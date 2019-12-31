2020 Cannabis Foresight + Year-End Rap With Javier Hasse (Podcast Transcript)

We also cover the global cannabis landscape, how the US is similar to the EU, and why regulatory implementation is always very complex.

He joins the show to discuss getting into the industry by chance, his thoughts on the space going into 2020, and why he's bullish on cannabis as a whole.

Javier Hasse is the author of the book Start Your Own Cannabis Business and an award-winning reporter and editor who focuses on the cannabis space.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Monday with Javier Hasse. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Today, two days before 2020 hits us, I am very excited to be joined by Javier Hasse. Javier is the author of the book, ' Start Your Own Cannabis Business ', which hit the Number 1 best seller spot on Amazon.

Javier focuses primarily on the cannabis space. He's an award winning reported and editor. His work has been featured in among many other publications, CNN, Forbes, the Chicago Tribune, CNBC, MarketWatch, The Street, Playboy, Benzinga, MERRY JANE , High Times, Leafly... I could go on. He currently serves as the managing director of Benzinga Cannabis . He also sits on advisory boards in Africa, Latin America, and Canada and we will be using that global expertise today as he shares his view on the global cannabis market and...

Javier is also a billboard charting rapper and published photographer. The rapper part is a great story that he tells at the end - near the end of our interview. It involves the Wu-Tang Clan for any hip hop, rap, spoken word fans out there, it's a really great story. And we have our own end of year precipice of New Year surprise at the end of the show that I hope you will enjoy, kind of doing a new flavor and the end of the year. This is our obviously last, or maybe not so obviously, last episode of 2019.

So, with that, let's - before we get to our interview with Javier, let's briefly discuss some news happening and as I wrote on our twitter feed that's @canpod1, I said, Merry Flippin Christmas and Happy Freaking Hanukah because a day before Cam Battley, Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) left. The stock is on a furious decline since then. I have to say Cam was one of our first interviews. He was one of our first guests who we interviewed at CannaTech earlier this year in the spring.

I was very impressed by him so was my colleague Jonathan Liss. You know a very well-spoken, articulate fan of the cannabis industry, expert in the cannabis industry, long-term player, came from the pharma industry pivoted into first at Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and then at Aurora. So, it's a huge loss for Aurora Cannabis. I think investors are showing that they would agree with that sentiment. In November, Cam was appointed to MedReleaf Australia's Board. So, if anything, perhaps a bullish sentiment on Australia's cannabis scene, perhaps if Cam Battley is going there, maybe that's something we should be looking into.

A lot of disappointment has been expressed about that particular space, the Australia cannabis space. It was looked to be very promising and then kind of didn't pan out that way as Alan Brochstein spoke a little bit about when he was on our last episode, and which Javier talks a little bit about today as well.

Speaking of Alan Brochstein, we mentioned that he has a weekly newsletter and we wanted to highlight something that he mentioned for investors in this space is very important to pay attention to. So, I'm going to quote from him. He said, "As we look ahead to future earnings reports we want to share a head's up with our readers; something that hasn't yet been widely reported. Many companies that have primary listings in Canada are going to adapt U.S GAAP accounting beginning with Q4. This is as a result of their shareholder base being primarily American, rather than Canadian. The major impact will be the returns of IFRS mandated accounting of biological asset value changes, which will lead to less volatility in reported gross margin and operating profits. A list of these companies that it effects, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF), and Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF), and perhaps we will see more companies make that transition." So, something to be aware of; for investors, something to pay attention to.

Another thing that was in the news, more so last time, we saw each other so to speak, was Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) after getting allegations of fraud levied its way, the stock is rebounding pretty nicely, it's had some analysts' support. It seems like that report was a lot of smoke not much fire, we'll see how that plays out as we move forward.

Guess what the New Year brings? Illinois, my home state, going legal, adult use cannabis going legal. Does your portfolio know that Illinois is going legal? W hich is to say, which companies have businesses happening in Illinois that are going to be operating day one look into them, be bullish, I think you should be, but even if you don't have money per se in the game, certainly an interesting space to look into. If you're interested in having money in the game, Illinois is going to be an interesting space and also for other states to look towards, I think it's going to have a successful rollout, let's see what happens. Mostly because as Alan mentioned, you know they are going to have dispensaries open on day 1, their demand is going - or the supply - will be able I think to meet the demand. We'll see.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on December 19, 2019.

