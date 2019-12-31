A Personal 2019 Review

Now that 2019 is ending, it is the right time to look back and see what has gone right and what hasn’t over the past year. I also took the opportunity to look for lessons about the market we are in.

If the past year has taught my anything, it is that this market is short-term focused. Investors seem to have given up on coming up with a sensible discount rates, but instead focus on stories and earnings and send stocks either up or down without much regard to the level at which they trade. This is especially apparent for certain groups of low quality stocks that produce high revenue growth. As valuation has detached them from reality, only negative surprises drag these stocks back to earth.

In broad strokes, my stock picks of the year can be classified into three categories: YieldCos and odd shorts, and Dutch stocks.

YieldCos

Arguably, YieldCos have been one of my most successful hunting grounds this year.

The first YieldCo article was Buy Atlantica’s 9% Yield in January. This was a great start, as the stock returned 56.5% (close Dec. 26), while the S&P (price return) went up by 21%. Atlantica Yield (AY) isn’t the only YieldCo that outperformed the S&P. As one can see in the cart below, the full subsector did quite well, despite average results, thanks to investors looking for yield.

YieldCo performance YTD. Source: Seeking Alpha/TradingView.

It also helped that I picked the best moment to jump in. Stocks of Atlantica, NextEra Energy (NEP) and Clearway Energy (CWEN) (CWEN.A) were under pressure due to the bankruptcy of PG&E (PCG) in January but recovered during the year as the situation cleared up. The bankruptcy also created the opportunity for me to promote Clearway Energy as a potential buy. While CWEN had a slow start of the year, its total return has been roughly double that of the S&P since mid-June.

I have also been bearish on some YieldCos, most notably NextEra Energy Partners and TerraForm Power (TERP). Both have in common that they finance their operations with a lot of non-amortizing debt, while the most important non-GAAP figure for YieldCos (CAFD) accounts for repayments of project debt. Other YieldCos have done a better job at this (not pushing up dividend yield by not paying down debt), and slowly but surely the market starts to put brakes on NEP. Though it is hard to tell if NEP is hampered by its low yield or by its investors who are figuring out how the financials work. TerraForm is a straight forward story as it has slid in November when it materially underperformed expectations.

YieldCo performance since early March. Source: Seeking Alpha/TradingView.

You may be curious what I did with my views. I quite recently sold my shares in Atlantica Yield, which I purchased near the lows back in February. Most of my utilities allocation has since moved to Clearway Energy. Another thing I started doing very recently is shorting NEP as a sector hedge. I think that investors may have been using too low discount rates for NEP and YieldCos in general and this could easily reverse. I have even seen people argue for equity discount rates of 6% for these non-investment grade companies. They could well change their minds when they see interest rates rise a little or when another PG&E situation presents itself.

Still, if YieldCos have taught me anything, it is that many investors are short sighted. It looks like investors are most concerned with the dividend yield, and growth in the next few years rather than the long-term view. Especially for YieldCos, the long-term fundamentals support the fair value. However, I think that most YieldCos have become expensive considering the risk they bear.

Odd shorts – broken businesses and terrifying valuations

By chance, I stumbled across LendingTree (TREE) and was baffled by the business model, which can be summarized as a place on the internet where you can leave your phone number so that mortgage lenders can call you up to offer their services.

This was a very bearish call that nicely lived up to my expectations as I forecasted the company to beat YTD guidance but underperform over the long-term. After a solid Q3, it announced a guidance for 2020 that was sub-par, but within my range of expectations. This caused the stock to plummet and underperform the S&P 500.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The good thing is that I suggested to ‘wait until next quarterly earnings’ to take action. Unfortunately, I didn’t do so myself because I don’t want short exposure to low quality growth, thereby doubling down on the factor exposure my portfolio has. The volatility of the stock alone should give some insight into the risks involved when one gets exposure on that name. I’m not sure where this stock will go in 2020, but it is very exposed to the risk of a recession.

Speaking of stocks that can rise and fall very quickly, another odd short that turned out well quickly was Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), a Canadian cannabis producer. Generally, there are two problems with the stock: 1) it is a massively overvalued farm; 2) its market is oversupplied and revenue can’t keep growing as exponentially as it did in the past year. The last part of the thesis proved correct sooner than most investors thought, and combined with a weak balance sheet, this created a -45% blood bath in just two months.

