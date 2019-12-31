December/FY 2019 Portfolio Update - REITs And Telecommunications

2020 is promising to be a very exciting year, regardless of trends going up or down.

Results were excellent, and the portfolio ends 2019 at an all-time high, beating out local indices of OMXS30 by more than 4%, despite significant weakness from banks and construction.

Summary

During December, I invested the dividends coming in, as well as a sizable amount of cash (in total ~$6,500) into a variety of stocks, mostly related to real estate, energy, and telecommunications. There was very little opportunity in most sectors, with indices showing all-time highs.

As a result of these investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone has increased, now at ~133.6% of avg. dividend income/avg. monthly expenses ratio. The strategy continues to provide ever-increasing and growing dividends, which makes daily life a pleasant and liberating experience, giving ever-growing rates of "freedom" (in terms of money).

Let's take a look.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments without paying a fee, which enables me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements. I consider my investment portfolio as a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of national and international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~133.66% of expenses. This is a 3%-increase to the previous month, representing the capital invested in what I consider to be good companies at fair prices, albeit at a somewhat higher overall risk than in previous months.

In my life, I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work mostly as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses mostly run "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50,000-80,000/year to live at the standard I'm used to - though this is currently a ballpark number and likely subject to change in the future.

December 2019 news update

December saw me reducing overall purchases compared to November, while still maintaining an above-average purchase activity due to some undervaluation and fair-value opportunities in specific sectors.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 4-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.226%, though this includes a still-sizeable chunk (around 11.5%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.35% at the very least.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing December 2019 dividends and projecting future dividends

Dividends during the month of December 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

BlackRock (BLK)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Whirlpool (WHR)

International Paper (IP)

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP)

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

Kraft-Heinz Company (KHC)

3M Company (MMM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lyondell-Basell (LYB)

Autoliv (ALV)

Macerich Company (MAC)

The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Kroger (KR)

Enbridge (ENB)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

Dustin Group (No Symbol)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $755.80. This has been reinvested. This was also a 193% increase over the December dividend of 2018, representing the shifted focus to NA I've gone through over the past 12 months.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,436.60. Note the over $100 average increase from the last month. This showcases just what shifting FX can do to my portfolio dividends, as I'm based entirely in SEK. In terms of SEK, the increase is far more modest.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends) for the year of 2019.

Dividends during the month of December 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

Kraft-Heinz Company

Simon Property Group

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

Dustin Group (No Symbol)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $92.93. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my corporate portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $92.67, up significantly due to new investments and FX.

Transactions during December 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles, such as this excellent one from Brad Thomas.

(NYSE:CXW). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles, such as this excellent one from Brad Thomas. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Taubman Centers . This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019.

. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Tanger Factory Outlets. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019.

This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles over the second half of 2019. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Millicom International Cellular S.A. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/undervaluation highlighted in the article "5%+ Yield From International Telecom - Time To Look At Millicom"

This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/undervaluation highlighted in the article "5%+ Yield From International Telecom - Time To Look At Millicom" Purchased stock/increased exposure to Brookfield Property REIT. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of continuing headwinds/troubles and recent articles, such as this excellent one from Brad Thomas and the Dividend Sensei.

Looking forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

We also have the current currencies and dividend currency mix.

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies, and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Simon Property Group

Taubman Centers

Tanger Factory Outlets Centers

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Brookfield Property REIT

My goal is to invest at least $4,000 in January 2020 - if particularly good opportunities arise I may increase this to ~$7,000.

Looking ahead into 2020 - Life, Finance & Dividends

2019 has been a truly exciting year, and a transformative one, both as an investor and an individual. My work focus has shifted, and I've begun multiple new things on the side of what I previously considered my career, but which is now slowly winding down towards where I want it to be.

I began publishing my financial writing on SA, where previously I posted mostly on local Swedish publications/blogs, and as a result of this, have gathered thousands of readers and made several new contacts and now-close friends in the industry across the world. I couldn't be more grateful to every reader taking the time to read my articles and contact taking the time to respond/write to me.

The thoughts, comments, criticism, and praise is all valuable and it all goes to make me better at what I do and what I seek to help others with.

Moving onto expectations for the coming year in the portfolio.

What's clear for 2020 at this point is that Scandinavian finance stock dividends are going to be taking significant hits. I'm talking Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) primarily. SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY) and Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) may also be suffering dividend cuts, but these aren't as readily apparent as the former, where I fully expect serious cuts.

These cuts will affect my overall dividends, and especially my dividends around March-May. So far, I'm expecting an overall dividend cut effect of around $920-$1500 on an annual basis, the most serious of which will come from Swedbank and Sampo (but mostly from Swedbank). This development echoes what happened in Swedish construction, namely in Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and NCC (OTC:NCCBF) during 2018/2019, where my yearly dividends initially took a hit because of these companies cutting.

However, the overall effect upon my dividend coverage in terms of average monthly costs will, in the end, be negligible.

At this point, my average passive income items per month, including dividends, by far outperform any cut that could be done by any of these individual companies. Most importantly, all of the companies potentially cutting their dividends are companies/businesses I fully trust to recover and once again raise them - was this not the case, I would have divested them already.

As those of you who follow European stocks know, initial 2020 when the FY19 reports come out (late January-early March) will be a busy time. Companies will be publicly assessing their dividend viability, and both cuts and increases will be made/announced (or at least suggested) during this time.

I'll publish an article going forward where we'll look at where we can expect dividend increases/cuts specifically.

Going into 2020, I'll continue investing as I have been until now, constantly refining and tuning my strategies and assessments, hopefully adding even more layers of knowledge and expertise on what is already there.

My investment goals, however, have always been to outperform the broad, local indices. If I don't at least do this, I might as well invest in a broad ETF/index fund or start following more capable investors investment-for-investment.

As of early 2020, my portfolio firmly outperforms the local indices, almost doubling the 3Y-CAGR of the OMXS30 and OMXSPI including dividends, while maintaining the wide sort of wide Norwegian Oil Fund-allocation/diversification I'm looking for.

As such, my goal is well reached.

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant partly as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more." A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working on something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to doing at the moment - which is running my businesses and continuing to invest conservatively. My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas, have a wonderful new year, and hope to see you all successfully investing in 2020!