So, Javier welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's really great to have you on. Thanks for joining us.

Javier Hasse: Thank you so much for having me. This is a pleasure and an honor.

RS: Well, likewise. So, tell us a little bit about, we were talking a little bit before and I was hesitant to ask you when you got started because I knew it would go on, so let's - I'm going to ask you now, how you got started and what brought you into the industry?

JH: Honestly just, you know, it happened by chance. I think it was in 2014, I was writing about hedge funds insider trading, family offices, biotech stuff like that and my editor asked me if I was willing to write an article about cannabis stocks and related plays, and it was pretty early on in the capital markets when it came to cannabis stocks. I took couple of seconds thought about it and I was 24 at that time, so I was like, you know what, to hell with it, I love weed. If someone is going to pay me to write about it, like this is a dream job. And I wrote one article and never h ad to look back.

You know, the industry just came to me and they were like hey, we saw this article, we loved it. You know, here is some information, here is some data, here is some exclusive quotes and this and that and that was just it. You know, I was hooked and you know lucky me and then you know it's just a fantastic industry to be a part of and a great time to be a part of it. So…

RS: Yeah, it's kind of like you are growing up with the industry. That's cool. So, what have you seen like from when you got started until now? What's surprised you? Is there anything that you've expected to have already happened, you know, kind of what have you seen in the evolution that you've been in so far?

JH: I mean, I just opened one of the 2014 articles to just try and refresh my memory and figure out like what has changed because so much has changed and you know it's almost hard for me to remember what was going on five years ago. So, one of the things I can tell you is, like the title of the article, one of the first articles I published, talked about, buzz word, the cannabis stocks, which of course like, punning is no longer welcome among serious players and serious people in the industry. At least not excessive punning.

So, the one thing I can tell you like just off the top of my mind here is, you know things have gotten serious, right. At the time I remember the stocks I was recommending or talking about were called like marijuana something and green whatever and the tickers were like herb and hemp, you know, so everything was pretty much like in your face, which was okay with me, definitely, you know I did not shy away from the fact that cannabis is weed, even though many people will tell you, maybe to overcome this stigma we have to change wording, or rebranded, it's like yeah, but also we have to acknowledge the fact that it is the same plant, you know. Calling it differently will not change the fact that this is the same plant. I think in a recent podcast I said something similar like, you know rebranding, abusing your partner in a relationship as male love for instance is, you know, still you know you are hitting your wife, even if you call them like manly kisses or whatever, they are not. So…

RS: Quite the metaphor.

JH: Yeah. So, I think like that's something that certainly has changed. We have become a lot more sophisticated. Many of the companies I was looking at in recent days are either not around or still around, but not thriving. And then of course I mean the developments have been vast, you know five years ago there was almost no industry whatsoever, today it's a multi-billion-dollar industry. You know at the time we had only maybe 20, 23 states with some kind of legal cannabis, now we have a lot more. We have a lot more, you know many more countries with legal cannabis in some form or another.

Cultivation has developed. A lot of services have developed around the industry, mainstream - everything from mainstream retailers to mainstream media have embraced cannabis. So, the list just goes on and it's one of these things where we almost witnessed the chances of something new over of course less than 10 years.

RS: Right. And have you been surprised by kind of like how it's gone in terms of like the path to legalization, did you feel like when you got started you were going to see widespread federal U .S. legalization sooner then we have?

JH: Eh. I mean, I don't know I'd say I'm surprised that cannabis isn't federally legal just yet. You know, a part of me hoped it would, but I do understand the complexities of a country like the United States, especially for me being a foreigner it took quite a while to understand, right, how was it possible that states had such specific and different laws, and you know the federal government did, and you know it almost, you know there was this aha moment for me where I kind of realized, the United States is in many ways similar to the European Union, right.

It is so big and each state is in many ways so independent that many of the laws and attitudes and how people think vary enormously. So, the federal government in many occasions is just serving as a coordinator between all of these guys for them to be able to negotiate with other countries et cetera, but leave most of these decisions affecting the population of each state to the states themselves, and this is not only reflected in cannabis policy, but everything from public schooling and health to abortion. Things determined on a state-by-state basis and states can decide whether or not they want to endorse the death penalty or same sex marriage until very recently. So, I am not surprised, but I do think we will see some kind of change on the federal level within the next few years.

