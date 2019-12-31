U.S. Petroleum Liquids Production Tops 20 Million Barrels Per Day

The media and many oil analysts are fixated on the wrong number, U.S. crude oil production when it should be focused on total petroleum liquids production, which includes "other supply." The market should be focusing on total petroleum liquids production because other supplies are an integral part of petroleum supplies.

As shown above, 'other supply' is part of the Energy Information Administration's ("EIA") Weekly Petroleum Supply Report ("WPSR"). While domestic crude production is currently estimated at 12.900 million barrels per day ("mmbd"), other supply is 7.281 mmbd. Taken together, the 4-week trend has topped 20 mmbd for the first time ever. It is currently about double its level at the start of 2012.

Other supply is primarily natural gas liquids, but it also includes renewables and refinery processing gains. To answer why this other supply is included in petroleum, I explain why below.

"Dry" and "Wet" Natural Gas

There are two categories of natural gas produced: "dry" gas and "wet" gas. Dry gas is almost exclusively methane, which is a chemical compound of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms (CH4).

Wet gas, by contrast, contains compounds like ethane and butane, in addition to methane. These natural gas liquids (NGLS) can be separated and sold on their own. Ethane is an organic compound that contains two atoms of carbon and six atoms of hydrogen (C2H6).

Ethane and Ethylene

Prior to the 1960s, ethane and larger molecules were typically not separated from the methane component of natural gas, but simply burnt along with the methane as a fuel. But over time, ethane became an important petrochemical feedstock and is separated from the other components of natural gas in most well-developed gas fields.

Ethane is most efficiently separated from methane by liquefying it at cryogenic temperatures. Various refrigeration strategies exist, the most economical process of which can recover more than 90% of the ethane in natural gas.

It can also be separated from petroleum gas, a mixture of gaseous hydrocarbons produced as a byproduct of petroleum refining. Further distillation then separates ethane from the propane and heavier hydrocarbons.

The chief use of ethane is the production of ethylene by steam cracking. Ethylene is widely used in the chemical industry. Much of this production goes toward polyethylene, the world's most widely used plastic. It is primarily used to make films in packaging, carrier bags, and trash liners.

Ethylene is also produced from just about all parts of higher plants, including leaves, stems, roots, flowers, fruits, tubers, and seeds. It has been used since the ancient Egyptians, who would gash figs in order to stimulate ripening (wounding stimulates ethylene production by plant tissues). The ancient Chinese burnt incense in closed rooms to enhance the ripening of pears. In modern agriculture, ethylene is an important natural plant hormone, used during certain stages of growth such as germination, ripening of fruits, abscission of leaves, and senescence of flowers.

Petrochemicals

As with ethane, other chemical products are derived from petroleum or wet natural gas. Some chemical compounds can also be made from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources, such as corn or sugar cane.

The two most common petrochemical classes are olefins (including ethylene and propylene) and aromatics (including benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers). Olefins and aromatics are the building blocks for a wide range of materials, such as solvents, detergents, and adhesives. Olefins are the basis for polymers and oligomers used in plastics, resins, fibers, elastomers, lubricants, and gels.

Oil refiners produce olefins and aromatics by fluid catalytic cracking of petroleum fractions. Chemical plants also produce olefins by steam cracking of natural gas liquids such as ethane and propane. Aromatics are produced by the catalytic reforming of naphtha. Mixtures labeled naphtha have been produced from natural gas condensates, petroleum distillates, and the distillation of coal tar and peat.

Natural gas condensate is a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon liquids that are present as gaseous components in the raw natural gas produced from many natural gas fields. But some gas "species" will condense to a liquid state if the temperature is reduced to below the hydrocarbon dew point. This condensate is also referred to as natural gasoline because it contains hydrocarbons within the gasoline boiling range.

The most common petrochemical feedstocks are naphtha and light gas oil, which are derived from the oil refining process, and individual gases such as ethane, propane, and butane, which come from natural gas liquids.

Natural gas liquids are an integral part of liquid petroleum supplies. Non-crude inputs add several million barrels to refinery inputs and blenders. To ignore their production is viewing petroleum production too narrowly. Their production has been rising and is projected to continue to rise.

Fuel Ethanol (Alcohol)

Besides Natural Gas Plant Liquids, EIA's "Other supply" includes renewable fuels, the largest of which is ethanol. Henry Ford thought biofuels were the "fuel of the future." He said that alcohol is "a cleaner, nicer, better fuel for automobiles than gasoline." Ford imagined America could grow its own fuel, making it out of everything, from potatoes to sawdust.

Ford's vision of mass biofuel consumption began with his Model T Ford. Starting in 1908, the Model T propelled Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to become the largest producer of automobiles at the time. By 1918, over half of the cars in America were Model Ts.

From its original design, the Model T ran on ethanol as well as gasoline. The Model T had a knob right on the dashboard to adjust the fuel-air mixture for either alcohol or gasoline.

In the United States today, ethanol is blended with gasoline, contributing about 10% to the fuel supply. Ignoring ethanol's contribution to fuel supply is, therefore, incorrect.

Refinery Processing Gain

The final category in "other supply" is refinery processing gain, the volumetric amount by which total output is greater than input for a given period of time. Technically, this is not another source of supply, but rather, it is the result of the refining process. This difference is due to the processing of crude oil into products that, in total, have a lower specific gravity than the crude oil processed.

Conclusions

The market is fixated only on the U.S. crude oil production. But other supply has risen to over seven million barrels per day. Total U.S. petroleum that of production has doubled since 2012 and is much greater than that of Russia or Saudi Arabia.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.