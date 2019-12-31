Heartland Bank: Banking In The Heart Of Columbus

Heartland BancCorp (OTCQB:HLAN) is a 100+ year old financial institution, based in Central, Ohio - alongside other large financial institutions such as Huntington (HBAN) and JPMorgan (JPM).

They began in 1911 and have continued to be present in today's economic landscape. So much so, that Heartland BancCorp Ranks #44 on American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List for 2019. Not only are they sought out as a highly praised community bank, but they also aren't afraid to grow organically and via merger, when necessary. In fact, just over three weeks ago, they announced their plans to acquire Victory Community Bank, based in Northern Kentucky. This deepens the roots that Heartland has and the announcement stated the deal should be accretive to earnings in 2020, to the tune of 12%. Being a dividend investor, this has me intrigued, as well as my genuine interest in community bank stocks. Therefore, I am curious if this top 200 community bank that is on the merger prowl can stack up in my dividend portfolio, as an investment opportunity.

Heartland released their 3rd quarter earnings in Mid-October. To start, I'll take a look at their earnings. The primarily blood-line of a bank is their loan portfolio. Interest income on loans was $12M for the quarter vs. $10.2 million for the same quarter in 2018. That's a wild 17.7% growth rate in loan interest income. That is increasing faster than their loan balance is, as loans increased 9.8% from Q3 of 2018. Interest expense on deposits shot up dramatically with a $2.9 million interest expense in Q3 2019 vs. $1.8 million in Q3 2018. Deposits are up 11% from last year, which explains part of the increase. However - the interest rate increases (in early 2019) and fight for the highest CD rate in 2019 are what caused the deposit interest expense to increase, primarily.

When reviewing Heartland's non-interest income activities, nothing jumps out that appears abnormal. Title insurance definitely is picking up, due to their merger of multiple companies in early 2019. On the non-interest expense, the only increase that sticks out is salaries and employee benefits, making up most of the difference on a QTD vs. QTD and YTD vs. YTD Basis. Very consistent and nothing out of the ordinary there, as well.

What does this lead us to? Well, their net income, of course. On a QTD 9/30/19 vs. QTD 9/30/18, net income is higher by $600k or 18%. Further, net income on a YTD basis is up $1.5 million or 17%. Therefore, both the quarterly results and year-to-date results are fairly consistent. The three items that really are shaking the financials are up are an increase in loan interest income, an increase in interest expense and salaries & benefits. The increase in loan interest income outweighs the increases in expense side and is driving net income up.

On the balance sheet, I wanted to review if anything appears unusual or if there is something to look into further. Cash and securities are sitting heavy, with a lot of liquidity, especially when compared to prior quarters. Loan growth is up, with a steady increase in the allowance for loan loss. In addition, due to an accounting principal adoption, Heartland has added the right to use asset to the asset side and liability side for their leases that they are in contract with. This is minor, but worth pointing out. On the liability side, nothing out of the ordinary or unusual as well. In fact, they have had a decrease in short-term borrowings, more than likely seeing it is not needed due to increase in deposits.

Therefore, with almost a 20% growth in net income, a growing balance sheet and having a merger focused-mindset, my taste-buds are salivating to see if this is ripe for my dividend stock portfolio. You know what time it is. It is time to run HLAN through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $96.00 $2.08 $6.44 2.17% 32.29% 10.00% 6.67% 14.90

*Based on 12/27/19 close price

**Based on Annualizing Q3 YTD EPS

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Heartland, showing the great ratio! At 32%, they have plenty of room to retain their earnings and grow their dividend.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - Sadly, Heartland's P/E ratio doesn't fit the bill. In fact, they are on the higher end of the ratio scale. In fact, they are even higher than Cortland (CLDB), which was a stock I analyzed earlier and theirs was even on the high side at 13.56.

3.) Dividend Yield - The dividend yield just does not cut it for Heartland as well. Sitting at 2.17%, they are slightly above the S&P 500 yield of around 1.90%. This doesn't fit my requirement for the banking industry.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Ah, dividend growth. This is one of the best parts in the analysis when it comes to being a dividend investor. Heartland has increased dividends for 7 consecutive years. In fact, the last 3 years have been steady 10% dividend increases. Prior to that, they were increasing the rate at 5%. Therefore, it appears they are trying to catch the yield up and the growth rate is solid for Heartland. Based on the payout ratio, they can continue the 10% increases, no problem.

Conclusion

Heartland is a heartfelt and a beloved bank, hence the ranking and their strategic plans. From an investor standpoint, they are a surviving bank and with plans to continue to merge and grow, that is their plan as well going forward. They continue to find ways to grow their institution and increase shareholder value through various ways, such as merging title insurance companies, to boost the non-interest income financial statement line items, as well as acquiring institutions that will be perfectly complementary. However, I am a dividend investor and I need to fully take into consideration what's under the hood there.

Heartland's dividend metrics aren't the worst, but they definitely are the greatest, nor the best out there. The positives Heartland has is the dividend growth rate and dividend payout ratio, but are above peer. A double digit, consistent dividend growth rate is hard to come by and they are able to do that with keeping the payout ratio in the low 30% range.

The negatives to Heartland's dividend is the price to earnings ratio is higher than the community banks around that size that I have analyzed. In addition, the dividend yield is lower than desired and is lower than the norm that I see in the banking industry.

At this point, I will not be initiating a position, due to the lower yield, higher price to earnings ratio, at the moment. In addition, I'll continue to evaluate through the merger, as that is set to close in 2nd quarter of 2020, or less than 6 months away. I will see what the yield and balance sheet looks like during that time period.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.