RS: Yeah. So, speaking of Europe and growing the... extending the borders a little bit internationally, I think a lot of people, we just had Alan Brochstein on for instance and he was saying that he was expecting Germany specifically to be more robust in its growth and its numbers and it hasn't been; Australia is another example. There are a few; have you, where do you see kind of like the global industry going?

JH: I mean, honestly, I very much agree with the Germany point, you know I too was expecting to see faster adoption. I lived in Germany a few years ago and I remember they had just rolled out the medical program and I was seeing people getting actual cannabis like bags of cannabis from their pharmacies and this was insurance reimbursed. So, like someone else was paying for their medical cannabis. So, you know seeing such a progressive system, I felt like wow, this will catch on fast.

It turns out, you know that implementation is always very complex, right. We come up with an idea, but we've never done this before. So, it's not like regulations are born overnight and they are perfect and the rollout is smooth, it barely ever is. I have not seen almost any case where the rollout has been as smooth as people expected, but to me it's completely logical, right, that we don't get things 100% right the first time around, right.

Just like Germany I think the other big like, I wouldn't say, I want to be careful with the word I pick here, like it didn't turn out quite as expected, I think it was Colombia. We saw hundreds of millions of dollars invested into cannabis in Colombia with international companies really betting strongly on this becoming an export market, and this has been very slow as well. We have seen very few exports to date. Mostly for research or like to export, stuff like that. So, that has certainly been something that I expected to see unfold differently.

RS: And is that an issue mostly of supply; like that there is this oversupply or is that an issue of quality?

JH: Neither one. It's regulations. Like, there is a bunch of cannabis ready to be used or exported, but you know regulations have not been put in place like there is a lot of permits and bureaucracy is pretty slow, so you know I have been to Colombia many, many times and I have seen around the country just loads, like kilos and kilos of cannabis and processed cannabis just sitting around waiting to be burned because they were not allowed to use it.

RS: Man, that's crazy.

JH: I know. But look, it's what I assume is the cost of business, I hope that the slow evolution of such a framework does result in the actual framework when things actually take a forum that the result is excellent because you know, patience does pay off. Though sometimes taking time to do things the right way might result in a much better system. And here if we're talking about a medical product, I would rather it be completely safe. At the same time there's people suffering and potentially dying because they cannot access this medicine and we could be supplying it, but you know what, if we don't have all of these mechanisms in place to make sure that the cannabis we're producing and exporting and importing and buying and selling is safe and tested and reliable and efficacious and consistent and always has the potency and is pesticide free, and it's free of heavy metal et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. You know, it's always a dilemma, right. There is urgency and that should be addressed, but there is also a need to make sure that everything is safe.

It's a classic FDA dilemma, right. Do we get drugs to market fast because people need them now and not tomorrow and they are dying or you know or do we avoid the risk of killing these same people and other people with an unsafe product?

RS: Right. Which is exactly what is happening with vaping and also with the CBD and hemp markets, which is exactly what you are saying, it's the challenges of rolling out an entirely new industry.

JH: Yes. I always tell people to be patient like, I do understand the frustration, but again like 10 years ago, we weren't even thinking of legal systems like we do today, like people in certain countries are allowed to walk into stores and walk out with weed. How crazy is that?

RS: Yeah. It's pretty crazy and getting less crazy and then at the same time it feels like you can't get CBD in certain markets. So, it's like - it feels like the whole world is going in some ways having this - and that's just like real life, that's what you are saying, it is just like the challenges of real life, you know it is - you want to have growth, but you want to have responsible growth. So, how do you do that best and…

JH: Exactly. And it's always that kind of complicated balance or middle-point, right. Like what we were saying before. What do we prioritize and it's never an easy or simple answer as governments or governments have to make sure that whatever they endorse is safe. So, they always gravitate toward the longer process where they ensure it is safe.

RS: Right.

JH: Which I think is, no, it is definitely the right thing to do for a government, but as people we are allowed to question these attitudes and think well, you know each one of us can decide if we think the best or the better answer is provide medicine now, figure out how safe it is later, right. And I will not tell people which is the right answer.

