to stabilize as of FY-2019, in a range of 62.5-64.0%, but is expected to fall off a cliff next quarter. As the table shows above, the two-quarter average year-over-year growth will slip by 850 basis points from 62.5% to 54.0%, and then slide further to 47.0% by Q1 2020. This is not a slight slowdown but a much more meaningful deceleration.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Table)

It's important to note that revenue estimates are not set in stone, and the company could have a blowout quarter in Q4 and put a minor dent in my thesis. It would classify as a 500-basis point deceleration or more on a sequential basis. To prevent material deceleration, Inspire Medical Systems will need to put up Q4 revenues of $25.9 million. This figure is $1.3 million above the high end of estimates at $24.6 million. In terms of Q1 2020, these estimates get even more challenging to beat due to lapping such impressive quarters of growth in FY-2019. To prevent deceleration for Q1 2020, the company will need to report $25.4 million in quarterly revenues, or $1.7 million above estimates. While a $1.7 million beat might not seem like much, that is the equivalent of a 7% beat on the current high end of estimates ($23.7 million). Therefore, while evading this deceleration is possible, it will not be an easy task.

In terms of annual earnings per share (EPS) growth, it's too early to value the company from an earnings standpoint. Inspire Medical Systems reported a net loss of $8.2 million for Q3 2019 and expects a net loss per share of $1.43 for FY-2019. Net losses are expected to widen next year to (-) $1.59 per share. This is not a huge deal, as most early-stage companies are not profitable; however, I do prefer to see net losses narrowing in profitless companies. When it comes to Inspire Medical Systems, this is not the case, with a slightly wider net loss expected next year. This isn't surprising given that operating expense growth is outpacing revenue growth for the first nine months of FY-2019, up 67% year over year vs. revenue growth of 62%.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

(Source: Company Press Release)

While Inspire Medical Systems continues to put up exceptional growth with a new quarterly record for sales in Q3 of $20.9 million, the deceleration is a bit concerning. I would argue that this deceleration will be challenging to prevent, given the exceptional quarters that the company is lapping, and this makes the stock more susceptible to a correction. Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $25.5 million in Q4 2019 revenues, or I would expect the stock has a good chance of selling off on the report.

The other issue with Inspire Medical Systems, unfortunately, is that valuation is now becoming unpalatable. As the below chart shows, the average peak revenue multiple of leaders in the Medical Devices group was 23.0, with the median peak sales multiple being 22.0. Currently, Inspire Medical Systems is trading at 24.47x on a price-to-sales basis, 7% above the average and more than 10% above the median. I have purposely chosen peers with innovative products that are massive market disruptors to provide an apples to apples comparison. As we can see, Dexcom (DXCM) peaked at 25.0x price-to-sales, Align Technology (ALGN) peaked at 17.0x price-to-sales, and Abiomed (ABMD) was the only one to breach the 30x price-to-sales level. Therefore, an argument can certainly be made that Inspire Medical Systems is no longer cheap at current levels.

(Source: YCharts)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, we can see that Inspire Medical Systems has seen two meaningful distribution days so far this month near the $74.00 level. The stock saw two similar days of distribution in Q3 before a 20% correction, and this is not ideal given that the stock is now trading at similar valuations to its August peak. While there's no reason to believe that the stock should correct more than 25% as it did after its August peak, the recent distribution, coupled with potential deceleration, is creating a less-than-ideal reward-to-risk at current levels near $73.00. Based on this, I believe further strength above $74.00 is an opportunity for investors to book some profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Inspire Medical Systems is a clear disruptor in the obstructive sleep apnea space, but a combination of potential deceleration in growth and a lofty valuation make the stock risky at current levels. For this reason, I see this as an opportune time to take some profits and trade around the core of one's position. Inspire Medical Systems is priced just shy of perfection at current levels, and a 10-15% correction would not surprise me if the company is unable to trounce Q4 2019 estimates.