Perhaps I shouldn’t pat myself on the back for something anyone with a calculator and half a brain could observe. In fact, by far most professional investors steered clear from this stock. Because this was so obviously overvalued, the main constraint that hedge funds experienced was the high fees (>50% annualized) to short ACB. This constraint also destroyed most of the use of my thesis.

Both ACB and TREE are what is sometimes referred to as ‘low quality growth’, stocks that are expensive, grow revenues, but suffer from a lack of sustainable competitive advantages and chronically low operating profitability. I think that WeWork would also fit into this category. At least up to September, this category of stocks was on a multi-year winning streak.

The reasons why these bearish picks worked out is that their valuation leans heavily on quarterly revenue growth. When you are lucky enough to call the quarter that marks the end of a winning streak, your short is a home run.

Dutch stocks

I started the year off with one of my largest holdings: ING Groep (ING). Like most other people, I expected interest rates to rise in 2019. Like most other people, I was wrong. I fell into a common trap and should’ve known that if you expect the same as everyone else, it is not wise to bet on that outcome as it is probably priced-in already.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Luckily, with a total YTD return of 22% in EUR, ING trailed the Dutch stock market index (AEX) by only 7%-pts this year. I attribute that mostly due to it recovering from a brutal beating at the end of 2018. Versus the MSCI European Banks, the stock did better, but that is mostly a function of the constant bad shape the industry is in.

Source: MSCI.

I still think that both ING and the European banking sector are cheap. ING has going for it that its P/E multiple is in-line with peers, while its ROE is superior. Also, the bank is also growing its retail operations outside its home market. I would certainly buy the stock today if I didn’t already own it.

On January 18, TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) was my second Dutch stock-pick and it was a short. My thesis was that its Telematics unit would fetch a lower price than anticipated and that orders would disappoint as it faces heavy competition from Google. I went short on the stock and covered after publication of annual results, as I disclosed in the comment section of my article. My total return was low double digits, and the stock hadn’t reached my target price yet, but I figured that all the negative catalysts for the year had materialized.

From the publication to December 27, the total return of TomTom has been 6.9%, underperforming the market. I think that the 2019 annual results offer another opportunity to profit from the likelihood of disappointing orders.

Deep value bottom fishing

What I also like to do every once in a while is bottom fishing. That is buying a stock that has been beaten down terribly and trades at deep value valuations, such as Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) and PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) earlier this year. Both had significant negative momentum on a 12-month and 3-year basis and were trading at a forward P/E of around 8. PostNL turned out to be a profitable trade for me, Wereldhave less so.

The lesson? When bottom fishing, it is wise to imagine and forecast the worst-case scenario because most of the time, that is the scenario that will actually materialize or the one that you will imagine as you doubt your purchase after the stock has fallen by another 20%.

My luck was that I have been a PostNL bear for years and that I instantly came up with the worst case scenario. This still had some upside and I bought the stock with the comfort that even as most things go wrong, I would still make some money.

Wereldhave is a different story, and I didn’t use the worst case scenario as my base case, which probably would’ve enabled me to pick up the shares 15% cheaper during summer. When Wereldhave traded at EUR 23, I thought it would be a good time to invest in this stock.

What I ignored when I made up my title that said “Wereldhave's 11% Dividend Yield Is A Great Opportunity” is that there were past article titles for the same stock mentioning 8%, 9.5% and 10% yields and the same general reasons for buying the stock. The dividend hadn’t gone up, so the titles told a story by themselves. Wereldhave just kept falling and people were suckered in by the yield, only to find out that even a high yielder can fall lower. The dividend yield now stands at 12.4%. And who could blame the sellers? Regional shopping centres are just a bad place to be as an investor. The shift to online shopping is a powerful narrative and people just start to imagine the worst as small disappointments stack up with an underperforming stock.

Once again, Wereldhave is an example of stocks where valuation levels don’t seem to matter to the market. It just gets cheaper when it disappoints but recovers with good numbers.

2019 wrap-up

The logical explanation behind the patterns described above is that valuations in the market have diverged. It doesn’t necessarily matter if we talk about Canadian cannabis stocks or Dutch retail real estate, the market is global. The most expensive 30% of the NYSE stocks Expensive stocks are substantially more expensive than they have been over the past 30 years, while the cheapest 30% trade at roughly similar or lower P/B ratios compared to the past (detail of ultimate data source). To me, it this can either a general decrease in market efficiency (could the passive doomsayers be right) or due to recent particular investment trends. Only time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING GROEP NV, CWEN.A, WERELDHAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short NEP