RS: Right. Yes. Whoever wants to hold their signs on whichever side of the camp feel free. So, it sounds like you have your eye on the global picture... what countries or what spaces do you feel like are places to kind of be bullish on let's say or that's going to have say, greater rates of growth?

JH: That's a tough question. It really depends on which portion of the supply chain we are looking at, right. We were talking about Israel earlier, and yeah, I do see a lot of potential for instance in Israel for medical development or technological development, same for the United States or Canada. I certainly don't see those markets as great growing markets or as great even sometimes as processing markets because costs are ridiculously high when compared to other countries, right.

We were talking about Colombia, I am still pretty bullish on Colombia as a big potential exporter of cannabis in some of the process products like APIs and pharmaceutical ingredients, pure CBD or some kind of processed cannabis. I feel the same way or I do think that China will become a massive hemp player, it already is, of course it's the largest producer, but I do see them moving in that direction.

I do feel like at a certain point India will probably move in that same direction as well. There is a lot of development going on in Southern African markets, you know South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Malawi steps forward. And countries like Argentina, Uruguay came up with new legislations and regulations for medical cannabis last week. Peru rolled out its systems, so you know, I am bullish on cannabis as a whole, right.

It's this new thing that I think will catch on around the world especially on the CBD side and so it really depends on which part of the supply chain we're looking at, but considering the kind of world we're living in where, you know work is pretty divided and in a sort of, and people might not like this, but it marks its kind of scheme where it's like this country does this, and this country does that and this country does a third thing, and you know this is such a complex supply chain with such demand that I see opportunity for many different countries thriving in different aspects or parts of this supply chain.

RS: And do you see, this is kind of - Canada is kind of progressing even while we were speaking about in terms of the challenges of rolling out and learning new lessons and with the whole kind of cannabis 2.0 and the retail, they are trying to figure out the retail picture there a little bit better although it seems like it's going a little bit slower than people would like, where do you see like Canada in the next year or two, you know a lot of people are a lot more bullish on the multi-state operators in the states because they don't have the same challenges that the Canadian LPs are facing, where do you see that?

JH: I mean Canada is quite a complex situation again, right. On the one hand, people are seeing like a slow roll out, but at the same time they are like one of three leading countries in the world in this aspect, and one of a very few places in the world where you can walk into a store and get some kind of cannabis product legally. Right, so first off, like people should be mindful of that.

However, of course again like talking about supply chain, you know production does not make a whole lot of sense in Canada for the large-scale. Yes. If you are looking for craft cannabis maybe it's fine. They grew it somewhere near your house in a warehouse or something, but you know

people are not growing bananas and mangoes in warehouses in Canada, so like it would make sense for many of the products to be produced elsewhere, right. So, in that sense, I do understand why people are a little bit wary about Canadian LPs. I do agree with the thought that MSOs might present a better opportunity just because the United States is a much larger country in terms of population 10 times, and also the United States in general like the population tends to spend a lot more money.

It's just you know and you know we can dispute it, but you go to the United States and then go to Canada or you compare to the United States with almost any other country and consumption levels for any everything are much higher, and I think you can tell it from living abroad being an American, you can see how much more America consumes of everything than the average country around the world. So, when people tell me like I focus on the United States and others say like that's stupid, it's a saturated market, it's like well, it really depends on how successful you are at marketing at these people.

You know, when people say, oh you focus on California alone, that's stupid. And I'm like, no it is not. You would never tell someone it is stupid to focus on France, Germany, you know it's - California is like the fifth largest economy in the world on its own, like of course there is a lot of money to be spent, a lot of money to be made. So, you know, I do understand the bullish position and to a certain extent share it, [but] I would not be so quick to judge all Canadian LPs the same way.

RS: Right. Because of how they are spending the money you are saying, where they are putting it?

JH: Yeah, and how effective and efficient they are in executing their strategy and I don't know like, honestly, I would remain relatively bullish on Canadian companies with international assets. They are early entrance into the market, right. Like we have probably a few different outcomes to a Canadian LP with international exposure.

One of them being acquired by another company, say an MSO in a few years, and then you know shareholders will make their money. Or just thrive in international markets as many for instance, Canadian mining companies, have. And it's not like they did terribly; for quite some time they really had a strong foothold in the global arena.

