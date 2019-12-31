Equinor: Rosneft Cooperation Agreement Finally Proves Positive For Growth

In what can only be described as a pleasant holiday surprise, on December 23, 2019, Norway's Equinor (EQNR) announced that it will begin developing the massive Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield onshore Siberia alongside Russian oil giant Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). The two companies agreed to work together back in 2012 to explore four license areas in the Barents and Okhotsk seas, which are both off of the coast of Russia. However, this new project was not included in that original agreement, so presumably, the companies have since expanded its scope. The development of this field will be the first project that the companies work on together under this agreement. This news clearly shows that Equinor remains committed to the growth story that I have presented in several recent articles on the company as well as to its expansion into markets outside of Norway, which is widely considered to be a mature market.

About The Agreement

On May 5, 2012, Equinor (then called Statoil) and Rosneft first announced a cooperation agreement between the two energy giants. This agreement was apparently very important to the Russian government, which is the controlling shareholder and owns more than half of Rosneft, as then President-elect Vladimir Putin and then Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin were present at the signing of the agreement. Then CEO of Statoil, Helge Lund, also considered the agreement to be an important one, as he stated:

This cooperation agreement is an important milestone in Statoil's exploration activity in Russia. The agreement secures a long-term collaborative position with Rosneft in large, prospective frontier areas in the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. By building on both companies' competence and experience, this agreement is a significant step forward in the industrial development of the Northern areas.

The cooperation agreement calls for the companies to set up two joint ventures. The first of these will own the Perseevsky license in the Russian part of the central Barents Sea. The second joint venture will own the Kashevarovsky, Lisyansky, and Magadan 1 licenses in the Sea of Okhotsk. These licenses together cover about 100,000 square kilometers on the Norwegian continental shelf. Equinor holds a 33% stake in both joint ventures, while the Russian company holds the remainder. Curiously though, Equinor agreed to fund all of the initial exploration necessary to determine the commercial value of the licenses. This latter provision was somewhat surprising, as it would not appear to make any sense for Equinor to fully fund the exploration when it only receives 33% of the profits from any ultimate development. Presumably, there is some other provision in the agreement to make up for it that we have not been told about.

The Barents Sea is between Russia and Norway, so it certainly makes sense for the two companies to work together to explore this region. The Sea of Okhotsk is not, however, as it is a marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean off of Russia's east coast:

Source: Marine Link

The fact that these joint ventures essentially open up a whole new region for Equinor to exploit is certainly one advantage that comes out of this cooperation agreement. As I have discussed in numerous previous articles on Equinor, most recently here, the company has been attempting to expand its international operations because Norway has long been considered to be fully exploited and in a state of permanent production decay. In fact, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has postulated that 2001 would be the year of the country's peak production. While various newly developed techniques have extended the life of some of the country's aging massive fields like Troll and some newly discovered giant fields like Johan Sverdrup have allowed the country to maintain a higher production level that longer than originally expected, it is still critical for Equinor to expand to expand internationally. The joint venture in the Sea of Okhotsk offers the company yet another avenue with which to do that.

About The Latest Development

As already mentioned, the recently announced plan between the two companies to jointly develop the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield will be the first project that they have pursued under the just-discussed cooperation agreement. This is somewhat unusual, however, as the field is actually located onshore, right in Western Siberia.

Source: World Energy News

Although the original cooperation agreement between the two companies only called for them to explore and develop four offshore licenses together, the two firms did agree to expand on the original agreement and jointly develop a field in North Komsomolskoye in 2013. This was before Western sanctions were imposed in Russia in 2014, which may be why the company is able to proceed with the project in spite of the sanctions.

I must confess that it is very difficult to obtain any public information on either the size of this field or the scale of this project, as both companies are remaining remarkably tight-lipped about it. We do know that the field contains highly viscous oil (heavy oil) that Rosneft stated would be difficult to extract. The field also appears to be giant, as the companies expect to extract 250 million barrels and 23 billion cubic meters of gas in only the first phase of the project. As a general rule, any discovery that contains at least 100 million barrels of recoverable oil is considered a major high-impact find, and clearly, this field is much larger than that. Thus, the development of this field will have a positive impact on the company's production and, by extension, revenues, even though Equinor only owns 1/3rd of the joint venture that is developing this field.

While it does seem likely that the development of this field will have positive impacts on Equinor, we do not at this time know exactly when the growth will begin to occur. This is because neither company has released a timetable of project development. Thus, it could very easily be a few years before we see any kind of positive production growth from this new development.

Valuation

While this latest development does strengthen the company's growth story that I have outlined in past articles, it is still critical to ensure that we do not overpay for the stock. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. One method that we can use to value a giant oil company like Equinor is by using a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 1.0 could be an indication that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth rate, and vice-versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor's earnings will decline over the next three to five years, making it impossible to calculate a price-to-earnings growth ratio. Bloomberg provides similar numbers. Analysts currently have a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 on the company compared to a 12.20 trailing price-to-earnings ratio. Thus, analysts do not appear to be very optimistic about this company. For my part, it depends on the direction of energy prices. Equinor will very likely deliver slow production growth of around 3% annually over the period, but weak energy prices could easily offset this. The reverse is also true and rising energy prices will prove accretive to earnings, but I do not expect a recovery in energy prices in the near term.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the cooperation agreement between Equinor and Rosneft has the potential to be a source of growth for the company, and we are finally beginning to see that play out. This furthers Equinor's ambition to expand its operations into international markets, as these international markets will be the company's primary growth engine going forward. Admittedly, I would have liked to have more information on this new project in Russia, but I can understand why the company is remaining fairly tight-lipped about it. Analysts are not particularly optimistic about Equinor's near-term growth though, and admittedly, without an improvement in energy prices, they may have a point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.