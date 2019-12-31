EUR/USD: Year-End Upside Likely Unsustainable

The recent rise in EUR/USD is probably owing in part to both lower liquidity at year-end and investment portfolio rebalancing, as U.S. stocks have demonstrably outperformed the eurozone. Going forward, however, the downward trajectory of the euro is likely to continue to hold its bias.

As we move into 2020, unless or until the "rules of the game" change, the low-growth, low-interest rate eurozone will likely continue to trail the stronger U.S. economy. With the negative interest rate spread still in safely in place, we still look for EUR/USD downside going forward.

This follows a multi-month rise in the bond market-priced interest rate spread (if we use German and U.S. bonds as proxies for the EUR/USD carrying value).

However, the interest rate spread for EUR/USD has stabilized most recently, in line with the difference between the short-term rates of the U.S. and eurozone central banks.

The EUR/USD pair, which is the value of the euro expressed in terms of U.S. dollars, recently spiked into the end of the 2019 calendar year. As we can see from the daily candlestick chart below, a rise of over 70 basis points (about 80 pips) occurred on the trading day of December 27, 2019. This upside continued on December 30, 2019.

However, this upside is likely to be short-lived, and we should see a return to lower levels in due course as we move into 2020. The current level of around 1.12 corresponds to the highs of early August 2019, as shown in the chart below. This move has occurred in line with a mostly stable one-year interest rate spread between German bunds and U.S. government bonds; a proxy for the carrying value (interest rate differential) of the EUR/USD pair.

If we use the European Central Bank's (ECB) deposit facility rate of negative 50 basis points (i.e., -0.50%) and the Federal Reserve's (i.e., the U.S. central bank's) target short-term rate of +1.50% to +1.75%, we get an implied "central bank rate spread" of between negative -2.00% and negative -2.25% (for EUR/USD).

The midpoint of these two figures of -2.13% is, as it happens, almost exactly in line with the interest rate spread as implied by the short-term bonds of Germany and the United States (in the above chart: -2.16%, just three basis points off of our implied value).

This means that the interest rate spread, having enjoyed a positive trajectory for many months at this point, will probably now continue to steady, consolidate, and ultimately stay put until further notice. The bond market may begin to price in either optimism or pessimism for EUR/USD, but at the moment, the market is "right on the money".

Given the slow or modest annual economic growth rates of major European nations such as Germany and France (for Germany and France: +0.5% and +1.4% year over year growth, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019), rate hikes are unlikely from the ECB. Further, interest rates are unlikely to be tightened until the ECB's quantitative easing program ends.

And even further, based on the fact that the new ECB governor, Christine Lagarde, is even talking about expanding its monetary policy beyond its traditional remit into developing what has been referred to as a "green new deal" (which could involve the provision of greater liquidity, i.e., capital, to organisations and efforts to combat climate change), the ECB does not seem to currently maintain a hawkish stance at all. On the contrary, the ECB's current culture, under its new leadership, would appear to be extremely expansionary.

Press coverage of these ideas follow the ECB's major announcement in September 2019 of the 10-basis point reduction in the deposit facility rate to -0.50% (the rate mentioned previously in this article) and a €20 billion per month stimulus package. Meanwhile, Germany and France (two of the largest countries in the eurozone by GDP) are actually spending less as a percentage of their GDP year over year.

Against this backdrop of large monetary stimulus and relatively controlled government spending, it is difficult to see government bond yields rising significantly going forward in the medium term.

Germany's government spending-to-GDP ratio is shown below:

France's government spending-to-GDP ratio is shown below:

Indeed, a significant factor we should look out for going forward is the potential for increased government spending. Central banks have tried, and apparently not succeeded, in stimulating real economic growth via expansionary monetary policy (including via negative rates and quantitative easing programs). It may be time for fiscal policy to step up - supported by central banks, which could (or would, presumably) "monetize" the new debts (i.e., governments issue bonds to spend more, and central banks such as the ECB create new money to buy those bonds).

This could be the next radical shift in the macroeconomic world, which could change the game from the perspective of interest rates. Interest rates could actually rise under these new rules. However, this game has not yet begun, and we are currently still playing by the same rules, and as such, downside pressure should remain on EUR/USD given the United States' stronger economic growth and positive interest rates (versus the ECB's negative rates).

In other words, the negative carrying value of EUR/USD should continue to hold the pair down. Short-term rises such as the one we have seen recently are still likely to continue to occur (currencies, after all, do not move uni-directionally). However, these short-term moves are more likely driven by lower levels of liquidity in the short term (the recent rise occurred over the Christmas holiday period) and short-term portfolio rebalancing from institutions.

The rebalancing effect often occurs at scheduled times; at quarter ends, and also at the end of the calendar year especially. In the chart below for EUR/USD, the daily candlesticks show EUR/USD price action, while the blue line (set against the far-right y-axis) shows the ratio between the S&P 500 (i.e., U.S. stocks) and the Euro Stoxx 50 (a stock index of eurozone stocks). The red vertical lines separate the year of 2019 in quarters (dates shown along the horizontal x-axis).

Notice that if, during a quarter, the S&P 500 outperforms eurozone stocks (i.e., the blue line is on the rise), right towards the end of the quarter you tend to see the euro rise. This could be in part due to portfolios being rebalanced away from U.S. stocks back into eurozone stocks. The opposite can occur: see the third quarter, for example, where the blue line drops, you see the euro falling sharply into the end of the quarter, possibly supporting the theory of capital flowing out of the eurozone into the U.S. (i.e., short EUR/USD).

As U.S. stocks have outperformed eurozone stocks recently, and given we find ourselves in a lower-liquidity environment around the Christmas holiday period (note that January, too, is known for lower trading volumes), the recent rise in EUR/USD is not too surprising. But unless the rules of the game fundamentally change, or until they change, the euro is likely to remain under pressure going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.