So, it's never as simple as just like, oh, this is a Canadian producer, like they are doomed. It's like, well how are they producing, what else are they looking at, how are they developing their strategies, how does their cash flow look, how well-funded they are, how well money-managed they are, right? Because someone else has to supply Canadian market for instance, high-end cannabis - who will that be?

RS: Right... Do you have any like takes on the sector like who you think look the best? Or if you don't want to get specific where do you see kind of playing out in terms of some it tying into the alcohol industry, the pharma industry, the health and wellness industry, how do you see it kind of like being marketed, commoditized... how do you see it playing out that way?

JH: Yes. I'm thinking about it...

RS: We encourage thoughtful answers.

JH: Yes. That's a tough question because the whole push we're seeing right now kind of gets cannabis in some form into basically anything. Right. From beverages and creams to hummous , right so who knows. I think we're still figuring out what the public wants and what there is demand for and what's most effective in terms of products. So, I can definitely not predict one or another.

I do see some potential at least for a few years in everything related to like cosmetic applications and I don't mean like making you beautiful, cosmetic as in as opposed to medical claims, right like putting CBD in creams and stuff like that without making any of the medical claims. People seem to be embracing it around the world, and it seems to work out for a lot of people.

Same for beverages right, like there is an increasing amount of product in the beverages space and people are starting to really enjoy them now that they taste well, you know they didn't used to taste very well , but now there is certain ones that do.

So, you know it's really hard to tell, but you know one thing I can definitely tell you is, we will need cannabis to be putting into all these things. So, someone will have to be producing it. Whomever figures out the best way to do it will probably have an advantage, but also in growing there is a lot of ancillary stuff, right, related and whomever figures out that as well like if someone can automate trimming; if someone can automate growing; if someone can figure out the best way to process say quantities or orders with software. You know, if someone, I think there is a lot of opportunities on that side of the supply chain that are more accessible to people too, right because by now, I am not saying it is not like a new grower can't come in and just like dominate the market, but it is an uphill battle.

Like, there is big established companies doing this already, right. It's like Johnny whomever launching a brand trying to compete with Coca Cola and it's like, yeah maybe they will make it, but it is tough to launch a new soda and defy the dominance of the big boys, so to speak.

RS: Right. What do you think is going to be - or do you think it is just a matter of the regulations just keep kind of playing themselves out, like what do you think it is going to take for the Number 1, the Number 2 company to kind of present itself in this space like, you know if you extend the analogy to like the tech space, like the Google or the Apple or the - who is going to be the one to figure that out, like, or we just totally have no idea until the regulations are more kind of provided?

JH: I mean, the classic response is, I have no crystal ball. Everyone will tell you that, you know to try to detach themselves from their predictions. For me, I'm sure I'm pretty convinced, the leader will come from consolidation, whether it's like a few big companies merging or the bigger companies acquiring the smaller companies or similar companies and then you know other companies from say the beverages or alcohol space or the whatever tobacco space coming in with a lot of money.

There is no one clear leader in my view today as the one who will definitely

retain the dominance, but there are a few candidates, right. If you look at the top 10 companies or 15 companies, many of them are decent candidates to become the leader and establish an undisputed leader, because right now we have leaders.

Yes. We can say Canopy is the largest by this or you know Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) or Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) are the largest by this other metric, right, but it is not clear cut. We don't have a Coke and a Pepsi, period. Or you know Apple and Google or Microsoft and Apple, right. It's still not at that point. We have a series of companies all kind of decently positioned to become one of them, but who knows?

We might definitely also see a pharma company team up with a hedge fund, invest $100 billion and develop a global asset overnight. Because right now all it takes is money. You can go and buy a company, and many of them are for sale at the right price. It's not like these companies are making that much money. Many, many many people are looking for an exit.

RS: And in terms of the CBD and hemp space, do you see that being as great of a global growth story as the cannabis market? I mean, not to separate it completely, but it is a slightly different market.

JH: Yeah. I think it's a much larger market. Like, no doubt. For me cannabis definitely has a long list of fantastic properties and qualities. I love it, but you know what hemp is, you know everyone was exposed to some kind of liberal adolescence, teenage years heard at least once, you can make plastics and fabrics and oils and fuels from hemp. Not to mention you can extract CBD and not to mention it's pretty easy to grow, compared to regular marijuana. Not to mention that it's widely considerably more accepted socially, not to mention that it remained legal around the world while cannabis was illegal in many countries.

