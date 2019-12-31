CoreLogic: Expect Another Solid Quarter, Driven By Three Rate Cuts

Basic Business/Product Analysis

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is a provider of property information and analytics in the United States and Australia, with data and mortgage origination technology representing the company's core businesses. The company is a leading residential property information provider, as it aggregates proprietary information on the vast majority of residential properties, providing vital data to lenders, insurers, and banks.

Valuation

We believe that CoreLogic's solid D&A growth and improvements in the mortgage originations, complemented by tailwinds from the recent acquisitions, support the multiple at the upper end of the spectrum for financial outsourcing companies. We, therefore, apply a EV/sales multiple of ~6.15x on a revenue base of approximately $1.8 billion, which results in the target price of $56.

Key Catalysts

We see the following catalysts driving CoreLogic's story for the fourth quarter earnings:

Origination volumes to drive UWS business: The fourth quarter is the only quarter of 2019, which mostly operated under 3 rate cuts (since mid-October). As a result, we expect volumes for new purchases and originations to be strong during the quarter, with our estimate at $262 MM. We see an approximately $20 MM decline from 3Q due to seasonality (customers buy fewer homes during the holiday quarter). We are closely monitoring the Mortgage Bankers Association weekly data for refis and new purchases: while data fluctuate from one week to another, the overall trend has been on the upside.

Modeling EBITDA margin at 30.2%: CoreLogic has increasingly become a bottom line story, with the 30% EBITDA margin target now accomplished. We believe that the proper balance of cost efficiencies and SG&A allows the company to maintain the 30% target longer term, albeit we recognize that 50-100 bps deviations are possible from quarter to quarter. For 4Q, we are actually expecting a 20-30 bps expansion on a Q/Q basis due to stronger revenue from UWS.

PIRM revenues to stay modest: We estimate approximately $185 MM in revenue during the quarter (nearly flat on a Q/Q basis), as real estate and insurance solutions remain tepid. Furthermore, we are projecting some Fx headwinds, which may translate into as much as $8-10 MM. We believe Australia should trend well, but then again - not enough to generate meaningful traction in PIRM as a whole.

Share buybacks to continue: We are modeling approximately 300K shares in repurchases during 4Q, albeit we recognize the number may be as high as 700K, matching the amount from the third quarter. Overall, we see the company delivering about 1-2% of capital return on an annual basis.

Overall, we see key deliverables of the strategic plan on track: Among them are: 1) establishing strong client partnerships through unique data solutions; 2) driving operating leverage in core mortgage operations; 3) deriving 50%+ of total revenues from non-U.S. mortgage-driven sensitive solutions; 4) delivering 30%+ (adjusted) EBITDA margins; 5) making sure capital return remains robust in the form of share repurchases.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line:

Macro risks: Deterioration of the US economy may lead to lower savings, which, in turn, may trigger lower mortgage volumes, particularly on the purchase side.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic's services and, potentially, result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic's level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company's ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic's clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.