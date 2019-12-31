A Retirement Portfolio With U.S. And Emerging Markets Mutual Funds

• A momentum strategy switching between VFINX, FEMKX and VUSTX had a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.94% over the period from 1/1992 to 11/2019.

• The emerging markets stocks have outperformed the US stocks during the 2003 – 2007 bull market and also from 3/2009 to 4/2014.

Introduction

In a previous article on Seeking Alpha, we used a momentum strategy to a 2-fund portfolio with Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX) and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund (VUSTX). Here, we add a third mutual fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (FEMKX). FEMKX was started in 1990 and holds net assets of over 4 billion US dollars.

Based on the availability of price data for the mutual funds, we decided to study the performance of the portfolio starting from January 1992 on. Following is a table with the performance of these mutual funds over the 1992 - 2019 period.

Note: An equivalent portfolio may be created with the following ETFs: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM). Because of data availability constraints, that portfolio can be simulated starting with January 2004.

Mutual Fund Data

Table 1. Mutual Fund performance statistics Fund Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. DD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio VFINX $10,000 $128,781 9.59% 14.01% -37.02% -50.97% 0.55 0.80 FEMKX $10,000 $42,304 5.30% 23.38% -60.83% -69.58% 0.24 0.33 VUSTX $10,000 $71,464 7.30% 9.98% -13.03% -16.68% 0.52 0.86

Safe Withdrawal Rate 8.83% 4.40% 7.12%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 6.91% 2.99% 4.86%

Figure 1: Equity curves for the funds as buy-and-hold portfolios

Source: All graphs and data in this article was generated with the Portfolio Visualizer application at Portfolio Visualizer

As can be seen in figure 1, VFINX had 3 long periods of strong uptrend and two periods of deep declines. The "bear markets" in VFINX lasted from 9/2000 to 3/2003 and from 12/2007 to 3/2009. These two bear markets were present in the emerging markets with the same time intervals. The emerging markets, FEMKX, had an additional bear market from 2/1997 to 8/1998.

It is of interest to compare the relative performance of the equity funds during the bull market periods. From figure 1 it is obvious that the emerging markets FEMKX strongly outperformed during the 2003 - 2007 bull market. During the other two bull markets, 1992 - 2000 and 2009 - 2019, the US equities outperformed, although if one looks in detail to see what happened at shorter time horizons, one can identify three shorter periods when FEMKX showed stronger uptrends: 1/1992 - 12/1993, 9/1998 - 8/2000, 4/2009 - 4/2011.

From table 1 we see that, overall, VFINX produced the highest total return. Its final balance is three times that of FEMKX. Even the long-term treasury fund, VUSTX, returned substantially more than FEMKX. In fact, a buy-and-hold portfolio invested 100% in the emerging market fund could not sustain a 4% withdrawal rate that is usually required for retirement accounts.

Portfolio Visualizer Model

The [FEMKX, VFINX, VUSTX] portfolio is analyzed as a retirement portfolio, that is, no additional money are invested. In our simulation, we will not make any withdrawals; instead we will report the safe withdrawal rates computed with the portfolio visualizer application at www.portfoliovisualizer.com.

The portfolio visualizer model be accessed at this link.

This portfolio is managed with a dual momentum strategy. Details about the implementation of the dual momentum strategy can be found at the portfolio visualizer site under the FAQ tab, "Methodology" heading.

Here are a few model asset choices and parameters:

Single performance period: 3 months,

Absolute Momentum Asset: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv (VBMFX) Out-of-Market Asset: VUSTX.

At the end of each month, if the return of VBMFX is greater than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the asset with the highest 3-month return. Otherwise, if the return of VBMFX is lower than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the out-of-market asset VUSTX.

In general, it is recommended that one should use a short-term treasury bond as out-of-market asset. We found by experimentation that any duration treasury bonds perform well for our portfolios. We used the long-term treasury fund, but similar results can be obtained with intermediate-term treasury fund VFITX or short-term fund VFISX. The selection is a trade-off of returns and volatility. The shorter term produces somewhat lower returns with somewhat lower volatility.

In table 2 we show the market timing results for the FEMKX, VFINX, VUSTX portfolio from 1992 to 2019. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for FEMKX (Dec 1990 - Nov 2019).