So, I do feel like hemp presents a much larger traditional industrial opportunity, right. Cannabis is the sort of healthcare niche. It might not be a niche, but it's like one vertical that's you know people are using it for recreational, for health purposes. But if you can have hemp grow, extract the CBD then from the same plant that requires a lot less care and it's cheaper and easier to grow. Let's say, we can also get a fabric or make plastics or whatever, well that's a pretty valuable supply chain.

And we have been growing hemp consistently over the decades. So, even in all these countries where there is no widespread experience in cannabis production there is a lot of information on hemp production. I was recently looking at some old books from Argentina doing some research and I found that books from the 1910s and 1920s already studied production in all of the country and the different geographies, which ones are best. How many kilograms or tons of seeds do we need for each hectare. You know, what's the yield and we've been seeing this over time. So, you know we are definitely more advanced in that aspect.

RS: I was in Mount Vernon touring George Washington's home and it's like they have the whole section as it was and there's this huge hemp field, I mean yeah, it's been, it was the crop before tobacco was.

JH: Oh, yeah. And we, I mean even today we already see a lot of countries that have been using hemp as a tobacco substitute for years. There's this viral story, you know about North Korea and cannabis being legal, and they show you the bags of weed and the field and it's hemp. It's like

non-psychoactive hemp that people buy because it's cheaper than buying tobacco and just smoke that.

Of course, the Internet will report whatever they want, like they said this week, Elon Musk is sending weed to space and it's like, no. Someone bought a little batch in this mission from SpaceX to send hemp tissue culture to see how it reacts, like that is not the same as Elon Musk, you know flying weed to space and it certainly the same applies to North Korea. People are not smoking weed legally, but they do produce hemp from what I've heard. Again, I have not been to North Korea, and so my major sources might be just as wrong as those headlines.

RS: Disclaimer, we have no inside information on North Korea, but…

JH: But like as an example, right, like it's one of these things where, it is an established crop and I personally see a lot of potential in it, and wide acceptance of it. People in their 60s and 70s who might not be as familiar with or receptive to this new wave of marijuana being rebranded as cannabis are certainly well aware that you can make jeans with hemp. And they won't go like, oh, will those jeans make me high? But everyone will ask you if the CBD extractor from marijuana will make high, at least once until they earn it might or might not depending on how it's made.

RS: Right, which is all slowly changing slowly, slowly.

JH: Oh, yeah. Now the people that asked me - who asked me the most about cannabis and the people who bring up the topic the most are people over 50. My parents are both over 70 and I'm 30 and my friends are 30 or in their late 20s, early 30s and you know they don't talk weed that much. We love it, we don't talk about the topic, we talk about other stuff. Every time I see a friend of my mother's they go like, oh Javier, I wanted to ask you about cannabis, I heard about these drops where do I get it?

RS: Right. We're seeing the burgeoning of an entire industry. Yeah, this is how it happens. That's great. So, talk to us a little, you've done some cool stuff in your work and first of all, I'm interested to know like who is the person that you've interviewed or talked with that you would feel like was the most exciting person that gave you kind of the most - the best interview let's say?

JH: That's a tough one, I mean, I am kind of a hoarder, not in that I have a lot of stuff, but there is certain things I like and I kind of collect them. One of them being film pictures, I just go through the streets with a film camera and stop people, random people and I make portraits of people and I have like thousands of portraits of random people on the streets. Another one of these things is, you know, cool interviews, right. So, I try to speak with everyone whether I like what they do or not, whether I enjoy their music or not, say, right. So, I have done a bunch of very interesting stories, you know I have spoken with B-Real of Cypress Hill, Tommy Chong. I have done stories with Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, recently spoke with Bella Thorne, that was pretty interesting. I did a very, very interesting story with Megan Rapinoe, but I think probably the one that really, I really enjoyed was Amanda Palmer. She is the singer from The Dresden Dolls and an activist.

My girlfriend is a huge fan, and I said like, well, I have this gig at Forbes where I basically can land any interview I can, kind of let's talk with your idol, and it was just one of these, I was personally not a fan, I was just like familiar with her music and it was just like, wow. You know, it just blew my mind. Very interesting conversation last month with Jason Silva.

RS: What blew your mind about the conversation with Amanda Palmer, if you could give us like one takeaway? And also, hey, best boyfriend ever, nice work, man.

JH: Thank you. It was just a nice, like an hour long conversation where she was extremely candid and she doesn't consume cannabis nowadays, but she shared her thoughts on all of these topics and psychadelics and just like her life experience and like what she prioritized to me and what resonated with me, I felt like, you know this person feels things in a way that I can relate to. So, like she highlighted the value of love and the value of carrying and you know the understanding that the doors of perception can be opened and do not necessarily require a constant external stimulus whether it's cannabis, psychadelics or whatever. You know, her connections between cannabis activism and you know advocating for legal abortion and women's rights, it was just an interesting conversation where actually like, oh wow, I even brought up a, at a certain point I just said something and she was like, I think I disagree man, like you, this is like a privileged thing to say, and I was like you are right. You know what, you were very right. I was saying something like, yeah, I think Americans should travel at least once, and she goes like, well, yeah. That's a very 1% thing to say. And I was speaking like a foreigner and saying like, yeah, America should be more exposed to the rest of the world, but you know the way I put it, she was like maybe consider this.

RS: That's cool. That is very cool.

JH: So, I think yes. That was one of my favorites and of course, experts - I just like, I learn from them a lot, a lot of people in the investment community and a lot of these interviews related to investing or venture capital or whatever are usually very informative, but they kind of become engrained into my knowledge of the industry, so it's hard to separate what each person said and what I learned from each one of them, you know because it is like kind of cumulative, is that a word?

RS: Yes, yes.

JH: So, that's probably my answer.

RS: So, given that we are on the precipice of a New Year, one that I'm calling 2020 foresight, which might be the title of this episode, talk to me about where you see cannabis in this coming year, what you're excited about; if you are concerned about something in this space?

JH: So, the question is that, if I'm worried about something about next year or what will I see in general?

RS: Yes, where do you see it in general, what you are excited about and if you're concerned a bout anything?

JH: I see the industry continuing to progress. Legalization continuing to catch on and I think this is a very positive process, you know that you really cannot stop. I am worried it doesn't catch on fast enough, and that, you know all these conflicting regulations end up generating a reversion in public perceptions and policies in some cases like we've seen with the vaping issue in the United States where a lot of people got sick and died because of unlicensed products, and this is really impacting perceptions and laws around cannabis and cannabis products. When the fact is, most of these issues if not all of them stemmed from the illegal nature of the products in question.

RS: Right.

JH: So, if you ask me like what I'm worried about? Like, that's it. I really want to see legal cannabis everywhere and people being able to access it because that's the other thing, you see countries roll-out regulations. We've seen a lot of this in Latin America, many countries came out with the regulations for medical cannabis in 2017, but like the number of people with actual access to the product was so ridiculously low because it is not sold in pharmacies, it is not sold in stores, and it is not... the conditions are limited. So you have to have a specific type of epilepsy. Get a doctor who is willing to prescribe it, then apply for a special permit in a government agency or through a judge, have this permit issued to your name, then find a Canadian GMP certified supplier who is willing to export the product one at a time. So, like one vial at a time. Label it especially for this country and this patient. Then the product comes to the country, it's received in Customs, Customs has it, holds it for two weeks until it unlocks the import and then this person has to go find it in the mail office or the airport whatever and say... you know that is not real access.

And in the meantime, we are banning home growing as this evil thing that will certainly generate terrible things and then like, if you won't allow people to access cannabis effectively and efficiently, and you believe it has medical properties, you allow them to grow at home. You know because all of these mothers around Latin America are seeing like watching their kids die or growing cannabis illegally and risking going to jail and in many cases going to jail for a substance that is supposed to be legal in that country for medical uses.

RS: It is happening here in Israel also. It's supposed to be legally, you know medically legal and it's... there is all this regulatory and political infighting and just ridiculous stuff, and people don't have... medical patients, don't have access to cannabis, it's crazy. And I was interviewing Fabian Henry who is a combat veteran from Canada and his cannabis is subsidized from Health Canada, but he said once it went legal in Canada, the cannabis that he is getting delivered to him is terrible quality. So, we have a lot, the industry has a lot to improve on, but yes there is hopefully, hopefully that will keep on improving.