Table 2. Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolio Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $10,000 $788,889 16.94% 13.85% -2.98% -19.81% 1.03 2.01 VFINX $10,000 $128,781 9.59% 14.01% -37.02% -50.97% 0.55 0.80

Safe Withdrawal Rate 15.01% 8.83%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 12.95% 6.91%

Figure 2: Equity curves for [FEMKX, VFINX, VUSTX] timing portfolio and VFINX buy-and-hold

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

In figure 2 we see that the momentum strategy has performed consistently over the whole interval from 1992 to 2019. It had only two years with negative returns: 2001 (-2.98%) and 2015 (-2.77%). The maximum drawdown of -19.81% was in May 2008. The return of the timing portfolio in 2008 was 4.31%.

The perpetual withdrawal rate of the timing portfolio is 12.95%. The portfolio is suitable for retirement accounts, allowing for high rates of withdrawal together with increases in capital.

Momentum versus Asset Switching Strategy

As was mentioned in the introduction, from 1992 to 2019 there were five market regime periods: three bull markets and two bear markets. If an investor were able to correctly identify the starting and ending dates of each bear market, that investor could manage the account by simply switching the asset in which the portfolio was invested at those four dates. For easy reference, let's call it "The Asset Switching Strategy 1."

Here are the periods and the asset in which it was 100% invested in a buy-and-hold mode.

1/1992 - 2/2000: 100% VFINX 3/2000 - 3/2003: 100% VUSTX 4/2003 - 11/2007: 100% FEMKX 12/2007 - 3/2009: 100% TLT 4/2009 - 11/2019: 100% VFIX

Further improvement can be made by identifying relatively long periods of the bull markets when one of the equity funds clearly outperforms. For our portfolio the emerging markets usually outperform at the beginning of a bull market. Because the emerging markets are more volatile than the US market, they lose more in bear markets and have a steeper recovery when a new bull market begins. There are two additional periods when FEMKS had bigger gains than VFINX: 10/1992 - 1/1994 and 3/2009 - 4/2011. In the performance table below, we call it "Asset Switching 2."

The asset switching strategies were simulated using, separately for each period, the "Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation" application at Portfolio Visualizer web site. The results were manually assembled in an Excel spreadsheet.

Table 3: Performance statistics for the momentum and asset switching strategies

Strategy Initial Final CAGR Maximum Number Balance Balance Drawdown Rebalances Momentum $10,000 $788,889 16.94% -19.81% 109 Asset Switching 1 $10,000 $1,703,900 20.21% -15.38% 4 Asset Switching 2 $10,000 $3,540,260 23.40% -15.38% 6

The graph below shows the equity curves for the momentum strategy and asset switching 2.

Figure 3. Equity curves for momentum and asset switching 2 strategies

Source: Graph produced with Excel

Both table 3 and figure 3 illustrate the solid outperformance of the asset switching strategy. The asset switching strategies achieved CAGRs of 20.21% and 23.40%, compared to 16.94% for the momentum strategy. Additionally, it did so with much less management efforts. While the momentum strategy made 109 asset allocation trades over the 27-year period, the asset switching required only 4 or 6 asset reallocations.

Conclusions

Combining two broad stock market funds, one US-based and the other on emerging markets, is a profitable strategy. It provides great diversification and increased opportunities for higher returns. Quite reliably, the momentum strategy worked consistently well during all market conditions. It provided excellent protection during the two bear markets by switching all the funds into treasury bonds. It also took advantage of the relative strength of the two equity funds during the bull markets.

The important question for investors is whether the outperformance of these strategies will continue into the future. The results obtained over a 27-year time span gives us good reason to expect an affirmative answer. In our example, there were only three longer than one year periods when the portfolio was in drawdown: November 2007 to April 2009, February 2015 to July 2016, and March 2001 to March 2002. Two of the drawdown periods coincided with bear markets and were both significantly lower than the drawdowns of the equity funds.

We observe that the momentum strategy tends to underperform when markets switch modes. This effect is particularly strong after the deep decline at the end of bear markets. Usually, the recovery at the beginning of a bull market is very steep. Due to its inherent delay, the momentum strategy is slow to react to this change. This is the drawback that the asset switching strategy may avoid. Therefore, it may be advantageous to alternate the use of the momentum and the asset switching strategies.

The asset switching strategy required, a few times, making a decision about investing in US equities VFINX, or in the emerging markets FEMKX. Making the right choice is not a small task. Right now, many analysts expect a strengthening of the emerging markets. In our opinion, the US equities will continue to outperform during the late phase of the current bull market. It may be better to wait for a deep correction and to switch to investing in emerging markets right at the end of that correction.

We conclude that the momentum and asset switching strategies are robust and have good chances to continue their strong performance in the future. The momentum strategy requires frequent changes in allocation but the decision is taken by an algorithm. The asset switching strategy requires great patience on the part of the investor because it may take long periods of time without any action. Its success is highly dependent on the correct timing of those decisions.