JH: Oh, yeah. I still welcome all progress and I think we are moving in the right direction.

RS: Agreed.

JH: And it's good to see it, but there is certain areas where we could definitely do better, everything in relation to social justice and expungement, especially in the United States. We are lagging, massively. Right because in other countries you have people were also incarcerated by - for cannabis, but not at the rates as we've seen in the U.S. and not with such explicit racial targeting. So, again, we are lining our pockets in green, dancing in these fountains of money, ala F riends, while people are rotting in jail.

Peter Tosh's son was attacked in prison for a low level, you know he was in prison for a low-level cannabis charge, and he was attacked in prison. He was in a coma for like two years. Now, he can't move. I was speaking with his sister last week and it was like, this is crazy, and this is Peter Tosh's son.

RS: That's insane.

JH: A famous person. And he still went to jail for weed and almost got killed, and it ruined his life and his family's.

RS: Yes. It's insane.

JH: ... it is. It is insane.

RS: So, on that note to me, the language of speaking about social justice is usually in like some kind of form of a rap, and I think it's really cool for listeners to know, what happened with you when you did this rap at a conference and you want to tell the story?

JH: Yes, I will try to make it as short as possible. I was trying to land an interview with John Oliver and Lin-Manuel Miranda for a Forbes columns on cannabis, I was, sorry a Playboy column I was doing at that time. They said, no, so I tried to pitch them with a poem, the poem failed, a year later I am touring the U.S. presenting a book I had written and at one of these events where I was a speaker, I was speaking with this U.S. Senator and I show him this rap, this poem I have written, and he says, come perform at the Santa Cruz tonight. I go to it, and the next day I receive a call from this guy called Jonathan Hay and he says, I'm about to release this album with DJ Whoo Kid and Wu-Tang Clan and Twist and a bunch of rappers I listen to, and we would like to put your poem as a spoken word in the album and so they did, which was awesome. Few weeks later, we had like six or eight on the billboard charts, so that was fun.

RS: So cool, man. Such a great story.

JH: So, I heard you rap too. You will have to drop some bars.

RS: Alright, so you want to hear it?

JH: Yes, please.

RS: Okay, okay. Here goes:

Back in the stone age

Back on the first page

When Cheech got Chong'd

And Reefer Madness set the stage

When kids called it incense

To not increase their parents rage

When it smelled like skunk

And you called it weed

And thought it dope

That it helped you read

Into things you never thought to need

And then got up to speed cos

One person's stoned

Is another's punished deed

And dealers doing time

In racist sentences soon defined

As unjust wars.

How is a plant a crime?

Now regulators mount up

And smell the stuff that's healing kids

Autistic

epileptic

and how in the heck can anyone flip that

California

Oregon

Uruguay

Canada

Maine

And Florida

And Maryland

Expanding to

Michigan n Illinois

Mexico trying to employ

The freedom of personality development

Before it was a crime it wasn't

And now people getting it

And hearing stories from their grandma sister brother great uncle cousin college roomate

That extol the many benefits

Of Hemp THC CBD

Smoked eaten in oil or a balm

Helped arthritis

Helped them eat after chemo

Helped anxious ones be calm

Helped family get along

And now the throng of capital

Coming to this once unthought of sector

How to know what's real and what's ether

What's profitable?

Worth a treasure?

What's an MSO and who am I as an investor?

Do I have the stomach to take on the risk?

Do I have the right to ignore opportunity in our midst

Should I invest a little or a lot

In this plant we once called pot

Cannabis Investing Podcast

Same old content we are not!

So have a listen pick your spot

Pay attention to your thought

That develops and gains power

From the knowledge it has got

From alpha seeking profits peaking

Portfolio speaking of gains ahead

2020 foresight

Listen to our guests

To get it right

Have an investor's appetite

To help you sleep soundly at night

JH: Yeah! That's awesome. Oh, we need to get that recorded, you know for the intro of the show.

RS: That was really fun.

JH: Shout out to DJ Premier!

RS: Yeah, yeah, shout out to anyone who wants to produce that. So, that was awesome to have you. That was so fun. What a great talk heading into the New Year, super fun to have you on and to talk with you and hope to talk to you soon down the road.